BASEBALL
South Western 1,
Waynesboro 0
Mustang ace Josh Berzonski came up big in the biggest game of the season, firing a one-hit shutout on Tuesday at Waynesboro.
Berzonski’s gem, which included seven strikeouts, pushes South Western (12-7) into Thursday’s quarterfinals where it will face host Northern (17-4).
Berzonski and Indian hurler Izzy Reed locked up in a pitchers’ duel that kept the game scoreless into the fifth inning. South Western finally broke through when Will Coulson worked a one-out walk. Pinch runner Luke DeWees moved to third on Landen Eyster’s bunt single before Ty Cromer drew a walk.
Austin Long’s grounder was misplayed, allowing DeWees to scamper home with what proved to the be winning tally.
Cromer reached all four times, drawing a pair of walks to go with a single and triple.
Waynesboro (14-5), the No. 5 seed, threatened in the seventh but Berzonski field a bunt and cut down Garrett Blount at the plate before getting a strikeout to end the contest.
South Western 000 010 0 — 1 3 2
Waynesboro 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Josh Berzonski. Izzy Reed, Garrett Beaver (7). WP: Berzonski. LP: Reed. SO-BB: Berzonski 7-2, Reed 9-3, Beaver 2-0. 3B: SW-Ty Cromer
Lancaster Catholic 6, Hanover 0
Josh Beck stacked up 14 strikeouts to pace the Crusaders in their shutout of the visiting Nightawks in Class 3A action on Tuesday.
Beck’s no-hit bid was derailed by a Tyler Hansford single, the lone knock for the Hawks (10-11).
Chase Roberts allowed only one run through the first three innings before the hosts scored four times in the fourth. Roberts finished with five strikeouts and allowed five earned runs over five frames.
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Lancaster Catholic 100 410 x — 6 10 1
Chase Roberts, Justin Feeser (6). Josh Beck. WP: Beck. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: Roberts 5-1, Feeser 0-0, Beck 14-3.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 3, Gettysburg 2
The Warriors’ comeback bid fell just short on Tuesday in District 3 Class 5A action at Daniel Boone.
Gettysburg trailed 3-0 after watching the Blazers score single runs in each of the first three frames, including a solo shot by Hailey Kaba. The Warriors cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth and pulled to within 3-2 after five innings of play.
Rachel Keller cracked a triple and scored a run, with Ella Andras picking up an RBI. Makayla Shafer also drove in a run for Gettysburg.
Keller, Shafer and Jenna Brasee accounted for Gettysburg’s three base hits.
The fourth-seeded Blazers, who had nine different players post a hit, were able to hang on over the final two frames to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
The Warriors finish at 14-7, which is a school record for wins in a season.
Gettysburg 000 110 0 — 2 3 4
Daniel Boone 111 000 x — 3 10 1
WP: Dani Hayes. LP: Jenna Brasee. SO-BB: Brasee 1-1, Hayes 2-2. 3B: G-Rachel Keller. HR: DB-Hailey Kaba
South Western 15, Manheim Central 0
The Mustangs took care of the Barons in short order on Tuesday, ending their Class 5A opener in three innings.
Emalee Reed spun a one-hitter from the circle with seven strikeouts as the third-seeded Mustangs (17-0) powered into Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Jordyn Resetar led a potent South Western attack with three hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Kinsley Proepper slapped three hits, including a double, while Ryleigh Sprague, Cora Rebert and Reed collected two hits apiece.
Lampeter-Strasburg 10, New Oxford 0
The Pioneers took out the visiting Colonials in five innings in their Class 5A contest on Tuesday.
New Oxford (8-13) entered as the No. 15 seed against the second-seeded Pioneers. Game stats were not available at press time.
