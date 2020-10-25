GIRLS’ SOCCER
Gettysburg 2,
Eastern York 0
Lora Bertram laced a pair of goals on Saturday as the Warriors continued marching toward a perfect regular season. Bertram’s tallies were assisted by Maddy Gaydon and Alivia Colgan.
Jenna Brasee (2 saves) and Lydia Floreck (7 saves) combined on a shutout for Gettysburg (10-0).
The Warriors host York Suburban on Tuesday before taking a road trip to Susquehannock on Wednesday.
Goals: G-Lora Bertram 2. Assists: G-Maddy Gaydon, Alivia Colgan. Shots: G-12; EY-9. Corners: G-4; EY-1. Saves: G-Jenna Brasee 2, Lydia Florick 7; EY-Regan Young 10
Bermudian Springs 4,
Delone Catholic 0
Avery Benzel cracked a pair of goals and Bailey Oehmig delivered on a penalty kick to give the Eagles (7-1-1) a victory that boosts their playoff hopes.
Peyton Feeser kept the Squirettes (3-7) off the scoreboard by turning aside a penalty kick in the second half.
The Eagles have three matches remaining, including a road trip to York Catholic (9-2) on Thursday.
Bermudian Springs 3 1 — 4
Delone Catholic 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Hannah Chenault, Avery Benzel 2, Bailey Oehmig. Assists: BS-Oehmig 2, Emma Patton. Shots: BS-19; DC-16. Corners: BS-2; DC-1.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 1,
Delone Catholic 0
Berm’s playoff push got a boost on Saturday when Kyle Kuykendall fired a shot across the bow that found its mark with 6:30 remaining in overtime. Kuykendall’s game-winner was set up by Richard Manzo.
Keeper Dalton Reinert, who came up with 10 big saves for the Eagles (8-2), was matched by Jake Boccabell who made 10 stops for the Squires.
Berm has a pair of contests left on its schedule, including a home date against undefeated York Catholic in Thursday.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 1 — 1
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Kyle Kuykendall. Assists: BS-Richard Manzo. Shots: BS-16; DC-15. Corners: BS-3; DC-1. Saves: BS-Dalton Reinert 10; DC-Jake Boccabell 10
Gettysburg 6,
Eastern York 0
Aaron Vasquez touched twine three times in the opening half for a hat trick as the Warriors pounded the Golden Knights Saturday.
Seth Hassinger and Jonah Brainard added tallies for the Warriors (5-4-1).
Eastern York 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 5 1 — 6
Goals; G-Aaron Vasquez, Seth Hassinger, Jonah Brainard. Assists: G-Brainard, Malachi Abma, Hassigner.
Fairfield 3, Littlestown 0
Nate Snyder slipped in a pair of goals and Carson Murdorff added a third as the Knights (4-6-1) blanked the Bolts (4-6) on Saturday.
Tyler Richard, Jackson Seymour and and Snyder had assists for Fairfield, which saw Trey Griffith make seven saves for a shutout.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Fairfield 1 2 — 3
Goals: F-Nate Snyder 2, Carson Murdorff. Assists: F-Tyler Richardson, Jackson Seymour, Snyder. Shots; L-7; F-15. Corners: L-5; F-5. Saves: L-Tyler Kint 12; F-Trey Griffith 7
York Catholic 5, Biglerville 2
The Irish sealed a YAIAA-3 title by scoring five goals in a win at Biglerville on Saturday.
Kayden Macris booted two goals to pace York Catholic (10-0-1), which unleashed 18 shots on goal.
The Canners (4-6) broke through thanks to goals by Eric Melchor-Cool and Jacob Mead.
York Catholic 3 2 — 5
Biglerville 0 2 — 2
Goals: YC-Colin Smith, Kayden Macris 2, Jon Yinger, Ryan Oathout; B-Eric Melchor-Cool, Jacob Mead. Assists: YC-Riley Santiago, Smith, Luke Strayer, Yinger, Sean Brown; B-Aldo Garcia. Shots: YC-18; B-5. Saves: YC-John Weisser 3; B-Antonio Slothour 10
