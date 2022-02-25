Delone Catholic head coach Brandon Staub was hoping for a slower-paced game and he got what he wished for.
Unfortunately for the Squires, they came out on the wrong end of a 48-41 decision against visiting Lancaster Mennonite in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A boys’ basketball tournament Friday night at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
The loss sends Delone to the third-place game where it will host Greenwood next Tuesday in a win-or-go home game for the last spot in the PIAA tournament. The Wildcats lost to top-seeded Antietam, 52-38, in the other semifinal matchup Friday.
“Our top goal all season has been to qualify for the state tournament and that’s still in front of us,” Staub said. “By getting the second seed, we gave ourselves two chances to qualify for states, now we’re down to one.”
Delone (16-8) jumped out to an 8-0 lead just past the midway point of the opening frame and led 10-6 when the quarter horn sounded.
Things stood at 13-9 following Cam Keller’s 3-pointer with 5:24 to go until intermission and stayed that way until Asher Rudolph drove to the hole for a hoop three minutes later.
Delone carried a 17-15 lead into intermission.
Mennonite (15-9) took its first lead of the game on Jaydn Taylor’s charity toss to make it 20-19 with 5:31 to go in the third quarter.
That stanza proved to be problematic for the hosts as they scored just six points in the period and trailed, 28-23, going to the fourth quarter.
“We defended well tonight, we really did. But we couldn’t hit shots,” Staub said. “That changed the dynamic of the game.”
Cam Hurst tallied the first six points of the fourth quarter for the Blazers as they opened up a 34-23 advantage.
Delone got as close as 36-30 when Keller scored with 3:38 remaining, but Hurst closed it out by going 10-of-13 from the charity stripe in the final 3:12 of the game.
All told, Hurst was 12-of-17 on freebies and scored 13 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a good free throw shooter, he shoots 85 percent for the season,” Staub said of Hurst. “You don’t want to foul him, but you have to get the ball back. So sometimes you don’t have a choice.”
Keller paced the Squires with 15 points, while also coming down with nine rebounds.
Lanc. Mennonite 6 9 13 20 — 48
Delone Catholic 10 7 6 18 — 41
Lancaster Mennonite (48): Weaver 1 1-2 3, Hersh 2 2-2 8, Hurst 7 12-17 27, Halvorosn 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 1-3 3, Mast 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 17-26 48
Delone Catholic (41): Chase Hoffman 0 1-2 1, Aidan Wittmer 2 0-0 4, Asher Rudolph 2 0-0 4, Camdyn Keller 6 1-2 15, Gage Zimmerman 3 1-2 9, Bryson Kopp 2 0-0 5, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Co. Keller, Crawford. Totals: 16 3-6 41
3-pointers: LM-Hersh 2, Hurst; DC-Ca. Keller 2, Zimmerman 2, Kopp, Bealmear
