Familiarity is often hard to come by once a team reaches the PIAA tournament, and finding information on an upcoming opponent can be a challenge.
Not so this year for Littlestown head coach John Forster as his Thunderbolts will be facing the team that ended their season a year ago in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Littlestown (20-6) will make the 112-mile trip on Friday to face off with Lewisburg (16-9), the team that ended its season last year, 56-54. The game is set to tip at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots earned their spot by being the runner-up in District 4, losing to Danville last week in the title game. Meanwhile, the Bolts enter as the third seed from District 3, having lost to Fleetwood in the semis before beating Octorara in the 3rd place game.
Lewisburg returns one starter from a year ago, senior point guard Cam Michaels, a 5-foot-8 package of energy that leads the Pats in scoring at 15.9 ppg.
Henry Harrison, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, checks in at 13.1 ppg. and Jack Blough, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, provides 10.4 ppg.
When Blough missed some time due to injury, 6-foot-5 sophomore Neyshawn Mabry filled in for him. With Blough back, Mabry comes off the bench and posted 15 points and 11 boards in the loss to the Ironmen last week.
The Bolts will counter with the Times Area’s leading scorer in Christopher Meakin, a junior, who scored the 1,000th point of his career in a victory over Octorara last week. Meakin has hit for 20-plus points in 11 games this season and been held below 10 points just once. He’s averaging 18.3 ppg. for the year and scoring 23.5 ppg. in four postseason games.
Senior Jake Bosley, who was recently voted YAIAA-3 Player of the Year by the division’s coaches, checks in at 15 ppg., along with 8.6 rebounds and a division-best 3.8 assists. Bosley has tallied 1,135 career points, good for fourth in program history. He’s hit for 20-plus points in eight games so far this season.
Junior Zyan Herr has buried an area-best 49 3-pointers and is posting a 12.3 ppg. average. He’s an excellent shooter from range and can get hot in a hurry. He’s scoring 15.5 ppg. in the postseason, including going for 22 twice in the last three games.
Junior Cole Riley averages 6.9 ppg. and has connected 36 times from beyond the arc. At times, Riley can be a barometer for the team, and when he gets hot, the Bolts become an even tougher team to beat. He has a high game of 23 points this season and has hit double figures six times.
Senior Lucas Denault rounds out the starting lineup. With plenty of scoring coming from the other four starters, Denault is the point man that handles the ball and distributes the rock.
Seniors Caleb Unger and Nathan Thomas are the first two players off of Forster’s bench.
A win in the opener for Littlestown would likely set up a meeting with District 3 champion Berks Catholic, barring a big upset. The Saints (22-4) host sixth-place finisher from District 7, Uniontown (20-5), on Friday. It would also be the Bolts’ first state tournament victory since 2001.
The place to be for Adams County hoop fans on Saturday is Sonny Sheppard Gymnasium in McSherrystown as the home team, Delone Catholic, hosts a doubleheader.
The Squire boys, fresh off a scintillating run to the District 3 title game, begin the double dip by hosting North Penn-Mansfield, the District 4 runner-up. That game is set for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off.
Delone (17-8) reached the title game by pulling off upsets over York Catholic and Columbia, only to run into Trinity and the Shamrocks proved to be too much for the Squires to handle.
Mansfield (24-3) piled up a 21-game winning streak during the playoffs and was upset by division rival Troy in the D4 title tilt last week.
The Tigers are led by junior Karson Dominick, who averages 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, and scored the 1,000th point of his career late in the regular season. Standing 6-foot-4, Dominick is a versatile player, capable of operating as a guard or forward. He shoots 54 percent from the field and 75 percent from the charity stripe.
Senior center Brody Burleigh averages 11.0 ppg and 10.4 rpg, while shooting 57 percent from the field.
Sophomores Cooper Shaw (8.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Alex Davis (8.7 ppg) and senior Sam Lawrence (6.0 ppg, 5.3 apg) round out the starting five.
Delone is led in the scoring column by junior Cam Keller (13.8 ppg) and senior Bryson Kopp (13.5 ppg).
Keller is a mid-range demon, excelling at pull-up jumpers or getting into the lane. He’s scored 30-plus twice and hit for more than 20 two additional times. He’s scored in double digits 18 times.
Kopp is the best free throw shooter in the area, checking in at 81 percent. He’s topped 20 points four times and nailed 32 trifectas.
Junior Gage Zimmerman also averages double figures, posting 10.2 ppg. He possesses a quick first step and fearlessly attacks the rack, while also being able to knock down a jumper. He’s been in double figures 12 times.
Senior Aidan Bealmear (6.2 ppg, 30 3PTM) and junior Aidan Wittmer (4.5 ppg, 74% FT shooter) make up the remaining part of head coach Brandon Staub’s starting lineup.
Junior Brady Dettinburn, sophomore Braden Smith and freshman Luke Rebert all see time off the bench.
This will be the Squires’ second straight PIAA tourney appearance after having not been there since 2013. Their season was capped last year in the first round when eventual Class 2A runner-up Constitution ended their season in the opening round, 79-59.
A win for Delone would mean a contest with Executive Education or String Theory in the following round.
The back end of the twinbill in Squire Country features the Squirettes hosting District 1 runner-up MaST Charter, which has posted a 19-6 mark so far this season.
The Panthers (19-6) are led by the sister duo of senior Anye Washington (19.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and sophomore Saniyah Washington (14.6 ppg). Sophomore Riley Fitzsimmons and junior Kyleigh Murphy each average 5.5 points, with Fitzsimmons grabbing a team-best 9.1 rebounds per outing.
Delone (24-3) is coming off of a 35-30 upset loss to Wyomissing in the District 3 title game, and head coach Gerry Eckenrode was none too pleased with his team.
With a week to prepare, the Squirettes will come into the game led by sophomore guard Megan Jacoby’s 12.4 ppg. Jacoby has sunk 44 3-pointers and hit 77 percent of her free throw attempts. She’s been in double figures 20 times.
Junior Brielle Baughman is scoring 10 ppg. and has found her way into double digits 11 times. She’s connected from deep 33 times.
Junior Kaitlyn Schwarz was the team’s best player in the loss to Wyo as she scored 14 points. She’s averaging 9.2 ppg. and has been in double figures 12 times.
Freshman Reece Meckley is scoring 8.6 ppg. and has made 37 3-pointers, while junior Ella Hughes posts 3.9 ppg.
Junior Laura Knobloch and freshman Jocelyn Robinson are the first two players off of the pine for Eckenrode.
A win for Delone would mean a meeting with District 11 champ Allentown Central Catholic (24-3) or District 3’s fourth place team, Eastern York (17-9). The Squirettes have dispatched the Golden Knights twice in the postseason already, first in the YAIAA tournament and then in the district semis, winning comfortably both times.
Delone saw its season end in the quarterfinals a year ago when eventual state runner-up Lansdale Catholic downed the Squirettes, 40-36. They would face the Crusaders in the quarters again this season if both squads win their first two state games.
