AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Gettysburg 4, Hanover 2
Zach Williams went the distance on Thursday, holding Post 14 to just four singles in a complete-game victory. Williams struck out six and did not allow an earned run, walking only two.
Seven different players for Post 202 recorded hits, including Mason Rebert and Charlie Shull swatted two hits each, with Rebert adding a pair of RBI.
Jaxon Dell went 2-for-3 to pace Post 14.
Gettysburg 200 100 1 — 4 9 3
Hanover 000 002 0 — 2 4 2
Williams. Dull, Trish (4). WP: Williams. LP: Dull. SO-BB: Williams 6-2, Dull 3-2, Trish 4-2.
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
New Oxford 3, North Carroll Panthers 0
The Twins made the most of four hits on Thursday when they blanked the visiting Panthers, 3-0. Nick Schreiber doubled home a run to post the lone RBI for the Ox, which saw Jesse Helman, Austin Roth and AJ Bullock stroke singles.
Dan Shafer tossed a three-hit shuout from the bump, striking out four while walking one. Shafer needed only 82 innings to burn through six solid innings.
North Carroll 000 000 — 0 3 1
New Oxford 100 02x — 3 4 0
WP: Shafer. LP: Sadowski. SO-BB: Sadowski 3-2, Shafer 4-1. 2B: NO: Schreiber
