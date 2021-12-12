It took the Gettysburg High School boys basketball team a mere two days to accomplish what it couldn’t do in a whole year — earn a second victory.
Thanks to their scintillating 61-59 verdict over Lancaster Mennonite in the Tip-off Tournament title tilt on the home hardwood on Saturday night, the Warriors (2-0) doubled their win total from last season. Marc McLean’s club got balanced scoring again.
Tournament MVP Trenton Ramirez-Keller was held to 12 points but drilled crucial free throws at crunch time. Fellow seniors Mike Hankey and Brandon Myers took turns sharing the offensive load as Hankey tallied 13 points in the first half and Myers knocked down all 14 of his points after intermission.
“I didn’t care about not scoring in the second half,” said Hankey. “We won the game and that is all that matters. We got a little spoiled when we went 20-0 (in the regular season) as sophomores. Last year we learned we have to put in the work. We have and our defense is ten times better than it was then. You could see the results of our effort. On offense, it can be anyone’s night. We’re not just a one-man show — we’re a team. We find whoever has it going.”
Myers returned to the team this season after a two-year hiatus to pursue employment and academic pursuits. His eight fourth-quarter points proved decisive.
“It’s amazing to be playing again,” said Myers. “I’ve never been happier. I think we’re going to have a great season. This is just the start.”
The Blazers were led by Camden Hurst, a first team all-state selection a year ago who went off for 35 points, had four steals and drained a cool 12 of 13 at the stripe.
“We gave up a lot to him but held everyone else pretty much in check,” said Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean of the worthy opponent. “It’s not the most ideal way (to win) but it worked out.”
Both squads started cold. Hurst got the guests on the board with a baby hook and Hankey replied with a baseline jumper. Consecutive buckets by Jaedon Mast stretched LM’s edge. Hankey scored inside and Hurst added a reverse layup and a pair of freebies to make it 10-4.
Sixth man Josh Herr took a nice feed from Ethan Wagner and canned a hoop. Hankey followed with a trey and the hosts trimmed the deficit to 10-9. After a pair of deuces in the paint by the Blazers, Herr feathered a triple from the top of the key and the Warriors were within 14-12 after one period of play.
Wagner and Herr collaborated again to start the second stanza and the clubs were tied. Hurst notched seven of his team’s dozen in the frame as the Warrior defense intensified. Hankey buried a couple of bombs and Herr scored again as the home team took a 30-26 lead into the locker room.
Herr, a sophomore, had nine off the pine in the half and finished with a career-best baker’s dozen.
“He’s someone we can rely on,” said Myers.
Added Hankey, “He stepped up as part of our next-man-up philosophy. He has a bright future.”
Early in the third, Myers’ two-pointer off a steal by Ian McLean gave Gettysburg its largest lead to that point, 36-29. Hurst carried the Blazers (1-1), notching 12 in the period. His personal 9-0 jag propelled Lancaster Mennonite back on top, 38-36, but Herr’s old-school 3-point play put the Warriors up for good, 41-40.
Ramirez-Keller massaged a pair of triples to start the fourth quarter to make it 50-42. When the Blazers battled back within a bucket with nine seconds left, R-K splashed both attempts from the line to assure the victory.
“Things got a little tight in the last two minutes but we pulled it out,” said Coach McLean. “We need to be confident but not arrogant. It’s not like we won a state championship, but we found a way to win. Now we have to keep working.”
Wagner joined Ramirez-Keller on the all-tourney roster. The senior center had only three points but snagged a team high 10 boards and protected the rim with four blocked shots.
“He’s re-made his body and gained 30 pounds of muscle since last year,” McLean said of Wagner. “Ethan does things that don’t always show up in the scorebook. He plays great defense, he rebounds and he runs to exhaustion. He’s a prime example of the benefits of having a weight room.”
Shippensburg claimed the consolation crown with a 69-45 triumph over New Oxford. Idriz Ahmentovic (11), Aden Stausbaugh (10) and Brittyn Eakins (9) combined for 30 points for the Colonials.
The Warriors travel to West York Tuesday before returning home against Littlestown on Wednesday.
Lancaster Mennonite 14 12 16 17 — 59
Gettysburg 12 18 13 16 — 61
Lancaster Mennonite (59): David Weaver 1 0-0 2, Savier Sumrall 5 0-0 11, Declan Hersh 1 0-0 2, Camden Hurst 10 12-13 35, Jaedon Mast 4 1-4 9. Non-scorers: David Shell, Broden King, Jaydn Taylor. Totals: 21 13-17 59.
Gettysburg (61): Brandon Myers 6 2-3 14, Mike Hankey 5 0-0 13, Trenton Ramirez-Keller 4 2-2 12, Ian McLean 2 2-2 6, Ethan Wagner 1 1-2 3, Josh Herr 5 2-3 13. Non-scorer: Chris Boone. Totals: 23 9-12 61
3-pointers: LM — Hurst 3, Sumrall; G — Hankey 3, Ramirez-Keller 2, Herr.
New Oxford 7 14 13 11 — 45
Shippensburg 8 2 23 14 — 69
New Oxford (45): Jett Moore 0 3-7 3, Idriz Ahmetovic 3 4-8 11, Nick Calvo-Perez 1 2-2 4, Brittyn Eakins 3 2-4 9, Aden Strausbaugh 4 0-0 10, Brennan Holmes 3 0-0 6, Holden Crabbs 0 2-2 4.. Non-scorers: David Moore, Wyatt Daniels, Joey Fuhrman, Graham Rex, Hunter Crabbs. Totals: 14 13-25 45
Shippensburg (69): Statum 5 1-2 11, Katar 2 0-0 5, Kissinger 1 0-0 2, Edey 1 0-1 2, Weller 3 0-0 7, Funk 3 1-2 7, Thomas 4 3-7 11, Michasluk 5 2-2 12, Smith 6 0-0 12. Totals: 30 7-14 69
3-pointers: NO-Ahmetovic, Eakins, Strausbaugh 2; S-Katar, Weller
