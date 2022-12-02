Critics of Gettysburg’s schedule are out of luck.
Not that they had a leg to stand on in the first place.
For years Warrior head coach Chris Haines heard whispers from various corners of the district that his team put up gawdy numbers because of a fluffy schedule. Sure, they rolled through the regular season but wait until team districts rolls around, then the proof will be in the pudding, according to the naysayers.
Well, that pudding has been cooked with a few helpings of crow in it, as Gettysburg bullied its way to three straight appearances in the District 3 3A Team Championships, winning titles in 2020 and 2022. They piled up a sparkling 67-5 dual meet record during that span.
Now a member of the mighty Mid-Penn Conference after leaving the YAIAA, there can be no more verbal volleys aimed toward Gettysburg, which must hit the ground running to keep pace in the brutal Commonwealth Division. The Commonwealth houses fellow PIAA powers Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley, Mifflin County and State College, to name a few.
“We are in the toughest division in the state of Pennsylvania in 3A wrestling,” said Haines. “I’m pretty sure our division is putting just about everyone in the top 15 of the state. I don’t think anyone else can say that.”
The Warriors welcome challenges, which is good because they won’t be waiting to find one – or two – with Mifflin County, State College and Chambersburg coming to town for a visit on Saturday in a season-opening meet. The format was created to avoid unnecessary travel during the regular season. Gettysburg faces State College at 10 a.m. with Mifflin to follow. The Warriors will not wrestle Chambersburg on Saturday, instead visiting the Trojans for a dual on Jan. 19.
On top of that, Gettysburg hosts Cumberland Valley on Dec. 8 and visits Central Dauphin, the team it has faced in the last two D3 team tourney finals, on Dec. 22.
“It’s a unique circumstance but the upside is way higher than the downside,” said Haines of the brutal opening stretch. “We understand our first four dual meets are against teams in the top 12 in the state; we’ll find out where we stand as a team and individually. But the reality is, we don’t want to peak in December.”
Facing the Eagles and Rams is nothing new for Gettysburg, which has routinely tangled with those programs in the regular season and postseason over the last 5-6 years. The rub this time around is that those duals happen in the opening weeks of what should be an interesting campaign for Gburg.
“I think this is a major benefit for them at this point because now they’ll get to see us,” said Haines of the divisional rivals. “I feel like we catch these guys off guard because they overlook us, but it will be on a year-to-year basis based on the makeup of everyone’s teams.”
Gettysburg’s makeup appears to be good – very good, in fact – through the first 11 of 13 weights. Lightweights Ethan Burgess and Zoey Haines posted 17 wins apiece down low ahead of Gabe Pecaitis, who had a breakout season as a sophomore. Pecaitis piled up 18 pins on the way to 36 victories and a spot in the PIAA Championships at 120 pounds.
Senior Dalton Redden is back in the middle after 20 of his 29 victories came via fall last year, as are Jaxon Townsend (31-14) and Tyler Withers (38-8), who combined for massive bonus points with 55 sticks between them.
Haines said a chunk of the offseason was spent addressing deficiencies on an individual basis, and the early returns have been positive.
“We spent a lot of time improving specific areas of wrestling,” he said. “Townsend now has a leg attack that he didn’t have. Withers evolved into a 189 who can shoot. He no longer sits the corner and rolls around; he is more athletic than his opponents.”
The Warriors will be without a pair of regulars in Christian Paul (14-16) and Wyatt Sokol (21-10) who are not wrestling.
The biggest area of need is just that: bigger wrestlers. Gone to graduation are Logan Newell (30-8), Jacob Cherry (40-9), Sam Rodriguez (38-4) and Trevor Gallagher (41-8) which formed a rock-solid top end of the lineup. Rodriguez and Gallagher were regional champions and state placewinners at 215 and 285, respectively.
Instead of banking on bonus points from the two thumpers at the top end of the lineup who produced 51 combined pins a year ago, the Warriors will be scrambling to survive. Haines said 215 sits as a potential void for the season, and they will begin the slate with a relative newcomer at heavyweight.
“We’ve been spoiled with Rodriguez and Gallagher for four years,” said Haines. “We do not have a 215-pounder. Last year we were able to cover 189 with some movement but we may end up forfeiting 215 because we can’t safely bump someone to that weight class.
“At heavyweight we have a second-year wrestler who has a lot of room for growth and has done a tremendous job improving. We just haven’t grown enough; we need a couple more steak buffets.”
The brutal opening stretch could test some of the new faces in the starting lineup but Gettysburg’s veterans are as battle-tested as any group in the district. Having confidence in what they’re doing, regardless of opponent, could be key.
“These kids get it,” said Haines. “They are very much a team that competes for each other. It’s going to be exciting. We just have to make sure the confidence goes in the right direction.”
