Sometimes the waiting makes the eventual payoff that much sweeter.
That was the case for the Gettysburg football team on Friday as the Warriors finally got their season under way and picked up a resounding 36-10 victory over host Susquehannock.
Gettysburg (1-0) was forced to delay its start to the season after positive COVID-19 tests in the district caused the postponement of last week’s scheduled curtain-raiser against West York.
“Last week was a major letdown because we were practicing at 7 o’clock and we got the phone call at 7 o’clock,” Warriors coach Matt Heiser said. “And then knowing we were going to be out of school meant a lot of mental reps and zoom sessions because we didn’t get to practice together until Wednesday.”
Gettysburg didn’t have the look of a team lacking practice. After receiving the opening kick, the Warriors marched right down the field and Cody Rexroth found pay dirt from 4 yards out to make it 7-0 less than four minutes into the contest.
A Zach Parr field goal from 31 yards out made the score 10-0 after one and it looked like a runaway was pending.
Susky (0-2, 0-2) responded well, as quarterback Brad Bennett hooked up with Andrew Fuller on the first play of the second quarter for a 19-yard touchdown.
Gettysburg had a response of its own on the next drive, with Jeremiah Scott plunging in from 9 yards away to extend the lead back out to 17-7 with 5:11 left in the half.
Scott finished the evening with 18 carries for 95 yards and two scores, leading all rushers in the contest.
“It was our first game on a short week and we knew it might but rough early on, but after that we started rolling,” Scott said.
Susky looked to have cut it a one-possession game going into half after a Scott Denis field goal with 1:22 to play in the quarter, but Taysean Foster took the ensuing kickoff across midfield to put the visiting Warriors back in business.
Gettysburg took full advantage of the opportunity, marching 48 yards in just over a minute to extend the lead to 23-10 on an Asher Baddick quarterback sneak. Baddick was making his return to play after a year away due to a knee injury. He completed just 2 of 5 passes for 36 yards, but was more than effective on the ground, scampering for 54 yards and two touchdowns on just seven attempts.
“We were just so ready to come out here and give it our all,” Baddick said. “And for me, being away for a year made it even tougher. I’m coming back strong this year. We had a strong game plan tonight, and it turned out in our favor.”
In the second half, it was all about the Gettysburg defense. The Warriors forced an immediate punt after Susky received the second half kick. The offense then converted that into more points as Scott scored his second touchdown on the evening, this time from 4 yards out making it 29-10 with 4:24 left in the third.
The score remained that way through the third until Baddick found the end zone again on a sneak for the final points of the night.
In total, Gettysburg ran the ball 50 times for 320 yards and five touchdowns.
Gunner Wilson capped the strong showing for the Warriors with his second interception of the night late in the fourth quarter, ending any hopes the home team had of a comeback.
“It’s just a credit to the kids and coaches working their rear ends off,” Hesier said of victory despite unusual circumstances. “They stayed focused and just tried to move forward.”
Heisier’s Warriors hope to keep that momentum rolling when they play host to Eastern York (0-2, 0-2) on Friday night.
Gettysburg 10 13 6 7 — 36
Susquehannock 0 10 0 0 — 10
First quarter
G-Cody Rexroth, 4-yard run, (Zach Parr) 8:04
G-Parr, 31-yard field goal, 3:48
Second quarter
S-Andrew Fuller, 19-yard pass from Brad Bennett (Scott Dennis kick), 11:54
G-Jeremiah Scott, 9-yard run (Parr kick), 5:11
S-Dennis, 24-yard field goal, 1:22
G-Asher Baddick, 1-yard run (kick failed), :04
Third quarter
G-Scott, 4-yard run (pass failed), 4:24
Fourth quarter
G-Baddick, 1-yard run (Parr kick), 7:17
Team Statistics
G S
First downs 19 12
Rushing 50-320 31-121
Passing 2-5-1 11-24-2
Passing yards 36 148
Total yards 321 269
Penalties-yards 5-30 7-60
Punting 0-0.0 3-33.3
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Jeremiah Scott 18-95, Asher Baddick 7-54, Ruger Pennington 14-77, Taysean Foster 5-61, Cody Rexroth 2-8, Landon McGee 2-8, Justino Neikirk 1-9, Jayden Johnson 1-3; S-Zach Pecunes 8-5, Mike Staub 8-18, Brad Bennett 8-15, Bradley Simons 1-(-5), Ben Oestrike 4-8, Tim Minacci 1-(-1)
Passing: G-Baddick 2-5-36-1; Susquehannock: Staub 3-8-20-0, Bennett 8-16-128-2
Receiving: G-Foster 1-24, Andrew Gastley 1-12; S-Andrew Fuller 7-98, Ricky Ferguson 1-20, Simons 1-12,Pecunes 1-12, Demeon Carter 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.