New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach stormed into the championship match of the District 3 Class 3A girls’ tennis tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Hershey Racquet Club, losing a total of just three games in the three matches that it took to get there.
Once there, though, Rosenbach encountered an obstacle that she was unable to go through, around or over in three-time defending district champion Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor.
Try as she may, the Colonial sophomore superstar was unable to solve the power of Rabatin, who possesses a big serve and was able to dictate the terms on which the match was contested. Rosenbach is usually the one in charge of her matches, as she entered the final 24-0 on the season and having not dropped a single set along the way.
Rabatin was able to get Rosenbach on the run from virtually the beginning of the match and took the first set, 6-2.
In the second set, Rabatin led 2-1, but Rosenbach broke her serve to even things, only to return the favor and re-take the advantage.
The Comet senior won the next three games as well and was serving to close out the match, however, Rosenbach staved off elimination by breaking Rabatin’s serve and then holding serve to draw within 5-4.
There would be no miracle comeback in the offing, as Rabatin dominated the final game, scoring the final four points of the match to end it, 6-4.
“I was trying to stay focused on one point at a time, one game at a time. But I was getting tired, so I was trying to end points quicker and I think she was, too.” Rosenbach said. “I was really excited to play against her and I expected it to be a really good match. She hits the ball really hard and moves it around really well.”
Rabatin’s victory makes her the first four-time District 3 champ in Class 3A and third overall.
“There’s a reason that Catherine is a four-time district champion,” New Oxford head coach Travis Martin said. “She’s very strong and hits the ball very hard; she’ll make a run in the state tournament.”
The PIAA 3A singles’ tournament is scheduled to begin on Nov. 4, with Rosenbach expected to face the runner-up from District 7 in the opening round.
“I feel very excited about qualifying for states,” Rosenbach said. “Hopefully I can win at least one match.”
Martin added, “If Anya gets one win in states, that would be huge. It’ll help her game and her confidence to grow immensely.”
Rosenbach rolled through Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz in the semifinals 6-1, 6-0. It wasn’t a walkover, as the two contested some drawn-out points and games, but Rosenbach was in control right from the start and needed just under an hour to move on.
“Anya’s level of play is very high right now,” Martin said. “I think that the semifinal that she played today was the best match that’s played all year. Given the level of competition in the match, she was excellent.”
With the district singles’ tournament in the rearview mirror, Rosenbach and Martin are free to refocus on the Colonials’ bid to capture their first district team title in program history.
New Oxford (17-0) is the top seed in the Class 3A draw and the Colonials steamrolled Hempfield, 5-0, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. They’ll face Cumberland Valley (15-2) in the semis on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Rosenbach will go head-to-head with another singles’ semifinalist in Eagle freshman Riya Srinivas, who lost to Rabatin in the other semi and then fell to Kurtz in the third-place match.
“We’re confident going into the semifinals,” Rosenbach said. “Hopefully we can make it to the finals.”
With the top three finishers earning a ticket to the PIAA tournament, the Colonials need to win one of their next two matches to secure a spot in the tourney.
In the 2A singles’ tournament, Lancaster Country Day’s Sienna Castelli defeated top-seeded Mia Gassert of Hamburg in the title match and Lancaster Catholic’s Joana Rabada knocked off York Catholic’s Carina Roberts in the third-place match.
District 3 Girls’ Tennis Singles Championships
Saturday - Hershey Racquet Club
Class 3A
Semifinals
1. Catherine Rabatin (Penn Manor) d. 4. Riya Srinivas (Cumberland Valley) 6-2, 6-0; 2. Anya Rosenbach (New Oxford) d. 3. Kayla Kurtz (Manheim Twp) 6-1, 6-0.
Championship
Rabatin (PM) d. Rosenbach (NO) 6-2, 6-4.
Third Place
Kurtz (MT) d. Srinivas (CV) 6-4, 6-4.
Class 2A
Semifinals
1. Mia Gassert (Hamburg) d. 5. Joanna Rabada (Lancaster Catholic) 6-2, 6-1; 2. Sienna Castelli (Lancaster Country Day) d. 3. Carina Roberts (York Catholic) 6-1, 6-0.
Championship
Castelli (LCD) d. Gassert (H) 6-3, 6-1.
Third Place
Rabada (LC) d. Roberts (YC) 6-1, 6-1.
