Bermudian Springs avenged an early season loss and made a little program history in the process when it vanquished YAIAA-2 champion Eastern York, 48-38, in the semifinals of the YAIAA girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday evening at the York Tech Athletic Center.
Eastern (20-3) defeated the Eagles, 73-61, on Dec. 20 in York Springs.
“Obviously, this was a much more defensive game than it was the first time that we played against them,” Berm head coach Todd Askins said. “We talked about playing better defense, adjusting to what they did well against us the last time and not letting it beat us this time.”
The win propels the Eagles (20-4) into the league title game for the first time in program history, where they will face off with YAIAA-3 nemesis Delone Catholic, which defeated Dallastown, 39-28, in the other semifinal.
Delone’s senior class has bested the Eagles’ senior class all nine times that they’ve met up in their respective varsity careers and while the Eagles will be going for their first league crown, the Squirettes will be trying to capture their first since 2001.
The all-Adams County final will be contested at York Tech on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“It would mean so much to the team to win the championship on Thursday,” Berm senior Bailey Oehmig said. “It would mean so much to the school and the community, too.”
Oehmig, the school’s all-time leading scorer, pushed her career total to 1,338 with a game-high 14 points to go along with 10 boards and three assists.
The opening quarter went poorly for the Eagles and they trailed, 18-7, when the stanza finished, but they were far from out of it.
“I could’ve used up all of my timeouts trying to get things right in the first quarter,” Askins said. “But I wanted to see if the girls could figure things out for themselves.”
Askins got the answer he was hoping for in the second quarter as the Eagles played an exquisite frame, particularly the last five minutes.
Eastern assumed a 22-13 lead on Arianna Seitz’s free throw at the 4:56 mark of the second quarter, but the Eagles pitched a shutout from then until the break.
Oehmig started Berm’s 11-0 sprint to the locker room with a triple, a run-out lay up by Victoria Bross off of a long outlet pass from Lily Peters followed, then Peters scored. Bross wrapped up the run by canning 4-of-4 from the charity stripe in the last two minutes before intermission. That gave Berm a 24-22 halftime lead.
“We had to play better than we were in the first quarter,” Askins said matter-of-factly. “We were taking uncharacteristically bad shots early and we had to take smarter shots.”
Oehmig added, “We came out slow and had to pick up our energy on defense. Because we knew that our shots would start falling.”
A hoop by Oehmig with 5:15 to go in the third quarter made it 29-24, but the Knights tightened the screws on the defensive end for the rest of the frame and shaved their deficit to 31-30 heading for the final stanza.
Berm upped its advantage to 34-30 when Oehmig connected on a triple from the left wing off of an assist from Amelia Peters. It was Oehmig who saved the possession when she dove on the floor for a loose ball to retain possession. She then found an opening in the defense, received the pass from Peters and buried the shot.
Eastern pecked away and was behind, 38-36, after a hoop by Abigael Henise with 2:20 remaining.
However, Oehmig connected on another trifecta 18 seconds later, then a floater from the foul line by Hannah Chenault bumped the lead to 43-36 with 84 ticks to go.
The Knights got as close as 44-38, with 1:00 remaining, but Amelia Peters calmly connected on four straight free throws in the final 45 seconds to put the game away.
Lily Peters joined Oehmig in posting a double-double, as she had 13 points and 13 boards. While Chenault didn’t shoot it well, scoring seven points, she was strong on the glass, lassoing 11 rebounds to help the winners to a plus-13 rebounding edge.
“We did an excellent job of rebounding the ball tonight,” Askins said. “When we forced a miss on their end, we were only giving them one chance most of the time.”
After Thursday’s game, the Eagles will begin play in the district tournament next Tuesday when they host Wyomissing. A win there would earn Berm a rubber match with Eastern, which would be played in Wrightsville next Friday.
Bermudian Springs 7 17 7 17 — 48
Eastern York 18 4 8 8 — 38
Bermudian Springs (48): Leah Bealmear 1 0-0 2, Amelia Peters 0 4-6 4, Lily Peters 5 3-4 13, Bailey Oehmig 4 3-4 14, Victoria Bross 1 6-8 8, Hannah Chenault 2 2-2 7. Non-scorer: Lillian LaBure. Totals: 13 18-24 48.
Eastern York (38): Alaina Neal 2 0-0 4, Arianna Seitz 2 3-7 8, Abigail Henise 1 0-0 2, Bree Grim 3 6-6 13, Kendall Felix 1 0-0 2, Victoria Zerbe 3 3-3 9. Non-scorer: Ella Corwell. Totals: 12 12-16 38.
3-pointers: BS-Oehmig 3, Chenault; EY-Seitz, Grim
