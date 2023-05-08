Fairfield head coach Terry Weikert has utilized Chrissy Hamilton in the second spot or the ninth spot in the batting order throughout the season. It doesn’t seem to matter where she bats - she simply produces.
Hamilton’s big day at the dish led the Knights to an 11-3 victory over Biglerville in YAIAA-4 softball action Monday afternoon at Fairfield.
“Chrissy started the year batting ninth and she hit well, then I moved her to second for a little while,” Weikert said. “Then she batted ninth again, but I moved her back up to second again a few games ago. No matter where I bat her, she does well.”
For her part, Hamilton is indifferent to where she sits in the order.
“I don’t care where I bat,” the junior said. “I take the same approach at the plate, regardless.”
Hamilton was 3-for-3 with the stick with a trio of singles. She also drew a walk, swiped a pair of bags, scored twice and knocked in a run.
Knight southpaw hurler Ellie Snyder sat the Canners down in order to begin the game and the hosts then went right to work.
Fairfield (12-4, 10-4) hung a three-spot on the board in the bottom of the first with Alyssa Wiles reaching on an error and Hamilton and Snyder each singling to load the bases with no outs.
An error allowed Sarah Devilbiss to reach and scored Wiles, then Claudia Bricker hit into a fielder’s choice to plate Hamilton. Maddy Payne followed with a single that chased home Snyder.
In the second, Snyder worked around a one-out single to keep the visitors off the board and the Knights then struck for two runs in their half.
Fairfield added two more in the third with Wiles recording an RBI groundout and Hamilton lining a single to center to score a run to boost the hosts’ edge to 7-0.
“We talked about getting on them early and getting a couple of runs,” Weikert said. “We can be much more creative and we bunted the ball well tonight.”
He continued, “We were able to get some key hits to keep rallies going.”
Biglerville (8-10, 7-8) plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings with a Knight miscue allowing Ava Peterson to come home in the fourth and a double by Sydney McCleaf that scored Hannah Naylor in the fifth.
The Knights put the game out of reach in the sixth when they rallied for four tallies with the big hits being a two-run double by Kaylee Stone and a two-bagger that brought home a run by Bricker.
“I thought we played with a lot of energy today,” Hamilton said. “We were loud in the dugout all day.”
The win allowed Fairfield to keep pace with Delone Catholic, which defeated York Tech on Monday, for the division lead. The Knights and Squirettes are tied atop YAIAA-4 with 10-4 marks in division play with each team having one game remaining.
Fairfield faces York Tech on Wednesday and Delone plays Hanover.
The teams are also 1-2 in the latest District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
“Our first goal this season was to win the division and we’re in position to share it with Delone,” Weikert said. “Our other goal was to qualify for districts and we’re gonna do that.”
Weikert continued, “We’ve got one senior (Devilbiss) on the team this year. So I’m impressed with what we’ve been to do.”
Snyder went the distance in the circle to earn the victory. She allowed one earned run and nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk. She threw 75 of her 119 pitches for strikes.
In addition to Hamilton’s hot bat, Payne had a pair of knocks and stole a base, while Wiles scored twice and pilfered a bag, as well.
Kierney Weigle and McCleaf each had two hits for the Canners.
Biglerville 001 100 1 — 3 9 4
Fairfield 322 004 x — 11 10 2
Sydney McCleaf, Makenneh Miller (6) and Cassidy Roberts; Ellie Snyder and Sarah Devilbiss. WP: Snyder. LP: McCleaf. SO-BB: McCleaf 3-3, Miller 1-4; Snyder 4-1. 2B: B-McKenzie Weigle, McCleaf; F-Claudia Bricker, Kaylee Stone.
