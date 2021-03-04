Littlestown had the range of postseason tests thrown at it Thursday night—an early deficit, a third-quarter run by its opponent, a one-possession game in the final minutes—and it withstood each one.
The Thunderbolts were able to weather all those scenarios thanks to their strength in numbers.
The No. 4 Thunderbolts got contributions on both ends from throughout the lineup Thursday, a balanced effort that helped them earn a 53-46 victory over No. 5 Oley Valley in a District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal game at Littlestown High School.
The win pushes John Forster’s club into Tuesday’s district semifinals, when Littlestown will travel to No. 1 Wyomissing, a 52-49 winner over Trinity in its quarterfinal game.
“Every playoff game is going to be tough, so you just have to understand that there are going to be ups and downs throughout every game you play,” Forster said. “We did well. They cut it down to (three) late, and we rebounded from that. I’m proud of those guys and the way they responded.”
Oley had spent the second half trying to climb back from a 12-point halftime deficit, and the Lynx came close to doing so when Matt Knowles hit 4-of-4 free throws—two for a foul and two for a subsequent technical—to close the gap to 46-43 with 2:48 to play.
The Bolts clinched the game with a sequence that illustrated their team-wide approach to the evening. First, Chris Meakin had a block with 1:24 to go to preserve the three-point lead. Jayden Weishaar hit a pair of free throws after grabbing the rebound, followed by another stop and a Littlestown runout that culminated in a three-point play by Lucas Denault to make it 51-43 with 29 seconds left. To cap it, Jake Bosley had three of his game-high 14 rebounds in the stretch.
“It’s really the chemistry between the team,” Bosley said. “We’ve been clicking with each other all season, and that’s how it’s been in every game we’ve played. We’ve been working with each other, and once we come together it’s hard to beat us as a team.”
Oley had been sharp at the start of the game, hitting three of its four shots to take an 8-4 lead after 2:30 of play. But from that point to the end of the first half, Littlestown controlled play and accumulated its lead. The Bolts closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run, paced by two buckets and an assist by Bosley.
“We were definitely eager because we didn’t know if we were going to play this year,” Weishaar said. “Coming back in the playoffs is amazing.”
Things really clicked in the second, which Weishaar opened with a four-point play. He would score 12 points in a quarter that saw Littlestown open a lead as large as 16 points. Meakins was one of the standouts in the stretch, pulling down six rebounds while Bosley sat following his second foul. It led to a 29-17 margin at half, enough to hold off both a 7-0 Oley run to open the third and the late push by the Lynx.
“When we run our stuff and we believe in our teammates, every guy who is out there can shoot and can score in multiple ways,” Forster said. “When we do that, it’s tough to guard, because we can play inside and we can play outside. We just have to do a better job of stretching that out to 32 minutes.”
Weishaar led all scorers with 21 points, also adding six rebounds. Bosley had 12 points to go with his work on the glass. Oley was paced by Danny Turchi’s 16 points.
Oley Valley 10 7 14 15 — 46
Littlestown 13 16 11 13 — 53
Oley Valley (46): Wes McCalpine 2 3-4 7, Danny Turchi 6 2-4 16, Joey Vaccaro 0 0-0 0, Ty Yerger 3 3-4 9, Matt Knowles 3 4-4 10, Chase Reifsnyder 2 0-0 4, Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-16 46.
Littlestown (53): Richard Holder 1 1-3 3, Lucas Denault 3 3-5 9, Braden Unger 2 0-1 5, Jake Bosley 6 0-0 12, Dante Elliot 0 0-0 0, Chris Meakin 1 1-1 3, Jayden Weishaar 6 7-8 21, Nathan King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 12-18 53.
3-pointers: OV-Turchi 2; L-Weishaar 2, Unger 1
