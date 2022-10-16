TENNIS

New Oxford sophomore Anya Rosenbach and head coach Travis Martin celebrate following Rosenbach’s runner-up finish in the District 3 Class 3A Tennis Championships on Saturday in Hershey. (Tom Sixeas photograph)

 Tom Sixeas photograph

New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach stormed into the championship match of the District 3 Class 3A girls’ tennis tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club, losing a total of just three games in the three matches that it took to get there.

Once there, though, Rosenbach encountered an obstacle that she was unable to go through, around or over in three-time defending district champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor.

