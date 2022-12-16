BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 37, Fairfield 32
The Canners went 7-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to outlast the visiting Knights in YAIAA action on Friday.
Biglerville led by 10 at the half but was outscored 11-1 in the third quarter, setting up a decisive final frame. Anthony Cervantes, who led the Canners with nine points, made good on all four of his free throws in the final quarter. Cam Tyson had three points in the period as part of a balanced offense that saw nine different Biglerville players score in the contest.
For Fairfield, Wyatt Kuhn had a game-high 11 points, with eight coming after halftime. Andrew Koons tossed in eight points and Trent Witte had seven in the loss.
Fairfield 8 5 11 8 — 32
Biglerville 12 11 1 13 — 37
Fairfield (32): Jayden Bell 0 2-4 2, Connor Joy 1 0-0 2, Andrew Koons 2 3-10 8, Wyatt Kuhn 2 6-7 11, Drew Williams 1 0-0 2, Trent Witte 3 1-4 7. Non-scorers: Seymour. Totals: 9 12-25 32
Biglerville (37): Anthony Cervantes 2 4-4 9, Christian Shaffer 3 0-0 6, Caden Althoff 2 0-0 4, Lukas Smelser 0 1-2 1, Robert Salazar 2 0-0 4, Nolan Miller 1 1-2 4, Cam Tyson 1 3-4 5, Bear Zullinger 0 1-2 1, Owen Steinour 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 10-14 37
3-pointers: F-Koons, Kuhn; B-Cervantes, Miller, Steinour
York Catholic 58,
Bermudian Springs 27
Jake Dallas drilled three 3-pointers in the opening quarter en route to a game-high 20 points for the Irish on Friday.
Dallas finished with four triples, as York Catholic connected on nine attempts from long distance.
For the Eagles, Gabe Kline and Ethan Young tallied seven points each.
Bermudian 6 5 7 9 — 27
York Catholic 22 10 13 13 — 58
Bermudian Springs (27): Tyson Carpenter 3 0-0 6, Gabe Kline 3 1-2 7, Ethan Young 2 2-3 7, Lane Hubbard 2 1-2 5, Austin Reinert 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Watkins, Olvera, D. Hubbard, Gautsch, Goldhahn, Stem. Totals: 11 4-8 27
York Catholic (58): Walker 4 1-2 11, McKim 3 0-0 9, Kipple 0 2-2 2, Brennan 2 0-2 4, Forjan 2 0-0 4, McFadden 2 0-0 4, Lawrence 2 0-0 4, Dallas 7 2-4 20. Totals: 22 5-10 58
3-pointers: BS-Young; YC-Walker 2, McKim 3, Dallas 4
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 58, Fairfield 27
The Canners built a 14-point lead after a quarter of play and never let up, drubbing the host Knights in YAIAA play on Friday evening.
Three players combined for 49 points for Biglerville (3-3), including Brylee Rodgers who led all scorers with 17. Senior Emily Woolson and sophomore Claire Roberts combined for 14 field goals as they netted 16 points each.
The Knights (3-3) saw Cadence Holmberg tally nine points and Catherine Aker add seven.
Biglerville 18 13 13 14 – 58
Fairfield 4 9 10 4 – 27
Biglerville (58): Brylee Rodgers 4 7-8 17, Emily Woolson 6 3-5 16, Kaydence Dunlap 0 2-2 2, Ava Peterson 1 3-5 5, Claire Roberts 8 0-0 16, Kierney Weigle 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Hollabaugh, Smith, Miller, Kline. Totals: 20 15-21 58
Fairfield (27): Cadence Holmberg 4 1-2 9, Hannah Myers 1 0-0 2, Maddy Fulgham 2 0-1 4, Catherine Aker 3 1-2 7, Breana Valentine 1 0-0 2, Karina Miller 1 0-1 3. Non-scorers: Fredrikis, Click. Totals: 12 2-6 27
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2, Woolson; F-Miller
Delone Catholic 56,
Littlestown 19
All 12 Squirettes in uniform scored in Friday’s victory over the Thunderbolts.
Reece Meckley netted eight of her team-high 12 points in the opening half, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Megan Jacoby added 10 points and the trio of Ella Hughes, Laura Knobloch and Kaitlin Schwarz tossed in six points apiece.
Celi Portillo had nine points and Hailey Shelley added six.
Littlestown 2 6 3 8 – 19
Delone Catholic 12 10 16 8 – 56
Littlestown (19): Harmon 1 0-0 2, Lanahan 1 0-0 2, Portillo 2 5-9 9, Shelley3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Andreu, Mathews, Cassatt, Miller. Totals: 7 5-9 19
Delone Catholic (56): Jocelyn Robinson 2 0-0 4, Reece Meckley 5 0-0 12, Ella Hughes 3 0-0 6, Laura Knobloch 3 0-0 6, Olivia Kale 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 5 0-0 10, Kat Keller 0 1-2 1, Kaitlin Schwarz 3 0-0 6, Camilla Zepeda 0 1-4 1, Kaylie Brown 2 0-2 4, Brielle Wittmer 1 0-0 2, Samantha Bealmear 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 2-10 56
3-pointers: DC-Meckley 2
Shippensburg 61, Gettysburg 22
Payton White and Acasia Beam combined for 14 points in the first quarter to help the Greyhounds take control of Friday’s game from the outset. Beam led all scorers with 14 and Ryleigh Minor finished with 10.
Jade Barrick had six points for the Warriors, who connected on 11 of 14 free throw attempts.
Gettysburg 2 9 6 5 — 22
Shippensburg 20 15 15 11 — 61
Gettysburg (22): Emma Raville 0 3-4 3, Madeline Delaney 0 2-2 2, Jade Barrick 1 3-4 6, Sofia Royer 0 2-2 2, Megha Makkenchery 2 1-1 5, Lydia Floreck 2 0-1 4. Non-scorers: Flickinger, Caywood, Kibler, Martinez, Padilla, Picarelli. Totals: 5 11-14 22
Shippensburg (61): White 3 1-2 9, Trn 3 1-2 7, Kalp 1 3-4 6, Martin 2 0-0 4, Rohr 1 0-0 2, Staver 4 0-0 9, Beam 7 0-2 14, Minor 4 0-0 10. Totals: 25 5-10 61
3-pointers: G-Carbajal; S-White, Kalp, Staver, Minor
WRESTLING
Carlisle Classic
Gettysburg was in fifth place in the 20-team field after the opening day of the Carlisle Classic on Friday.
Ethan Burgess (107), Gabriel Pecaitis (139), Dalton Redden (152), Jaxon Townsend (160), Mason Rebert (172) and Tyler Withers (189) all made their way into the quartefinals for the Warriors.
Bermudian Springs had a solid first day as well, scoring 47 points to sit in eighth place. Eagles Cole Schisler (107), Austin Anderson (121), Reece Daniels (127), Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (133), Bryce Harner (145), Jakson Keffer (152), Brennon Ault (189) and Codi Rodgers (189) remained in the winner’s bracket through two rounds.
Biglerville had seven wrestlers stay on the top side, good for 12th place on Friday. Brody Gardner and Caden Kessel both won at 114 while Joey Ney (139), Devan Ponce (145), Seth Lady (152), Sean Sneed (160) and Levi Roberts (189) were also victorious.
Conestoga Valley led the first day with 66.5 team points, followed by Red Land (62.0), Trinity (62.0), West Perry (59.5) and Gettysburg (58.0).
Wrestling resumes at 9 a.m. today at Carlisle.
New Oxford 35, South Western 28
The Colonials opened up their season with a bang on Thursday, topping the rival Mustangs in YAIAA action, 35-28. Clayton Miller’s 6-2 decision at 145 in the penultimate bout sealed the victory for the hosts.
Scoring bonus-point wins for the Ox was Cameron Herring with a technical fall at 160, as well as Lane Johnson (172), Trent Uhler (121) and Jerry Dattoli (127) with pins. Ethan Aiello delivered a decision at 114.
For the Mustangs, Robbie Sterner (215), Natalie Handy (107) and Dominic Warfield (133) won by fall. Handy had the fast pin of the night, coming in just 16 seconds.
160-Cameron Herring (NO) tf. Grant Meyers, 6:00 (17-1); 172-Lane Johnson (NO) p. Silas Wachter, 3:22; 189-Kaiden Conaboy (SW) d. Derek Price, 6-0; 215-Robbie Sterner (SW) p. Antwon Bell, :37; 285-Micah Smith (NO) fft; 107-Natalie Handy (SW) p. Owen Custer, :16; 114-Ethan Aiello (NO) d. James Bonczewski, 8-3; 121-Trent Uhler (NO) p. Kahle Jacoby, 1:01; 127-Jerry Dattoli (NO) p. Landon Dull, 4:59; 133-Dominic Warfield (SW) p. Wylan Hess, 1:23; 139-Daniel Pierce (SW) md. Riley Miller, 16-5; 145-Clayton Miller (NO) d. Mark Keating, 6-2; 152-Sam Dickmyer (SW) d. Chance Lawyer, 11-9
Bermudian Springs 53, Delone Catholic 18
The Eagles improved to 3-0 by powering past the Squires in YAIAA-3 action on Thursday.
Bermudian picked up six-point stacks from Bryce Harner (145), Nathan Keller (160), Lyhem Keslar (189), Brennon Ault (215), Codi Rodgers (285) and Austin Anderson (121). Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus closed the match with a first-period tech fall for the winners.
Delone saw Devin Reese open things with a pin at 139, and Isaac Roth add a first-period stuff at 172.
139-Devin Reese (DC) p. Jacob Simpson, 2:53; 145-Bryce Harner (BS) p. Evan Glass, 2:33; 152-Jakson Keffer (BS) d. Austin Gregg, 5-3; 160-Nathan Keller (BS) p. Domonic Giraffa, 5:06; 172-Isaac Roth (DC) p. Robert Lua Medrano, 1:40; 189-Lyhem Keslar (BS) p. Michael Kelly, :37; 215-Brennon Ault (BS) p. Mason Ridinger, :20; 285-Codi Rodgers (BS) p. Seth Hilfiger, :33; 107-Cole Schisler (BS) fft. 114-Noah Hall (DC) fft; 121-Austin Anderson (BS) p. John Paul Groves, 3:22; 127-Reece Daniels (BS) d. Colby Noel, 4-0; 133-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) tf. Jackson Arigo, 1:32 (19-3)
SWIMMING
Gettysburg girls 134, Milton Hershey 40
Gettysburg boys 125, Milton Hershey 55
The Warriors made a clean sweep of Friday’s Mid-Penn meet, winning all 24 contested events.
Winning two individual events apiece for the Gettysburg girls were Maya Brainard (50 free, 100 breast) and Morgan Bishop (100 fly, 100 back), while Zach Tipton (200 IM, 100 back), Zach Turner (50 free, 500 free) and Sam Nelson (100 fly, 100 back) did the same on the boys’ side.
Other winners for the Warriors included Rebekah Reaver (200 free), Hannah Green (200 IM), Addy Dunlop (100 free), Carolyn Scheungrab (500 free), Finn Clarke (200 free and Alex Koufos (100 free). Gettysburg also won both diving events behind Madeline North-Shelleman and London Mitchell.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Maya Brainard, Hannah Green, Addy Dunlop) 2:10.34; 200 free: 1. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:22.26, 2. Olivia Goldman-Smith (G) 2:34.08; 200 IM: 1. Hannah Green (G) 2:37.77, 2. Samantha Scheungrab (G) 2:51.04; 50 free: 1. Brainard (G) 27.37, 2. Dunlop 28.16; 1-meter diving: 1. Madeline North-Shelleman (G) 142.05; 100 fly: 1. Bishop (G) 1:15.59, 2. Reaver (G) 1:16.90; 100 free: 1. Dunlop (G) 1:03.27, 3. Leona Eaton (G) 1:07.45; 500 free: 1. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 6:36.11, 2. Goldman-Smith (G) 6:46.65; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, Reaver, Julia Canadas Salan, Brainard) 1:55.0; 100 back: 1. Bishop (G) 1:14.44, 2. Canadas Salan (G) 1:14.77, 3. Charlotte Brandauer (G) 1:37.30; 100 breast: 1. Brainard (G) 1:21.39, 2. Green (G) 1:24.96, 3. Lily Jorgensen (G) 1:31.74; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (C. Scheungrab, Reaver, Dunlop, Bishop) 4:25.27
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Finn Clarke, Sam Nelson) 1:52.60; 200 free: 1. Clarke (G) 2:04.79, 3. Connor Peterman (G) 2:23.76; 200 IM: 1. Tipton (G) 2:18.15, 2. Alex Koufos (G) 2:24.01; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.94, 3. Sam Coolbaugh (G) 27.23; 1-meter diving: 1. London Mitchell (G) 163.95; 100 fly: 1. Nelson (G) 56.77, 3. Peterman (G) 1:17.01; 100 free: 1. Koufos (G) 54.57, 3. S. Coolbaugh (G) 1:00.82; 500 free: 1. Turner (G) 5:27.60, 3. William Morris (G) 7:17.14; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Wes Coolbaugh, Tipton, Mitchell, Koufos) 1:44.43; 100 back: 1. Tipton (G) 1:04.94, 2. W. Coolbaugh (G) 1:12.45; 100 breast: 1. Nelson (G) 1:12.11, 2. Gabe Delacruz (G) 1:24.23, 3. Zach Aumen (G) 1:26.41; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (S. Coolbaugh, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 3:48.02
South Western girls 139, New Oxford 38
South Western boys 85, New Oxford 54
The Mustangs won 20 of 24 events, including all six relays, in their sweep of the Colonials in YAIAA competition on Thursday.
Sean Filipovits enjoyed a strong meet with wins in the 100 fly (55.67) and 100 back (56.73) in addition to swimming on a pair of victorious relay squads. Owen Cromer matched his teammate by claiming the 100 free (51.21) and 200 free (1:59.02) while also joining two relay teams.
Winners in individual swims for the South Western girls’ team included: Chloe Albrecht (200 free), Elise Leonard (200 IM), Sarah Ballou (50 free), Mary Grace Zumbrun (100 fly), Leah Leonard (100 free, 100 back) and Amelia Laudicina (500 free)
For the Ox, Valerie Clabaugh edged Albrecht to win the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.89. On the boys’ side, Cole Smith won the 100 breast, Liam Rosenbach was first in the 200 IM and Tyler O’Brien topped the field in the 50 freestyle.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Leah Leonard, Chloe Albrecht, Sarah Ballou, Elise Leonard) 1:59.93; 200 freestyle: 1. Albrecht (SW) 2:13.18, 3. Cora Diviney (NO) 2:35.38; 200 IM: 1. E. Leonard (SW) 2:32.22; 50 free: 1. Ballou (SW) 27.03; 1 meter diving: 1. Kendall Moul (SW) 136.05; 100 fly: 1. Mary Grace Zumbrum (SW) 1:18.70; 100 free: 1. L. Leonard (SW) 56.27; 500 free: 1. Amelia Laudicina (SW) 6:21.60; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Laudicina, Jordan Meckley, Kelsey Diener, Zumbrum) 1:57.62; 100 back: 1. L. Leonard (SW) 1:02.89, 3. Alaina Myers (NO) 1:31.66; 100 breast: 1. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 1:14.89; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Ballou, E. Leonard, Albrecht, L. Leonard) 4:01.42
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Sean Filipovits, Corey Bosley, Achilles Light, Owen Cromer) 1:48.54; 200 free: 1. Cromer (SW) 1:59.02, 3. Tristan Scott (NO) 2:46.47; 200 IM: 1. Liam Rosenbach (NO) 2:13.51; 50 free: 1. Tyler O’Brien (NO) 25.22, 3. Alberto Fernandez (NO) 27.99; 100 fly: 1. Filipovits (SW) 55.67; 100 free: 1. Cromer (SW) 51.21, 2. Fernandez (NO) 1:06.20; 500 free: 1. William Fenwick (SW) 5:44.11; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Light, Cromer, Filipovits, Fenwick) 1:38.83; 100 back: 1. Filipovits (SW) 56.73, 2. Rosenbach (NO) 59.35; 100 breast: 1. Cole Smith (NO) 1:10.01; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Fenwick, Dagim Cross, Riley Sieg, Bosley) 4:01.71
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.