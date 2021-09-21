The Gettysburg girls’ volleyball team trounced visiting Kennard-Dale on Tuesday night.
The Warriors’ 25-10, 25-9, 25-15 victory over the Rams was rather routine, as the hosts currently sit at 4-1 in the Y-2 and 6-1 overall. Kennard-Dale has yet to win a match.
Senior Shayna Davis had seven assists, while fellow senior Carly Eckhart notched three aces and two kills in a game riddled with errors by the clearly overmatched Rams.
But the victory wasn’t just about Tuesday night’s match, rather what the Warriors are hoping to build after a brilliant start to the season.
“Just taking advantage of opportunities that we’re given,” Gettysburg coach Brandon Dinges said of what his club hoped to take away from Tuesday’s uneven matchup. “So, we focus on playing fundamental volleyball, taking care of the ball on our side of the net. And then just building some confidence.
“We have New Oxford coming up on Thursday and (York) Suburban next Tuesday, so for us to kind of play fundamental volleyball, be ready for what’s going to come across the net, so that way when we’re playing against a team of a higher caliber, that we are focusing on what we control on our side of net and then able to find ways to terminate on the opposite side of the net.”
Davis, meanwhile, talked about how the victory continues to improve what was already good morale and chemistry within the team.
“We can learn how to come together more as a team and not get down on their level, but just to play our game on our side,” she said. “Because it is hard when they are losing that bad. We just need to stay together and not get down on ourselves if we lose a point and just pick it up.”
A year ago, the Warriors started the season similarly strong before faltering down the stretch. That’s something Dinges is hoping to avoid this time around.
“We just need to play as a team and focus on what we control on our side of the net,” he said. “So often we got focused on what the other team was doing and now we’re just focusing on what we can do on our side of the net and what we can do better. I think the girls have been doing great with that and I think this team has that mentality that we control what’s on our side of the net and they just play one point at a time.”
The comfortable victory also allowed Dinges to play some of the team’s younger players in the third said, something he believes will be invaluable down the road.
“It’s awesome. It gives them a confidence boost and it also gives them a chance to see the court,” he said. “I think they did fairly well. Especially when we were getting all sorts of crazy, I think they stayed calm and took care of business.”
For Davis, the win was nice, but being back in front of a full crowd on her home court was something that has proven even nicer.
“So much. So much,” she said of the value of a homecourt advantage. “It’s so nice to have everyone back and to be able to have the student section cheering us on. It’s just so good of a feeling and it really hypes us up and make us better.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
