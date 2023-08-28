FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 7, West York 0
The Canners kicked off the season in a big way on Monday, piling up seven goals in a shutout of the visiting Bulldogs.
Ava Peterson had a hat trick to pace the winners, with a pair of tallies coming in the opening half. Rylie Brewer drove home a pair of goals, while Anna Walmer and Hannah Naylor notched single tallies.
Kierney Weigle assisted on three goals for Biglerville, which converted three penalty corners.
West York 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 2 2 2 1 — 7
Goals: B-Anna Walmer, Ava Peterson 3, Rylie Brewer 2, Hannah Naylor. Assists: B-Naylor, Kierney Weigle 3, Tristen McCleaf. Shots: WY-1; B-18. Corners: WY-0; B-18. Saves: WY-11; B-1
Boiling Springs 2,
Gettysburg 1
The Warriors battled the defending state champion Bubblers for four full quarters before coming up a goal short in their Mid-Penn Conference clash on Monday.
Kate Hovis converted a penalty corner with 22.6 seconds remaining in regulation to snap a 1-1 tie and lift the visitors.
Gettysburg took a 1-0 lead after Natalee Kunkle made good on a corner with 3:55 left in the opening frame. Carly Schumacher assisted on Kunkle’s marker.
The Bubblers drew even in the second quarter before eventually pulling out the win.
Warrior keeper Bella Cosden kept it close with 13 saves.
Boiling Springs 0 1 0 1 — 2
Gettysburg 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: BS-Pabis, Hovis; G-Natalee Kunkle. Assists: BS-Bandura; G-Carly Schumacher. Shots: BS-14; G-6. Corners: BS-17; G-4. Saves: BS-Yanity 4; G-Bella Cosden 13
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 2,
James Buchanan 0
The Eagles netted a goal in each half to take down the homestanding Rockets on Monday.
Landon Oehmig opened the scoring with a late tally, assisted by freshman Cole Weikert. Colton Kehr iced the victory by converting a penalty kick with 39 seconds left to play.
Bermudian Springs 1 1 — 2
James Buchanan 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Landon Oehmig, Colton Kehr. Assists: BS-Cole Weikert. Shots: BS-11; JB-8. Corners: BS-0; JB-2. Saves: BS-5; JB-5
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 0,
James Buchanan 0
The Eagles and Rockets battled to a scoreless draw in Monday’s non-league matchup. Berm held a 17-6 advantagein shots on goal.
James Buchanan 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots: JB-6; BS-17; Corners: JB-4; BS-6. Saves: JB-17; BS-6
GOLF
YAIAA Match at
Gettysburg National
The Squires edged their rival Irish by a pair of strokes to win Monday’s YAIAA tournament at Gettysburg National. Delone’s 343 topped York Catholic (345) with Bermudian Springs placing third at 370.
Evan Glass paced Delone with a round of 79, the second-best score of the afternoon. Kat Keller posted an 84 and Cam Keller followed with an 86 to push the Squires to victory.
Mason Diaz and Derek Freeman carded 87s for the Eagles, likewise for Zyan Herr of Littlestown.
Olivia Kury of York Catholic was the medalist with a round of 76.
Team: 1. Delone Catholic 343, 2. York Catholic 345, 3. Bermudian Springs 370, 4. Littlestown 393, 5. Fairfield 394, 6. York Tech 398, 7. Hanover 419
GIRLS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Spring Grove 0
The Colonials posted their third 5-0 victory of the season on Monday when they grounded the Rockets. Ox pairings of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss, and Emory Millar-Kellner and Kylie Wampler were 6-0, 6-0 winners, as were their singles teammates Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko.
New Oxford (3-0) hosts Manheim Township on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 3A Team Championship title match, won by the Colonials, 3-2.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Smith 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Wirich 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Cook 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Rosas/Harris 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emory Millar-Kellner/Kylie Wampler (NO) d. Grippi/Dunmeyer 6-0, 6-0
York Country Day 5,
Littlestown 0
The Bolts fell 5-0 in season-opening action on Monday. Littlestown’s Elizabeth Hanna and Lily Johnson battled in the second set of their match at No. 1 doubles before falling, 7-6.
Singles: 1. Dibastiani (YCD) d. Katie Lookingbill 6-1, 6-0; 2. Burt (YCD) d. Brianna Meekins 6-3, 6-1; 3. Meagher (YCD) d. LilyAnn Barker 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Saylor/Saville (YCD) d. Elizabeth Hanna/Lily Johnson 6-1, 7-6; 2. Spies/Arter (YCD) d. Destiny Andrews/Malaina Kowalczyk by forfeit
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Middletown 3,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Blue Raiders took down the Eagles in non-league action on Monday, winning 25-22, 25-19, 25-17.
For Berm, Abby Hartman knocked down 10 kills and Leah Groft came up with nine digs to go along with three service aces. Maddie Wagner dished nine assists as well.
Middletown also won the JV match 25-15, 25-15
