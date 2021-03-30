It has been a good long while since there has been any track and field competition in Adams County. The state meet in 2019 was the last time any runners, jumpers or throwers gathered to compete, but all seemed well with the world at Bermudian Springs on a perfect, sunny Tuesday afternoon when the Eagles hosted Delone Catholic in a long-awaited dual meet.
In the boys’ meet, Bermudian got nice efforts from all over the stadium and was able to defeat Delone 82-67. For the girls, Delone came out with a win, 87-63.
Only eight girls and six boys who competed on Tuesday were listed in the area’s top 10 in 2019. With almost a complete changeover in personnel, it was hard to know what to expect. After the meet, there emerged a few things that can be expected for the rest of the season, and some definite athletes to watch.
“It’s been good to get outside, and this is great weather for a first meet,” said first-year Delone head coach Caine Morehead. “The kids have been anxious to get out. A lot of these kids, this is the first meet they have ever competed in. On both the girls’ and boys’ teams, we have 53 that this is their first meet.”
There are a lot of youngsters, but it was the veterans that led the Delone girls. The Squirette distance squad came through with flying colors, starting off with Becky Hernandez’s 2:43 opening 800 leg in the 3200 meter relay, to lead Delone to a romp in that race.
In the 1600, Sam Smith (6:06.0) ran a blistering homestretch to narrowly beat teammate Julia O’Brien, and then she also took the open 800, beating Hernandez by two seconds. O’Brien came back with a victory in the 3200 (15:47.6). Delone also swept all three relay races, which was big in the team win.
Lily Labure had a big day for Bermudian. First she won the 100 hurdles (17.6), then claimed the 400 meters in 1:05.8 for a three second win. In the very next event, the 300 hurdles, she got out-leaned at the line by Delone’s Abby Jacoby (51.6) to take second.
The running events were tough because of the wind blowing right up the homestretch into the runners’ faces.
Allison Watts won three events for the Eagles, taking the 200 (28.6), and then winning the long jump with a jump of 15-9, and also the triple jump (33-10), both very nice first meet marks.
Emily Malesky (9-0) and Melissa Miller (8-0) went one-two for Delone in the pole vault
“It’s early in the season, so we can’t expect big times and distances, but it’s nice to see how competitive they are. I am excited about Emma Bunty, a freshman who grabbed third in the hurdles, in her first race ever. Marissa (Miller) and Emily (Malesky) looked good in the pole vault. We have only done time trials, so it is hard to gauge, but we are really encouraged by this meet.”
On the boys’ side, things look quite different than when these two teams met two years ago. At that time, Bermudian was stacked and in the midst of a long win streak, and had just about everybody coming back for 2020. Alas, most of those athletes graduated last year, having had to miss their senior season, but a young crop of performers now get their chance to bask in the limelight.
“We kind of lost the house last year, and just don’t have a lot of experience coming back,” said Bermudian boys’ coach Chris King. “We still have our win streak intact (going back 3 ½ years), but I don’t know how it looks for the rest of the year. We have some young kids, and some who have never competed before.”
The Eagles won the meet on the strength of sweeps in the 110 hurdles, shot put, and discus. Mike Carlson took the high hurdle race (16.9) and placed second in the 300 hurdles to Delone’s Ryan Murphy (44.7). Then in the throws, Aaron Weigle, son of Bermudian girls’ coach Jason Weigle, won the discus (111-10) and was second to teammate Kobe Althoff (35-1.5) in the shot.
Another nice surprise for the Eagles was the sprinting of Bryce Harner, who won the 400 (55.9) and placed second in the 100.
“It was kind of what I was expecting, but I really didn’t know what to expect,” King said. “We had Aaron win the discus, and Bryce won the 400 and was second in the 100. They are both only freshmen, so there are some real positives. We have a lot of work to do and expect to take our lumps this year, but it is great to be out here and get started.”
Murphy and Trenton Kopp were the stalwarts for Delone, with three wins apiece. Murphy won the 100 (11.7), 300 hurdles (44.7), and the high jump (5-11). Kopp took the 200 (25.0), long jump (19-0), and triple jump (38-9).
The most exciting event of the day had to be the 1600 meter run. Delone’s Aden Davis and Berm’s Cameron Carrolus pulled away from the pack early on, and as the duo pounded down the backstretch, Davis held a two-yard lead. Coming off the final turn into the straightaway, Carrolus pulled up to pass Davis, and the two ran neck and neck for the final 100 meters. Davis gave one last push in the final 10 meters to lean and take the win by three tenths of a second (5:15.6).
Both teams will next compete next Thursday when Bermudian hosts Fairfield, and Delone travels to Biglerville.
Girls
Delone Catholic 87,
Bermudian Springs 63
3200 relay- 1.Delone (Hernandez, Biggins, E. Hughes, M. Hughes) 11:30.7; 100 hurdles- 1.Lilly LaBure BS 17.6, 2.Abby Jacoby DC 18.2, 3.Emma Bunty DC 19.7; 100- 1.Allison Watts BS 13.6, 2.Abby Jacoby DC 13.9, 3.Avery Benzel BS 14.2; 1600- 1.Sam Smith DC 6:06.0, 2.Julia O’Brien DC 6:09.0, 3.Rebecca Durbin BS 6:17.0; 400 relay- 1.Delone (McCann, Malesky, Jacoby, O’Brien) 59.3; 400- LaBure BS 1:05.8, 2.O’Brien DC 1:08.1, 3.Emma Raville DC 1:07.1; 300 hurdles- 1.Jacoby DC 51.6, 2.LaBure BS 52.0, 3.Bunty DC 57.3; 800- 1.Smith DC 2:45.1, 2.Becky Hernandez DC 2:47.0, 3.Maggie Hughes DC 2:48.9; 200- 1.Watts BS 28.6, 2.Emily McCann DC 29.5, 3.Davina Cunningham BS 29.6; 3200- 1.O’Brien DC 15:47.6, 2.Durbin BS 13:54.0, 3.Annabelle Biggins DC 14:38.3; 1600 relay- 1.Delone (no names given) 4:39.1; High jump- 1.Makenna Mummert DC 4-6, 2(t).Cunningham BS 4-4, 2(t).Marissa Miller DC 4-4; Long jump- 1.Watts BS 15-9, 2.Benzel BS 13-9.5, 3.Emily Malesky DC 13-8; Triple jump- 1.Watts BS 33-10, 2.Benzel BS 31-5, 3.Mummert DC 29-10; Pole vault- 1.Malesky DC 9-0, 2.Miller DC 8-0, 3.Amber Nickey BS 7-6; Shot put- 1.Roberts DC 28-1, 2.Jewel Tallman BS 26-11, 3.Grace Myers DC 24-5; Discus- 1.Tallman BS 82-10, 2.Myers DC 80-4, 3.Abby Robinson BS 77-7; Javelin- 1.Emma Hartman BS 78-6, 2.Roberts DC 75-8, 3.Tallman BS 73-8.
Boys
Bermudian Springs 82,
Delone Catholic 67
3200 relay- 1.Bermudian (Wiley, Taylor, Stuart, Carrolus) 9:58.6; 110 hurdles- 1.Mike Carlson BS 16.9, 2.Aiden Fritz BS 21.4, 3.Jesiah Farley BS 22.8; 100- 1.Ryan Murphy DC 11.7, 2.Bryce Harner BS 12.2, 3.Will Didio DC 12.8; 1600- 1.Aden Davis DC 5:15.6, 2.Cameron Carrolus BS 5:15.9, 3.Ethan Darlington DC 6:02.0; 400 relay- 1.Bermudian (Litzinger, Kline, Kerr, Staub) 49.5; 400- 1.Harner BS 55.9, 2.Devin Boyd DC 56.7, 3.Connor Mummert BS 1:00.1; 300 hurdles- 1.Murphy DC 44.7, 2.Carlson BS 48.9, 3.Fritz BS 49.0; 800- 1.Nathan Taylor BS 2:21.6, 2.Jack Goedecker DC 2:27.0, 3.Preston Auffarth DC 2:43.6; 200- 1.Trenton Kopp DC 25.0, 2.Kerr BS 26.5, 3.Dylan Staub DC 26.9; 3200- 1.Davis DC 12:08.0, 2.Trevor Wiley BS 12:12.9, 3.Carrolus BS 12:17.5; 1600 relay- 1.Delone (no names given) 3:49.6; High jump- 1.Murphy DC 5-11, 2.Farley BS 5-5, 3.Harner BS 5-2; Long jump- 1.Kopp DC 19-0, 2.Taylor BS 17-0, 3.Gabe Kline BS 15-11; Triple jump- 1.Kopp DC 38-9, 2.Kline BS 32-4; Pole vault- 1.Kobe Althoff BS 10-6, 2.Didio DC 10-0, 3.Carrolus BS 8-0; Shot put- 1.Althoff BS 35-1.5, 2.Aaron Weigle BS 34-1.5, 3.Brady Spangler BS 33-9; Discus- 1.Weigle BS 111-10, 2.Andon Hawk BS 98-2, 3.Spangler BS 84-7; Javelin- 1.Wildasin DC 105-3, 2.Flemins DC 103-1, 3.Giaffa DC 97-4.
