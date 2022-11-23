Mount St. Mary’s turned in its best performance of the season in an impressive 69-65 win at Pacific in men’s basketball action on Tuesday night. Jalen Benjamin led the Mountaineers with 19 points while Malik Jefferson recorded his 16th career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. The Mountaineers move to 3-3 on the season after ending their three-game California road trip with back-to-back wins over Cal Poly and Pacific.

Benjamin was 8-for-21 from the field for his game-high 19 points while adding six assists and four rebounds in the win. The 5-10 senior guard has scored 17 or more points in each of the Mount’s first six games.

