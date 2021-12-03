Perhaps the only thing matching Shellee Young’s impressive list of qualifications is her incredibly high level of passion when it comes to sports and mentoring athletes. Young has brought her experience and energy to Littlestown High School, where she was named athletic director. She takes over for Jeff Laux, who left to become Spring Grove’s AD after serving in that capacity at Littlestown for more than eight years.
Being an athletic director wasn’t her intended plan, but after getting a taste of what the position entailed while at Linden Hall in Lititz, Young knew she’d found her career path.
“I was like, ‘wow, I really like this,’” she said. “It was a world that I didn’t know existed.”
A decorated two-sport athlete at Ohio Wesleyan University, Young was an NCAA Division III All-American in the 400 hurdles in 1992, while also starring on the women’s soccer team. Young earned nearly two dozen All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors in track and was a three-time all-conference pick in soccer as a forward. Her impact at the school, where she is a hall of fame member, was so profound that immediately after graduation she was approached to coach the track and field team.
“They needed someone right away and I knew it was just one year,” she said. “But I was 22 years old coaching my peers. It was a learning experience and I realized that was what I wanted to do in my life.”
Young, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Sports Science at Ohio Wesleyan and a master’s in Exercise Physiology from Akron University, began a lengthy and successful coaching career that included stints in both track and soccer on the collegiate and scholastic levels. She was the head women’s soccer coach at St. Cloud State and Dickinson College as well as Lower Dauphin High School.
Young led a record-breaking 2005 Dickinson squad to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. That team was inducted into the Dickinson hall of fame in 2016.
While coaching at Linden Hall, Young was introduced to athletic administration when the school’s AD left to accept a position at Conestoga Valley High School. Young stepped in and quickly found the fit was perfect.
“It really fell into my lap,” she said. “I loved the scheduling, logistics and taking care of kids. I was like a mother to everyone, and I loved learning about other sports.”
A mother of two, Young said raising her own daughters provided perspective when working with parents of scholastic athletes.
“When I became a mom I became more empathetic with parents,” she said. “I can agree to disagree. I’m excited to be in a different role where I can mentor. I am about transformation and becoming a better person. I’ve always ran my teams like a family because chemistry is important to me.”
Young’s believes her extensive background in coaching has aided her in AD stops at Linden Hall and the Woodlawn School in North Carolina.
“When I became an AD I absorbed as much as I could,” she said. “I’m organized and I solve problems, because as a coach that’s what you have to do. I also understand how coaches want to be treated.”
Young steps into a Littlestown athletic program that has experienced a good deal of success in the YAIAA. Most recently, the Thunderbolt field hockey, girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer teams qualified for the District 3 playoffs in the fall, the boys’ basketball team finished second in the district 4A tournament last winter and both the baseball and softball teams reached the district playoffs last spring.
“I want to introduce myself to all the coaches and see what isn’t working,” said Young of her first order of business. “You don’t want to put too much change in because of the amount of change in the administration. I’m not quite sure what my goals are yet, I need to see what needs to be done or improved. It’s been a whirlwind.”
