Following his team’s consolation round loss to Trinity in the District 3 Class 4A tournament, Littlestown coach John Forster said he wasn’t worried about how his players would respond in the PIAA Championships.
As it turns out, Forster may have had more than a hunch.
The Thunderbolts, as the fourth seed out of District 3, took District 4 champion Lewisburg to the wire in the Green Dragons’ home gym before eventually dropping a heartbreaker, 56-54 on Tuesday.
“Our guys came out and they played hard,” Forster said afterward. “And we knew they would. They’ve responded well after losses all year. They just lost to a really good team tonight.”
After a slightly nervy start for both teams, the action picked up in the second half of the first quarter as Littlestown (19-8) held a 12-10 lead after the first eight minutes. Chris Meakin, who had a big night for the Bolts, topped the scoring with seven first-quarter points, while thousand-point scorer Jake Hernandez paced the Green Dragons (23-5) with four.
Both teams continued throwing body blows in the second quarter. Littlestown attacked the hosts with the combination of Meakin and Jake Bosley down low, while Hernandez and Henry Harrion buoyed the Dragons.
At the half, the two sides were evenly matched at 29-29 with Meakin (14 points) and Hernandez (10) continuing to do the heavy lifting on the offensive end.
Out of the break, Littlestown took its firmest grip yet on the contest, reeling off a 5-0 run to lead 34-29. But as it did all night, Lewisburg had an answer. Following a timeout from Dragons’ coach John Vaji, Lewisburg switched to a zone defense that seemed to stifle the Bolts for a bit and led the hosts to a 9-0 run to retake the lead, 38-34.
“I think the zone really helped us take the inside game away,” Vaji said of the switch. “Coach (Forster) is an excellent coach. They were doing a great thing and putting everyone on one side and iso-ing us in the post where we couldn’t switch and help. So we were having disadvantages. So when we went to the zone, now we’re a little more balanced.”
Littlestown would eventually solve the zone thanks to big 3-point shots from Zyan Herr and Nathan King that helped the visitors close the quarter on a 10-5 run and take a 44-43 lead into the fourth.
Neither team was able to forge more than a two-possession lead throughout the contest and each went back and forth early in the final frame. A Harrison three put the Dragons ahead with just over four minutes remaining, but Herr called bank on yet another trifecta to tie the game before a Bosley steal and lay-in made it 54-52 in favor of the Bolts with 3:21 left on the clock.
“You could tell the whole entire game,” Forster said of the game coming down to the wire. “Nobody could get more than like a three- or four-point lead it seemed like.”
On the ensuing possession, Littlestown was able to force a stop as Cam Michaels’ layup caught only the rim. The Bolts then burnt nearly 90 seconds off the clock before calling a timeout with 1:40 remaining. After Meakin was quickly trapped, Littlestown was forced into yet another timeout just five seconds later and with 1:05 to play, the Dragons forced a backcourt violation to regain possession.
“They were in the huddle. They were focused. And we gave them a couple different types of ways we wanted to trap,” Vaji said of his team’s defensive execution. “I was just very pleased with how the guys stayed focused in the huddle, knowing what we wanted them to do, and it paid off.”
It was then Harrison who played the hero, as he found a soft spot in the Littlestown 1-3-1 zone and delivered a trifecta from the wing to put the Dragons back on top, 55-54.
“Defensively, we just didn’t execute well, late, at times,” Forster said. “A couple of late closeouts when they had guys knock down a couple of shots.”
Littlestown would get two more cracks at it with 43.8 seconds remaining, but a steal by Lewisburg gave the ball back to the Dragons. Then, after a Michaels’ freebie made it 56-54, the Bolts turned it over again on the final possession, ending their state playoff run.
“These guys gained so much experience this year,” Forster said of the run and his team, which graduates just one senior. “They got a lot of court time this year and I’ve got a lot of trust in these guys to go out there and work their butts off in the offseason. This is a pretty special group and I expect them to do some big things.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Littlestown 12 17 15 10 — 54
Lewisburg 10 19 14 13 — 56
Littlestown (56): Nathan Thomas 2 0-0 6, Caleb Unger 2 0-0 4, Jake Bosley 5 1-2 12, Chris Meakin 7 6-8 20, Zyan Herr 3 3-4 12. Non-scorers: Riley. Totals: 19 10-14 54.
Lewisburg (58): Hernandez 8 0-0 19, Zelechoski 1 1-1 3, Martin 2 0-0 5, Akins 1 2-2 4, Michaels 4 1-2 9, Blough 1 1-2 3, Harrison 5 0-0 13. Totals: 22 5-8 56.
3-pointers: LT-Herr 3, Thomas 2, Bosley; LB-Hernandez 3, Harrison 3, Martin.
