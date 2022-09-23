Victories are more important than style points to New Oxford head coach Jason Warner.
“They don’t all have to be works of art,” Warner said about the Colonials 27-18 win over York Suburban in a YAIAA-2 clash at Colonial Stadium on Friday night. He credited the Trojans’ defensive for the uneven effort.
“They were excellent at mixing coverages,” Warner explained. “That makes it hard to call plays. Our guys showed intestinal fortitude.”
The Trojans’ Mikey Bentivegna was a one-man wrecking crew with two long touchdowns and 159 yards rushing to keep Suburban in it, but Ox’s Idriz Ahmetovic had the answer with a pick-six, two more interceptions and a 35.2 average on five punts.
“I love that kid,” said Warner of Ahmetovic, who has five swipes so far this season. “(Three interceptions in one game) — that’s impressive. It might be a school record.”
The Colonials (4-1) scored on their second possession of the contest when Brittyn Eakins barreled 19 yards to capitalize on a short field after a shanked punt. Bryce Klunk’s conversion plunge gave the hosts an 8-0 advantage.
Ahmetovic struck late in the opening period when he stepped in front of a Rylan Branton aerial and sprinted 39 yards to the house. The point after was botched, but New Oxford led, 14-0.
“I saw the quarterback’s eyes (coming my way) and I had to jump it,” said Ahmetovic. “It worked in our favor. We prepared a lot this week.”
The shutout lasted only 14 more seconds as Bentivegna took the ensuing kickoff on a 75-yard gallop to trim the deficit to 14-6. The guests got even closer after they forced a punt and navigated a 56-yard incursion that culminated with a 15-yard scamper by fullback Amir Chivers that cut it to 14-12.
New Oxford drove 90 yards from its own 9 late in the half but came up empty, stalling at the one-foot line.
“They (Suburban) thought they had just won the Super Bowl,” said Warner. “We challenged the offensive line at half time. They turned it around after the break. We’ve got to get better.”
Ahmetovic’s second snare stymied York Suburban (2-3) early in the third and his hat trick set up Jett Moore’s 13-yard missile to Brennan Holmes for a 21-12 lead. Bentivegna struck again on a 70-yard bolt around the left side that turned out to be the final tally of the evening.
Eakins rushed 29 yards for 91 yards to go with his two touchdowns and stood tall on defense.
In an odd stat line, Alex Kefauver led the visitors with four receptions for 33 yards — all in the game’s final minute.
The Ox travels to Susquehannock for a key matchup on Friday.
“We are where we want to be (record-wise),” said Warner. “We can’t look ahead. All our focus must be on Susquehannock.”
York Suburban 6 6 6 0 — 18
New Oxford 14 0 13 0 — 27
First Quarter
NO — Brittyn Eakins 19 run (Bryce Klunk run) 5:25
NO — Idriz Ahmetovic 39 interception return (conversion failed) 00:52.7
YS — Mikey Bentivegna 75 kickoff return (conversion failed) 00:38.7
Second Quarter
Amir Chivers 15 run (run failed) 6:46
Third Quarter
NO — Brennan Holmes 13 pass from Jett Moore (Brady Miller kick) 4:07
YS — Bentivegna 70 run (pass failed) 3:46
NO — Eakins 1 run (kick failed) 00: 04.4
Team Statistics
YS NO
First downs 14 20
Rushes-yds 31-179 41-138
Atts-comps-ints 11-18-4 11-19-0
Passing yards 64 97
Total yards 243 235
Fumbles lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yds 7-30 3-30
Punts-avg 2-24 5-35.2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YS-Mikey Bentivegna 25-159, Amir Chivers 4-13, Jakhi Beatty 1-6, Trevor Lee 1-1; NO-Brittyn Eakins 26-91, Riley Killen 9-32, Jett Moore 5-12, Brennan Holmes 1-3. .
Passing: YS-Rylan Branton 11-19-64-4; NO-Moore 11-19-97-0.
Receiving: YS-Alex Kefauver 4-33, Beatty 4-16, Bentivegna 2-18, Jackson Rudacille 1-(-3); NO-Holmes 5-50, Evan Schriver 5-36, Tyler Arigo 1-14, Cameron Herring 1-4, Idriz Ahmetovic 1-2.
