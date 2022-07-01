Over the years, I’ve chronicled my exploits bicycling in and around Biglerville. I had plenty of fodder back in the day, as I rode 4-5 times per week during the summers for several years.
And then, I didn’t.
My trusty mountain bike sat idle in the garage for better than two years – until Wednesday. Good friend Curt Rodgers can be credited (blamed!) for its return to the road as I finally dusted off the old Diamondback and put some more miles on it.
A few weeks ago, my family vacationed with Curt and his family as we do most summers. The fittest and most active crew I know, vacationing with the Rodgers doesn’t mean sitting around on the beach all day, the deck all evening and then stuffing yourself with the worst food you can find all night.
No, it means getting in a couple workouts each day when not on the sand, be it running, riding, lifting, walking. . . or all of the above. Picture combining fun in the sun with no pain, no gain and you get the idea.
Curt coaxed me into a bike ride — and then three more — while in the Outer Banks, and I was immediately glad he did. Turns out I missed riding way more than I realized, so after returning home I decided to get back in the saddle.
I couldn’t be happier that I did, but my return to the road was not without its share of interesting moments.
For starters, I’m fairly certain that I had a heart attack or three huffing and puffing up Yellow Hill, which is part of my favorite short loop around Biglerville. I anticipated some struggles, having not conquered anything resembling a hill in a few years — the roads at the beach were flat as could be — and was accurate in my prediction.
After cresting the hill without passing out, I flew down the backside and linked onto Guernsey Road, eventually crossing a set of railroad tracks where the old bridge used to be. It’s a good thing I don’t plan on having more children, because after hitting those tracks while seated I’m not sure that it would be possible even if I did.
On down the way I took a right onto Old Carlisle Road, where I quickly learned that a little tar-and-chipping had been done not so long ago. I’d like to meet the evil genius who created that process and have a word.
Even though the road was worn down a bit, I still ran over little bubbles of tar that, under the hot sun, instantly stuck their gooey selves to my front tire. And in turn, my tire would then pick up tiny chips and shoot them into my shins like pieces of shrapnel.
As I have stated in these pages before, that stinks. But it still beats riding up a road that was recently used by a manure spreader and having poo pellets flung off your tire right back at ya.
Now that really stinks!
At this point in the ride I began hearing things. Not approaching cars or barking dogs, but complaints from body. My lungs acted up first, whining about being on fire. Before I could shoot down that gripe my lower back jumped in, saying I had done irreparable damage to it and that I would look like the letter C when I tried walking.
My legs were about to chime in when I shut the entire protest down by humming a happy little song in my head, drowning out my achy braky body parts.
On I pedalled, eventually turning onto Rake Factory Road, cruising out to end of that before hopping onto Winding Brook. It was there that a friendly group of German Shepherds greeted me with the warmest of welcomes. The dogs were in a pen, so all was well, but I’m certain they saw me as a meal on wheels more than a nice passerby.
And speaking of dogs, I’m always on the lookout for the four-legged friends. Not the foo-foo kind a Kardashian would carry around in a purse, but the thousand-fanged variety that would make Stephen King pull up the covers and wet the bed. Fortunately, none of those were spotted.
Coming down the home stretch as I returned to town, I noticed a group of vultures swirling over my neighborhood. I counted 10 of the ugly birds as I neared the National Apple Museum, and quickly wondered if they knew something I didn’t.
Was I about to croak after just one ride?
Turns out, I wasn’t on the menu.
Expecting the worst, the ride didn’t take as much out of me as I expected, and I saddled back up again for the same loop on Friday. Yellow Hill wasn’t as evil, I was prepared for the teeth-rattling railroad tracks, I ignored any and all protests from my bitchy body parts and I wasn’t chased by Cujo.
I did come fairly close to becoming a hood ornament at one point, and I spent a solid 10 minutes pedalling through a storm, quickly remembering how rain drops feel like little razor blades when they zap you.
All in all ride No. 2 was better, and quicker, as I covered the 11.2 miles with less incident. If things continue to progress I’ll turn my bike toward bigger and badder hills where dangers such was wayward groundhogs, face-seeking bugs and other calamities exist. Wish me well.
