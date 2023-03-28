After being down 3-0 after two innings, Gettysburg used two straight two-run innings to tie the game and take the lead, defeating Hood 9-7 in non-conference baseball on Tuesday.
THE LEADERS
• Mabret Levant tallied three hits, including one double, to go with 3 RBI and one stolen base.
• Aaron Kirby was 2-for-3 at the plate, with one double, two RBI, and one run scored.
• Jack Pistner added two knocks, with a double of his own, scored and had an RBI.
FOR THE FOES
• Keegan Brennan scored three of the Blazers’ seven runs, and added one knock.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Hood (11-9) held Gettysburg (13-8) to only one hit by David Preziuso in the first inning, getting three outs on a fielder’s choice and a double play to move into the bottom of the inning. The first Blazer hitter, Keegan Brennan, was hit by pitch, and then stole second to get in scoring position. Jack Patterson singled to drive in Brennan for Hood’s first run of the game.
• The Blazers got a 1-2-3 top of the second inning before knocking a single, and James Gruenfelder slammed a two-out homer for a 3-0 lead after two innings.
• The Bullets came alive in the top of the third, as JR McCloskey doubled and Preziuso did the same right after to knock in the first run for the Bullets. With Preziuso on second, Jack Pistner sent a single to right field to drive him in and bring the Bullets within one run. In the bottom of the inning, Gettysburg pitcher Cole Wong struck out two in a row and the third batter flied out to keep the score set, 3-2, going into the top of the fourth.
• Aaron Kirby singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch to get in scoring position in the top of the fourth. Preston Toothman was walked, and a fielding error advanced Mabret Levant to first and scored Kirby to tie the game, 3-3.
Levant and Toothman stole second and third, and a sacrifice fly by Emmanuel Ajewole brought home Toothman for the Bullets’ first lead of the game. Gettysburg held Hood to no hits in the bottom of the inning to maintain the lead going into the fifth inning.
• A single by Matt Nichols started off the inning for Gettysburg, and a Blazers’ error allowed Kyle Miller to reach first base, and Nichols to third. A sacrifice fly by Kirby brought in the Bullets’ fifth run for a 5-3 lead. However, in the bottom of the inning, a throwing error, double by Alex Jenkins, and sacrifice fly brought Hood back within one.
• Neither team could score a run in the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh the Bullets added two knocks for three more runs. Pistner was walked and stole second, before advancing to third on a wild pitch. Kirby doubled to bring in Pistner, making it a 6-4 Gettysburg advantage. Gettysburg then moved forward on a Toothman walk, stolen base, and wild pitch to put runners on second and third, and Levant added the second knock of the inning to score two more runs.
• Hood pitcher Mason Sawyers struck out the first two Bullets up to bat and only allowed one Pistner hit before getting out of the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the inning, Bullets pitcher Connor Stewart also only allowed one hit and struck out one to bring about the final inning with an 8-4 Gettysburg lead.
• Gettysburg tacked on one more run in their final inning at-bat, with Matthew Peipher singling to center. Zachary Klein came in to pinch run, and he advanced to third on a wild pitch and groundout. Levant then hit a double to left to drive in Klein for the Bullets’ final run.
• In the final half-inning of play, the second Blazer up to bat was walked, and Brennan singled to advance Hood runners to first and second. Two Bullets errors allowed a fifth run to score for Hood, and another single brought Brennan in for run No. 6, making it a 9-6 ballgame. One more Hood runner would come home on a groundout, but catcher McCloskey caught a Blazer stealing for the final out of the game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Pitcher Cole Wong earned his first win of the season on the mound, throwing 5.0 innings with four strikeouts.
• The Bullets had four doubles, from Preziuso, Kirby, Levant and McCloskey.
• Gettysburg outhit Hood, 11-8.
NEXT UP
The Bullets open Centennial Conference play with a doubleheader against Ursinus at noon on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg kept tacking on runs in Game 1 to notch a 7-2 win before York plated seven runs in the seventh inning of the nightcap to return the favor and earn a split in softball action on Tuesday.
THE LEADERS
• Olivia Moser was one of three Bullets (10-7-1) to record three hits on the day, including a two-hit game one.
• Allegra DeCandia added three hits, including two in the opener.
• Giovanna Komst went 3-for-3 in game one.
FOR THE FOES
• Taylor Coon led the Spartans (7-8) with two hits in the second game, including a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning.
• Bri McKeown added three hits.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• In Game 1, Giovanna Komst drew a walk to lead off the second inning before stealing second and scoring on a Michaela Carroll double to left for a 1-0 lead.
• Carlie Goldstein roped a one-out double in the third before an Allegra DeCandia single put runners at the corners. After she stole second, an infield hit from Komst loaded the bases. After a fielder’s choice gave York the second out at the plate, Julia Smith drew a bases loaded walk to force in a run for a 2-0 lead.
• DeCandia and Komst rapped out back-to-back singles to start the fifth. After DeCandia gave way to pinch-runner Emma Rokoszak, a Moser single and error with two outs scored Rokoszak for a 3-0 lead. Back-to-back walks to Bailey Quinn and Lauren O’Leary forced in Komst for a 4-0 lead.
• Morgan Sauers reached on an error to lead off the sixth. After a wild pitch and walk put runners at the corners, a Daphney Adams single loaded the bases. A two-out Amanda Criss single to center cut the deficit in half.
• Goldstein led off the home half of the inning with her second double of the game before a one-out laser from Komst put runners at the corners. A bloop single from Carroll loaded the bases before Moser singled up the middle with two outs to score Goldstein and make it a 5-2 game. Quinn followed with a double to left, scoring two and pushing the lead to 7-2.
• Paige Forry worked around a two-out single to pick up the complete-game victory.
• Gettysburg jumped out to a 2-0 in the first inning of the nightcap. O’Leary led off with a triple before scoring on a one-out Carroll sacrifice fly. DeCandia followed with a double before Komst walked. Moser sent a deep fly to right that plated DeCandia before a rundown ended the inning.
• Both teams worked in and out of trouble over the next five innings before Taylor Coon singled up the middle to start the seventh. An error put runners at the corners. A double steal on a strikeout cut the deficit to 2-1 with one out before a second straight strikeout. McKeown followed with a double to tie the game before singles from Reagan Wolford and Kylee Paules gave the Spartans a 4-2 lead. Back-to-back walks after a pitching change and a Coon bases-clearing double set the final margin.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Paige Forry struck out six in the game-one victory.
• Carlie Goldstein, Michaela Carroll and Bailey Quinn all joined Allegra DeCandia and Olivia Moser with two hits in game one. Giovanna Komst led the 13-hit attack with three knocks.
• Lauren O’Leary had two hits in the second game, including a triple and double.
• Megan Hughes struck out seven in the nightcap.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action in the Centennial Conference opener at Swarthmore on Saturday. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.
MEN’S GOLF: Patrick Kilcoyne, a freshman on the Gettysburg men’s golf team, has been named the Centennial Conference Athlete of the Week for the week of Mar. 21-27.
He is the third Bullet to be named golfer of the week this season.
Kilcoyne led the Bullets to the team title at the rain-shortened McDaniel Spring Invitational with the individual title, posting a three-under par 69. He was the only golfer in the field of 90 to finish under par, besting the field by three strokes. It was his first collegiate sub-par round. The round of 69 was also a tournament record.
Gettysburg returns to action at the Hershey Cup on Sunday and Monday at Hershey Country Club. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
