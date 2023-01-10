York Catholic did all it could to keep the ball out of the hands of Littlestown’s Christopher Meakin.
The Fighting Irish held the 6-foot-8 junior scoreless for the first 21 minutes, but it still wasn’t enough.
Meakin got things going over the final 11 minutes of the contest, scoring 14 points, as the Thunderbolts emerged with a 52-41 victory in a battle for first place in YAIAA-3 Tuesday night at the Thunderdome.
“It’s not frustrating,” Meakin said of his lack of touches. “I trust my teammates and stay ready for my opportunities when they happen.”
Littlestown head coach John Forster added, “We expected them to go to a zone to try to neutralize our size advantage a little bit. Jake (Bosley) and Chris were big on the glass for us tonight, especially late in the game.”
Bosley and Meakin each secured 10 boards as the Bolts were plus-16 on the glass (29-13).
Until Meakin’s first hoop, which came with a free throw at the 2:49 mark of the third quarter, he had attempted just one shot, a 3-pointer that he missed in the first quarter.
“We usually play a 3-2 zone against them because we don’t have the size to match up inside with them. We dare them to shoot from the outside,” York Catholic head coach Dustin Boeckel said. “Their guys made some shots early.”
Littlestown (10-3, ,6-0) received opening quarter trifectas from Zyan Herr and Cole Riley on the way to a 10-2 advantage over the first five-and-a-half minutes, and Riley’s hoop-and-harm late in the quarter staked the Bolts to a 15-4 lead after the opening stanza.
Bosley boosted Littlestown’s lead to 18-6 with a long ranger early in the second quarter, but the Irish responded with good defense and got their offense going for the rest of the half. The hosts held a 22-15 lead at the break.
“Our guys responded well after we fell behind early,” Boeckel said. “We got back in the game, but didn’t have enough to get all the way back.”
The absence of reigning YAIAA-3 Player of the Year Luke Forjan is as good a place as any to start if you’re looking for a reason. The senior averaged 22.6 ppg last season, but was hurt in the Irish’s second game of the year and hasn’t played since. Though Boeckel expects Forjan to be back when the teams square off in York on Jan. 31.
“These guys are tough enough, as is,” Boeckel said. “But to not have our best player makes it even tougher. I knew we’d have a hard time winning tonight, but I’m proud of the way our guys battled.”
York Catholic (7-5, 5-1) drew within 24-19 on a hoop by John Forjan at the 4:13 mark of the third quarter and things stayed that way for the next 90 seconds until Meakin finally scratched.
That hoop touched off a 9-1 spurt for the hosts that was only slowed when Quinn Brennan connected from deep with 28 seconds to play in the frame.
Littlestown went to the fourth leading, 33-23.
The Bolts extended their lead to as many as 13 points and it only went under double digits once, when YC’s Jake Dallas hit a deep one with 22 ticks left to make it 49-41.
“Our guys know their assignments and they know what to do on defense. It’s something that we spend the first hour of every practice on,” Forster said. “We were poised, didn’t try to hurry tonight and didn’t take bad shots.”
Meakin added, “We stayed calm and worked on swinging the ball around until we got a good shot.”
Bosley paced the winners with 17 points to go with his ten caroms and four assists, while Meakin posted three assists and three blocks in addition to his 14 points and 10 boards.
Riley tossed in nine and Herr had eight markers and six helpers.
Dallas was the high-point man for the Irish with 16 points.
Littlestown returns to the hardwood with a home game against New Oxford on Wednesday and then wraps up the week at Biglerville on Friday. Both contests are slated to tip at 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic 4 11 8 18 — 41
Littlestown 15 7 11 19 — 52
York Catholic (41): Brady Walker 2 1-4 5, Quinn Brennan 2 2-2 7, John Forjan 3 0-0 7, Levan McFadden 1 0-0 3, Jake Dallas 6 2-3 16, Ryan Oathout 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 6-11 41.
Littlestown (52): Brandon Clabaugh 2 0-0 4, Jake Bosley 7 2-2 17, Cole Riley 3 1-1 9, Christopher Meakin 5 4-5 14, Zyan Herr 3 1-3 8. Non-scorers: Nathan Thomas, Caleb Unger, Lucas Denault. Totals: 20 8-11 52.
3-pointers: YC-Dallas 2, Brennan, Forjan, McFadden; L-Riley 2, Bosley, Herr. JV:York Catholic 46, Littlestown 36.
