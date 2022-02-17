With college graduation and a career decision on the line, a Gettysburg High School standout swimmer dove head-first into the pool of prospective Pennsylvania Game Wardens, buoyed by a love of wildlife and a hunting background.
Bradley (Logan) Hyde, born in Bloomsburg and raised in Gettysburg, is among the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s new cadre of 24 game wardens.
The 33rd Class of the commission’s Ross Leffler School of Conservation graduated Feb. 5 after 44 weeks of intensive training with nearly 200 instructors.
The newly-minted game warden Hyde reported for duty last week, patrolling the southern half of Fayette County’s rolling landscape. Warden Zachary Hay patrols the northern sector.
Hyde, now 22, lived at Lake Heritage since the age of 2 and graduated from Gettysburg High in 2017.
He was a multi-sport athlete until his freshman year at GHS, when he began focusing on swimming. In the pool, he did well in distance, freestyle, and the breaststroke.
Saint Leo University’s swimming program drew him to the school, 40 minutes north of Tampa, Fla. He went there on an academic scholarship and was a walk-on to the swim team. He was team captain his final year.
Hyde wanted to get into law enforcement and majored in criminal justice with a homeland security specialty.
During the last week of college and still undecided, he got a text message from his father and a social media post from the Game Commission that was recruiting warden candidates. He says the thought of being a game warden had crossed his mind and he enrolled with the 33rd Class on March 28, 2011.
Hyde had been deer hunting since he was 6 or 7 years old on the family farm Luzerne County.
They still make an annual pilgrimage to the farm.
Like many youngsters going hunting, his early memories of it are of falling asleep around 9 a.m.
Later in Adams County and wide awake, Hyde hunted on Game Lands 249 in York Springs and in Michaux State Forest.
He also enjoyed the fishing that living at Lake Heritage offered, even before he experienced hunting.
The new game warden says respect will be a grounding principle for how he handles his duties and those he comes in contact with.
“I think a lot of times, we come across people that make honest mistakes. Sometimes there are poachers who know exactly what they are doing,” Hyde says. “Obviously we know who this person is, especially if they have prior encounters with us. Just because they did something wrong doesn’t necessarily mean that we have to verbally persecute them. If you give them the respect they deserve they will give it back to you, even if they may not always like the game warden.”
He also takes seriously the training school message to be ready for duty at all times.
“This is a lifestyle more than a job,” Hyde says. “Being a game warden, you get call outs at any time. It is caring about wildlife and enforcing the law.”
Not a difficult task for a someone who has been hunting all his life. “I really enjoy wildlife and care about that and conservation,” the new officer says, “and being available to do what needs to be done in my district so that I can be proud to say that southern Fayette County is mine.”
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
