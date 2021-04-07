The Gettysburg boys tennis team travelled to Littlestown and picked up a 5-0 victory on Wednesday afternoon.
The result, which brought the Warriors to 3-3 on the season as they begin to hit their stride, was a big one for head coach Dave Yates’ team. But it was quickly evident after speaking with Yates and No. 1 singles player Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess that this season is about much more than just results.
“Last year was very, very difficult,” Yates said. “We had two weeks of practice and didn’t even have a single match before everything got cancelled. So yes, I am grateful that we have got a season.”
It was actually second singles player Spencer Kennedy who set the tone early for the Warriors, claiming a straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Thunderbolts’ Nolan Westfall.
“Spencer is a player who has improved every year,” Yates said. “He moves well and is very tall, so he uses that to advantage. He’s always learning and improving and he and Lucas (Oberholtzer-Hess) are two players we sort of count on, obviously, being one numbers one and two singles players.”
Oberholtzer-Hess also claimed a victory in straight sets, albeit one that took a bit more work as he outlasted Cyrus Marshall, 6-3, 6-2.
“I thought I played pretty well, but I felt like I could’ve been a little bit more confident on some of the shots,” he said after the match. “It was good to get the win and for the team to get the win. I feel like I’m starting to play my best tennis now and I’m more comfortable out there.”
Like Yates, Oberholtzer-Hess said that he’s excited just to have the opportunity to play tennis after not being able to do so a year ago.
“It’s just fun after not having anything last year,” he said. “It’s good to have a season and I mostly just play tennis for fun, so it’s been nice to be able to get out there again. I played a lot in the summer, but it’s not the same as getting out there and competing with your teammates and having practice every day.”
Danny Sauter made it a clean sweep for Gettysburg in singles matches as he grabbed a 6-0, 6-2 win over Nathan Snyder.
In the doubles matches, the first doubles team of Michael Biba and Chase O’Malley bested Shawn Nelson and Trent Boritz 6-2, 6-1. While in second doubles, Bryce Bladen and Jack Delaney grabbed a 6-2, 6-1 win over the team of Mason Adams and Josh Blose.
“I think we’re playing really well, but give credit to that Littlestown team,” Yates said after the match. “I think their coach said they have maybe one or two kids who had played in a varsity tennis match before this season and they’re all out there playing really hard and you can see them improving even from set to set.”
Yates added this was just the sixth of a jam-packed 16-match schedule for the Warriors, including a stretch of five matches in five days later in the month.
“It’s going to be tough for the boys and they’re going to have to be ready for it,” he said. “But really I think, like me, they’re just excited to be back out there and it’s nice to be able to get out play the sport.”
Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 0
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-3, 6-2; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Nolan Westfall 6-0, 6-0; 3. Danny Sauter (G) d. Nathan Snyder 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz 6-2, 6-1; 2. Bryce Bladen/Jack Delaney (G) d. Mason Adams/Josh Blose 6-2, 6-1
