FIELD HOCKEY
Red Lion Tournament
Bermudian Springs rebounded from a loss to Littlestown by winning both of its games at Red Lion on Saturday.
The Eagles (3-2) held off Mifflin County in their opener, 3-2. Melanie Beall scored a pair of first-period goals, with Lillian Peters assisting the initial tally. Riley Marines pushed the lead to 3-0 when she converted a penalty stroke in the second period.
Mifflin County scored twice in the final frame but Berm held on for the victory.
The Eagles blanked the host Lions in their second contest, 2-0. Beall broke a scoreless deadlock in the third on a feed from Aliza Staub. Meadow Gaines doubled the lead with a goal in the fourth period to seal the victory.
Isabella Bobe combined to make 21 saves on the day.
Bermudian Springs 3, Mifflin County 2
Bermudian Springs 2 1 0 0 — 4
Mifflin County 0 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 2, Riley Marines; MC-Sheetz. Assists: BS-Lillian Peters. Shots: BS-22; MC-11. Corners: BS-5; MC-2. Saves: BS-Isabella Bobe 9; MC-19
Bermudian Springs 2, Red Lion 0
Bermudian Springs 0 0 1 1 — 2
Red Lion 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Beall, Meadown Gaines. Assists: BS-Aliza Staub, Taylor Botterbusch. Shots: BS-8; RL-12. Corners: BS-5; RL-3. Saves: BS-Bobe 12; RL-Laird 6
Susquenita 4, Biglerville 2
The host Blackhawks connected on four of 27 shots to deny the Canners in non-league action on Saturday.
Alyssa Smith and Dana Newberry converted penalty corners for first-half goals for Biglerville, which dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Biglerville 1 1 0 0 — 2
Susquenita 1 2 0 1 — 4
Shots: B-4; S-27. Corners: B-5; S-8. Saves: B-18; S-1
East Juniata 3, Fairfield 1
Madison Cromwell put the Knights on the board with a third-period goal in Saturday’s non-league game against East Juniata.
Fairfield 0 0 1 0 — 1
East Juniata 0 1 2 0 — 3
Goals: F-Madison Cromwell; EJ-Nevaeh Sheeeler, Nicole Huenteiquero, Karan Gross. Shots: F-9, EJ-15. Corners: F-2, EJ-13. Saves: F-Annalise Cromer 12; EJ-Hailey Yeater 8
