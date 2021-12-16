Time spent outdoors hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, birding and camping are important pieces of our identities and heritage. It makes us who we are.
It’s too bad that a legacy of what we’ve learned from walking and wading is threatened because our air, land and water are not as clean and green as they could be.
Nearly 30 percent of Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams are polluted from ever-expanding sprawl, abandoned mine drainage, discharges laden with toxic heavy metals, and agricultural runoff. Some of those impaired miles are here in Adams County.
Pennsylvania is consistently among the leaders in the total numbers of fishing and hunting licenses issued each year.
A 2016 report for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership found that outdoor recreation in the state, including hunting and fishing, generated $26.9 billion in annual economic activity, and supports more than 390,000 jobs totaling $17 billion in salaries and wages.
Those who spend time in it know that nature survives or perishes because of the quality of the water that runs through it.
Locally, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County, the conservation district, Trout Unlimited and others are doing terrific work planting trees, working with farmers, and adding structure to streams to improve water quality and the outdoor experience, and care for critters.
But they cannot do it all by themselves.
The Clean Streams Fund, Senate Bill 832 and House Bill 1901, could substantially improve our land and water resources here and through Penn’s Woods.
The bills call for investing $250 million of the federal American Rescue Plan funding in clean water projects. Half of the investments would create the statewide cost-share Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP) to restore critical land and water habitat on farms.
The program will help farmers keep soils and nutrients on the land, where they are productive, instead of in the water. It’s a win-win for Pennsylvanians, its wildlife, and the land and water we all need to survive. The result is healthier, more productive soils, and cleaner streams.
Investments in agriculture will also help put people to work, provide demand for small businesses, and boost local economic development, all while increasing the value of our natural habitat — healthy soils, water, and air, and reducing the impacts of climate change.
ACAP investments would go through the conservation district and into practices like planting streamside trees on farms. Trees improve water quality by stabilizing streambanks and reducing polluted runoff. They cleanse the air and provide food and habitat for wildlife.
Landowners who hunt and initially planted trees to provide cover and food to expand and improve the presence of game, have come to appreciate the myriad of other values that trees bring. Anglers planted trees to reduce runoff, cool the waters, and enhance habitat and food sources.
In a commonwealth with over 52,000 farms, 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, and nearly 4.5 million acres of public, it is long past time for an agricultural cost-share.
This legislative session ends at the end of 2022. There is still time for our legislators to get it done, and for us to tell them that.
