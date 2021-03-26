Due to COVID-19, there was no high school softball season a year ago.
So, Bermudian Springs and Delone Catholic tried to make up for lost time when they played for almost three hours in the season opener for both teams in a game that finally ended when the Eagles won on a walk-off double by Ashlynne Smith, 17-16, in nine innings Friday afternoon in York Springs.
Bermudian (1-0) trailed 16-13 heading for the bottom of the ninth before cobbling together six hits in the frame to win the game.
Junior Hannah Chenault cut the deficit to 16-14 with a single, then a knock by Maddie Reever plated another run.
A strikeout brought Smith to the plate with two down and the Squirettes clinging to a one-run lead. Facing a 1-1 count, Smith slammed a ball into right-center that tipped off the glove of Delone right fielder Olivia Kale as she just missed running it down to end the contest.
Chenault and Tori Murren came home with the winning runs.
“We looked flat at the beginning of the game and it took awhile, but we finally got some momentum going our way,” Berm head coach Ed Kennell said. “We showed a lot of heart to keep coming back today.”
Berm trailed by five in the second inning, six in the fourth, five in the seventh and finally by three in the ninth.
In the seventh, the Eagles were behind 13-10 with two down when Chenault ripped a three-run homer to tie it and force extra innings.
Delone (0-1) posted a three-spot in the top of the ninth to grab the lead, largely due to a two-run triple by Kat Keller.
The visitors jumped on the board in the top of the first with a four-spot, as Amy Anderson brought home a pair with a single and the visitors tacked on another run in the second.
Berm responded with four in its half of the second and it stayed 5-4 into the fourth before Delone struck for five runs in that frame.
Down 10-4 in the fourth, Chenault belted a two-run homer.
The Squirettes went to the seventh holding a 10-8 advantage when Meredith Wilson clobbered a three-run homer, her second round-tripper of the game.
All told, each team had 17 hits on the game.
“Our bats were good today and I’m happy about that. We weren’t very good at hitting the ball in our two scrimmages,” Delone head coach Matt Rickrode said. “We’ve got one senior (Jessica Knight) and two juniors (Wilson and Alma Partenza), so we’re not very experienced at the varsity level.”
Partenza had four hits, swiped two bags and scored three times. Cara Arigo was 5-for-5 at the dish, Keller had three knocks and Wilson drove in four runs,while scoring three.
Berm’s bats were paced by Chenault, who homered twice, among her four hits. She scored three times and knocked in six runs. Reever had four hits and scored three times, while Smith had three knocks and drove home four runs.
The Eagles won a similarly wild game to open the season with the Squirettes two years ago and finished the season with a berth in the District 3 Class 4A tournament that ended a multi-year postseason drought.
“When we beat them to start the season two years ago, that really got us going,” Kennell said. “It helped us to believe in ourselves and hopefully it does the same thing this season.”
Both teams return to the diamond on Monday with contests that begin at 4:15 p.m. Delone hosts Kennard-Dale, while Berm travels to York Tech.
Delone Catholic 410 500 303 — 16 17 5
Bermudian Springs 040 220 504 — 17 17 4
Amy Anderson and Emma Goddard; Tori Mullen, Maddie Reever (5) and Maddie Stephens. SO-BB: Anderson 7-7; Mullen 5-5, Reever 1-2. W-Reever. L-Anderson. 2B: DC-Kat Keller; BS-Reever, Ashlynne Smith, Chloe Birks. 3B: DC-Keller. HR: DC-Meredith Wilson 2; BS-Hannah Chenault 2.
