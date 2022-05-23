It was a station-to-station conflagration.
A five-run conga line in the third inning gave Bermudian Springs’ hurler Tori Murren all the support she would need in the Eagles’ 8-0 thumping of Annville-Cleona at the aerie on Monday afternoon. The senior mowed down the visitors, notching 14 strikeouts against three walks as Eddie Kennell’s squad advanced to the District 3 Class 3A semifinals.
Murren was undaunted by neither the few Dutchmen who reached base nor by intermittent showers that never halted play.
“I actually like playing in the rain – it’s more entertaining, more fun,” said Murren. “I know my team can back me up.”
Murren was masterful in the two-hit shutout, mixing in rising and sinking fastballs with an occasional change-up.
“She’s our workhorse,” said Kennell, in his 22nd season at the Eagles helm. “Once we got the lead, it was more comfortable for her. Our defense made the plays we needed to make.”
Not only is Murren durable, she is cool under pressure.
Murren walked A-C’s leadoff hitter on four pitches, then retired the next three batters. The first two Dutchmen reached in the fourth, but Murren danced out of trouble again. She seemed to get stronger as the outing wore on and recorded eight of the final nine outs via the K. Only when she fanned Annabelle Russell looking to end the contest did she show elation.
A-C’s starter Meda Pulaski swapped goose eggs with Murren through the first two innings, then came unglued.
The uprising started innocently enough when Abby Myers drew the first of three free passes. Natalie Patton legged out a bunt single and Hannah Chenault walked to load the bases. Hannah Metzger’s RBI-base-on-balls plated the first run.
Patton scored on a fielder’s choice. Maya Kemper worked the fourth freebie of the frame before Maddie Stephens’ bloop hit to the Bermuda triangle in right center – the only ball to clear the infield in the inning — drove home two more to complete the surge.
“We started slowly – sometimes I need more of a warmup,” said Murren. “We need to work on our motivation and staying positive. Your skills get you there but your mentality keeps you going.”
The Eagles (17-3) added three insurance tallies in the sixth. Chenault walked, stole second and third and sprinted home on Maddie Reever’s infield hit. Reever eventually came around on a wild pitch before Ashlynne Smith’s liner to right drove in the final run of the day.
“Coach calls my pitches,” explained Murren. “My riseball was working – I got quite a few outs with that pitch.”
Smith had two hits for Bermudian. Annville-Cleona finished its season 12-9.
The Eagles, seeded No. 3, will travel to No. 2 seed Kutztown (17-4) on Thursday.
Annville-Cleona 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Bermudian Springs 005 003 x - 8 6 1
Meda Pulaski, Ella Andrews (3) and Faith Wagner; Tori Murren and Hannah Chenault. WP-Murren. LP-Pulaski. SO-BB: Pulaski 2-6, Andrews 0-2; Murren 14-3.
