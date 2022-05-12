HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Gettysburg 6, York Suburban 3
Bryce Rudisill hammered a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday to give the Warriors a road win and a share of the YAIAA-2 title. Gettysburg has won or shared five straight division championships.
The Warriors (12-6) trailed York Suburban (1-16) by a pair of runs heading into the sixth before Braden Manning doubled to chase home Chris Boone. Manning would eventually come around to score on a single by Cody Furman, squaring the game at 3 apiece.
The decisive rally saw Wes Coolbaugh triple and Boone reach after getting hit by a pitch before Rudisill went deep to right field with the game winner.
Manning, who was 2-for-4, tagged a solo shot for the Warriors in the opening frame. Coolbaugh also doubled in going 2-for-3.
Hunter Gillin and Carson Kuhns combined on a five-hitter, with Kuhns logging the final four innings, giving up just one earned run.
Gettysburg 100 002 3 — 6 7 1
York Suburban 002 100 0 — 3 5 2
Gillin, Kuhns (4). Mummert, Andricos (3), Klinedinst (4), Gentzel (6). WP: Kuhns. LP: Gentzel. SO-BB: Gillin 2-3, Kuhns 1-0, Mummert 1-0, Andricos 0-0, Klinedinst 0-1, Gentzel 0-0. 2B: G-Coolbaugh, Manning; YS-Stockman. 3B: G-Coolbaugh. HR: G-Rudisill, Manning
New Oxford 8, West York 4
The Colonials answered the call with four runs in the top of the eighth inning to take down the Bulldogs and claim a share of the YAIAA-2 title on Thursday. New Oxford, Gettysburg and Spring Grove all finished with 11-5 divisional marks.
New Oxford (12-5), which has won six straight, gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. In the eighth, Ethan Diehl drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run. Connor Main later laced a single that plated Coy Baker and Brennan Holmes. Leadoff hitter Kolton Haifley capped the decisive rally with a RBI single.
Haifley and Baker had two hits each, while Main and Jacob Little combined to drive in five runs.
Cade Baker struck out three over the final two frames to earn the win in relief.
New Oxford 001 012 04 — 8 8 1
West York 000 001 30 — 4 10 3
Smith, Ca. Baker (7). Tanner, Peters (4), Ropp (7). WP: Baker. LP: Ropp. SO-BB: Smith 5-2, Baker 3-0, Tanner 4-2, Peters 3-2, Ropp 1-3. 2B: WY-Tanner
South Western 5, Dallastown 2
The Mustangs rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday to deal the Wildcats a rare loss. South Western improved to 11-6 with the win while Dallastown dipped to 16-4.
Austin Long and Josh Berzonski posted two RBI apiece for the Mustangs, with Long tallying half of his team’s four hits. Berzonski’s key hit was a double.
Dominic Praydis and Berzonski combined to strike out 11 Wildcats over six innings.
South Western 010 004 0 — 5 4 1
Dallastown 200 000 0 — 2 5 2
Praydis, Eyster (5), Berzonski (6). Ahr, Cam. Flinchbaugh (6), Cad. Flincbaugh (7). WP: Eyster. LP: Cam. Flinchbaugh. SO-BB: Praydis 6-3, Eyster 0-0, Berzonski 5-2, Ahr 6-2, Cam. Flinchbaugh 1-2, Cad. Flinchbaugh 0-1. 2B: SW-Berzonski; D-Altland, Ohm. 3B: D-Altland
Biglerville 7, York Catholic 4
In Game 1 of Wednesday’s twilight twinbill, the Canners scored five times over the fifth and sixth innings to take down the host Irish. Biglerville rolled to a big win in the nightcap to stretch its winning streak to six games.
Kolton Trimmer, Nolan Miller and Ben Angstadt all rapped doubles for Biglerville (7-10). Trimmer plated a pair of runs and Austin Black was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Ethan Stuffle gave Biglerville five solid innings on the mound, fanning five while allowing three earned runs. Black worked a pair of scoreless frames for the save.
York Catholic 001 030 0 — 4 11 7
Biglerville 100 132 x — 7 5 2
Walker, Doran (5). Stuffle, Black (6). WP: Stuffle. LP: Walker. SO-BB: Walker 4-3, Doran 2-1, Stuffle 5-3, Black 1-0. YC-L. Sutton, J. Sutton; B-Trimmer, Miller, Angstadt. HR: YC-Walker
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 5, Hanover 1
Fairfield 15, William Penn 0
The Knights beat a pair of opponents on their home diamond on Thursday to close out the regular season at 14-4. It was a busy week for Fairfield, which went 4-1 over four days.
In the opener, Kira Weikert stacked up 14 strikeouts in a complete-game effort against Hanover. Weikert had a big game at the plate as well, clubbing a double and a solo home run. Alyssa Wiles and Sarah Devilbiss also swatted two hits each for the winners.
Keana Noel. who was 2-for-3, broke up the shutout in the seventh with a solo home run for the Hawkettes.
Ellie Snyder twirled a three-inning no-hitter against William Penn in Game 2. Snyder struck out four during her stint in the circle.
Hanover 000 000 1 — 1 4 1
Fairfield 112 010 x — 5 9 0
WP: Weikert. LP: Noel. SO-BB: Noel 1-3, Weikert 14-1. 2B: F-Devilbiss, Weikert. HR: H-Noel, F-Weikert.
William Penn 000 — 0 0 5
Fairfield 96x — 15 3 0
WP: Snyder. LP: Vasquez. SO-BB: Vasquez 0-9, Snyder 4-1.
Bishop McDevitt 14,
Delone Catholic 1
A seven-run first inning sent the Crusaders on their way past the Squirettes in non-conference action on Thursday.
Delone dropped to 13-6 overall, and sits in third in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Morgan Hartlaub and Alma Partenza doubled in the loss, with Meredith Wilson driving in the lone run for Delone.
Delone Catholic 100 00 — 1 4 3
Bishop McDevitt 743 0x — 14 10 0
WP: Anderson. LP: Reagan. SO-BB: Anderson 3-2, Reagan 4-1. 2B: DC-Hartlaub, Partenza. HR: BM-Clark
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Gettysburg 11, Chambersburg 8
The Warriors wrapped up their inaugural regular season by topping the Trojans on Thursday. Freshman midfielder Naomi Spangler had the scoring touch as she pumped in five goals.
Maddie Hassinger had a hat trick while assisting on another tally, while Maddy Gaydon, Megan Wivell and Sophie May also netted goals.
Gaydon and Wivell finished with a game-high seven draw controls apiece and Natalie Hurwitch recorded five ground balls.
Sophia Hartman stopped a dozen shots in goal for Gettysburg (6-6).
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Biglerville 4, Brushtown 2
Tanner Byers went the distance on Thursday to help the Black Sox prevail in their season opener against the Bulldogs. Byers struck out seven and scattered six hits in his 89-pitch effort.
Chase Long stroked half of Biglerville’s eight hits, going 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Conner Orner doubled and drove in two runs, while Pat Armor and Byers had an RBI apiece.
Biglerville 100 021 0 — 4 8 0
Brushtown 002 000 0 — 2 6 0
Ta. Byers. Unger, Slusser (3), Boyers (6). WP: Byers. LP: Slusser. SO-BB: Byers 7-3, Unger 1-3, Slusser 3-1, Boyers 2-2. 2B: Big-Orner; Br-Rickrode. 3B: Big-Long
Mason Dixon 10, New Oxford 0
The Rebels pushed seven runs across the plate in the fourth inning on their way to closing out the Twins in quick order on Thursday.
For New Oxford, Aaron Dupler went 2-for-2 while Nick Schreiber and Carter King both recorded a single.
Names for Mason Dixon were not provided.
New Oxford 000 00 — 0 4 2
Mason Dixon 030 7x — 10 11 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.