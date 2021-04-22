BASEBALL
Biglerville 15, New Oxford 9
Logan Brewer blasted a three-run home in the third inning to put the Canners on top 12-3, and the hosts cruised from there for a YAIAA crossover victory on Thursday.
Brewer also doubled for Biglerville (5-4), which saw the first five batters in its lineup score at least two runs apiece. Nolan Miller was 2-for-2 with a two-run single in the first, finishing wtih a game-high four RBI. Connor Orner rattled a pair of singles and Gage Bishop plated two runs in the victory.
Kolton Trimmer went five innings for the win on the hill.
Jacob Little was 2-for-2 with a two-run double for the Colonials (5-7). Mason Weaver also doubled and had a pair of RBI.
New Oxford 030 033 0 — 9 8 5
Biglerville 453 120 x — 15 10 3
Ethan Diehl, Aaron Wagaman (1), Brennan Holmes (2), Connor Rebert (3), Ryan Heiss (5). Kolton Trimmer, Cameron Hartzel (6), Nolan Miller (7). WP: Trimmer. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Diehl 2-4, Wagaman 0-0, Holmes 0-1, Rebert 0-1, Heiss 4-2, Trimmer 2-1, Hartzel 2-4, Miller 0-0. 2B: NO-Jacob Little, Mason Weaver, Heiss, Adam Pascoe; B-Logan Brewer. HR: B-Brewer
Trinity 9, Delone Catholic 3
A pair of Shamrock pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in handcuffing the Squire lineup on Thursday.
Delone (5-5) plated a run in the top of the first inning but gave up four in the bottom half, and trailed 8-2 through three frames. Trent Giraffa doubled and drove in a run, and Wyatt Schussler had an RBI as well.
Delone 101 001 0 — 3 4 2
Trinity 413 100 x — 9 11 3
Ryan Wildasin, Aidan Wittmer (3), Jake Sherdel (5). Pfeiffer, McCombs (5). WP: Pfeiffer. LP: Wildasin. SO-BB: Wildasin 1-4, Wittmer 1-1, Sherdel 2-2, Pfeiffer 5-1, McCombs 5-0. 2B: DC-Trent Giraffa; T-Warner, Souders 2, Powell. 3B: T-Niu
SOFTBALL
Trinity 12, Delone Catholic 8
Ryan Smith and Lindsey Haser stroked three hits apiece to help the Shamrock power past the Squirettes in non-conference action on Thursday.
Delone (5-5) saw Alma Partenza and Emma Goddard post matching 3-for-4 days at the dish that included a double by both players. Meredith Wilson had two hits and a double, while Kat Keller and Goddard had two RBI each.
Trinity 320 214 0 — 12 13 1
Delone 004 012 1 — 8 10 7
Madison Smith, Lindsey Haser (3). Amy Anderson. WP: Haser. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: Smioth 5-5, Haser 5-1, Anderson 3-2. 2B: T-Haser, Molly Maney 2, Molly Whitmyer; DC-Emma Goddard, Alma Partenza, Meredith Wilson
TRACK & FIELD
Bermudian Springs boys 88, York Tech 53
Bermudian Springs girls 121, York Tech 19
Jewel Tallman swept the throwing events on Thursday as the Eagles took both sides of a YAIAA meet against the Spartans.
Tallman won the javelin (89-4), shot put (29-7) and discus (88-0), joining teammates Alison Watts (triple jump, long jump), Rebecca Durbin (1600, 3200) and Lilly Labure (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) with multiple event wins.
For Berm’s boys, Michael Carlson topped the competition in the 110 and 300 hurdle races. The Eagles nearly swept the field events, picking up wins from Brady Spangler (javelin), Kobe Althoff (shot put), Aaron Weigle (discus), Rickay Pacana (triple jump) and Connor Mummert (long jump).
Althoff also won the pole vault with a height of 11-3.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 10:19.6; 110 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 16.3, 3. Fritz (BS) 18.2; 100: 1. Edgar (YT) 11.7, 2. Pacana (BS) 11.9; 1600: 1. Carrolus (BS) 5:07.2; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Kehr, Pacana, Litzinger, Kline) 49.3; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 49.3, 2. Mummert (BS) 1:01.2; 300 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 48.0, 3. Fritz (BS) 51.0; 800: 1. Volk (YT) 2:22.9; 200: 1. Edgar (YT) 26.1, 2. Kehr (BS) 26.2, 3. Litzinger (BS) 26.5; 3200: 1. M. Driscoll (YT) 11:29.7, 2. Carrolus (BS) 11:35.9; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Pacana, Carlson, Kehr, Harner) 4:01; Javelin: 1. Spangler (BS) 111-0, 2. Robinson (BS) 109-4; Shot put: 1. Althoff (BS) 33-11, 2. Hawk (BS) 33-11, Spangler (BS) 33-1; Discus: 1. Weigle (BS) 112-10, 3. Hawk (BS) 100-10; Triple jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 40-5.5, 2. Kline (BS) 38-8.75; Long jump: 1. Mummert (BS) 17-7.5, 3. Kline (BS) 16-5; Pole vault: 1. Althoff (BS) 11-3, 3. Carrolus (BS) 8-6
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Keller, Selby, Keough, Karom) 14:33.5; 100 hurdles: 1. Labure (BS) 16.1; 100: 1. Benzel (BS) 13.8, 2. Stormes (BS) 14.1, 3. Riley (BS) 15.9; 1600: 1. Durbin (BS) 6:14.8, 3. Ebersole (BS) 6:49.6; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Benzel, Stormes, Cunningham, Watts) 55.6; 400: 1. Labure (BS) 1:06.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Labure (BS) 58.3; 800: 1. Keller (BS) 2:59.6, 2. Keough (BS) 3:03.2, 3. Karom (BS) 3:13.6; 200: 1. Watts (BS) 28.3, 2. Cunningham (BS) 28.9; 3200: 1. Durbin (BS) 14:17.9, 3. Fletcher (BS) 15:38; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (A. Nickey, K. Nickey, Keough, Keller) 5:42.2; Javelin: 1. Tallman (BS) 89-4, 2. Hartman (BS) 77-6, 3. Keough (BS) 69-0; Shot put: 1. Tallman (BS) 29-7, 2. Tuckey (BS) 22-6; Discus: 1. Tallman (BS) 88-0, 2. Tuckey (BS) 66-2; Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS) 36-2.5, 2. Benzel (BS) 31-2, 3. Stormes (BS) 26-7; Long jump: 1. Watts (BS) 16-10.25, Benzel (BS) 15-0.5, 3. Stormes (BS) 13-4; Pole vault: 1. Dermota (BS0 7-6, 2. A. Nickey (BS) 7-6, 3. K. Nickey (BS) 6-6
Gettysburg boys 84,
West York 66
Gettysburg girls 116,
West York 34
The Warriors remained undefeated in both boys and girls track and field on Thursday following a sweep of YAIAA foe West York.
Gettysburg’s boys worked past the Bulldogs thanks in part to two wins each by Hunter Williams (shot put, discus) and Collin Smith (high jump, triple jump) in the field. On the track, Drew Cole claimed the 800 (2:07.4) and 1600 (4:43.1) runs while Noah Sanders was first in the 400 (53.3) and 200 (22.0).
Justino Neikirk also won the long jump for the Warriors.
On the girls’ side, Samantha Shaffer topped the field in the discus (96-10.5) and javelin (87-6). Alivia Colgan was quickest in the 100 (12.8) and 300 hurdles (48.3), and Anne Bair won the 200 in 27.4
Additional winners for Gettysburg included Marrin Crist (3200), Alison Harvey (400), Danielle Gebler (100 hurdles), Winter Oaster (1600), Rachel McKinney (800), London Mincey (shot put) and Katie Wivell (high jump)
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Wilson, Day, Douds, Cole) 9:30.9; 110 hurdles: 1. Addey (WY) 15.3, 2. Boudreau (G) 17.0; 100: 1. Phillips (WY) 11.0, 2. Sanders (G) 11.3; 1600: 1. Cole (G) 4:43.1, 2. Douds (G) 4:44.5; 400 relay: 1. West York 44.7; 400: 1. Sanders (G) 53.3, 3. Wagner (G) 57.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Addey (WY) 41.5, 2. Boudreau (G) 44.1; 800: 1. Cole (G) 2:07.4, 2. Wilson (G) 2:09.6, 3. Day (G) 2:11.7; 200: 1. Sanders (G) 22.0; 3200: 1. Urranga (WY) 10:35.7, 2. Douds (G) 10:37.1, 3. Arnold (G) 11:08.7; 1600 relay: 1. West York 3:42.3; Pole vault: 1. Strafford (WY), 2. Smith (G) 10-0, 3. Mitchell (G) 8-6; Long jump: 1. Neikirk (G) 18-3.5; High jump: 1. Smith (G) 5-6, 2. Wagner (G) 5-2; Triple jump: 1. Smith (G) 39-3.75, 3. Neikirk (G) 35-11.75; Shot put: 1. Williams (G) 39-9; Discus: 1. Williams (G), 3. Gourley (G) 98-10; Javelin: 1. DeJesus (WY) 155-9, 2. Gourley (G) 137-6, 3. Williams (G) 132-2
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Hodges, Sainato, Wagner, Schuengrab) 14:45.6; 100 hurdles: 1. Gebler (G) 18.0, 2. Monroe (G) 19.7; 100: 1. Colgan (G) 12.8, 3. Harvey (G) 13.5; 1600: 1. Oaster (G) 6:37.6, 2. Schuengrab (G) 6:43.2, 3. Sainato (G) 6:47.2; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Wivell, Mathis, Harvey, Colgan) 53.6; 400: 1. Harvey (G) 1:05.8, 2. Reaver (G) 1:06.3; 300 hurdles: 1. Colgan (G) 48.3, 2. Gebler (G) 57.0, 3. Crawford (G) 58.3; 800: 1. McKinney (G) 2:46.4, 3. Hodges (G) 2:59.8; 200: 1. Bair (G) 27.4, 2. Reaver (G) 29.3; 3200: 1. Crist (G) 12:42.1, 2. Oaster (G) 15:09.4, 3. Wagner (G) 15:19.4; 1600 relay: 1. Gettysburg (McKinney, Hurst, Shelton, Bair) 4:40.1; Pole vault: 1. Thomas (WY) 8-0, 2. Ketterman (G) 7-6; Long jump: 1. Myers (WY) 14-3, 2. Gebler (G) 13-9.25, 3. Brasee (G) 12-0.25; High jump: 1. Wivell (G) 4-10, 2. Ketterman (G) 4-4; Triple jump: 1. Myers (WY) 29-9.25, 2. Gebler (G) 25-5, 3. Brasee (G) 24-2; Shot put: 1. Mincey (G) 27-6.75, 3. Kloster (G) 25-2; Discus: 1. Shaffer (G) 96-10.5; Javelin: 1. Shaffer (G) 87-6, 2. Weishaar (G) 74-9
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4, Hanover 1
The Eagles rolled to their 10th victory of the season on Thursday when they put four points on the board against the Nighthawks.
Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes made it a clean sweep in singles play for Bermudian, which improved to 7-1 in divisional play. Edmondson rallied past Charlie Zitto for a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 triumph.
Hanover took a point at second doubles where Nolan Chronister and Aiden Chen took down Colby David and Myles Avery in a three-setter.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Antonio Corona 6-2, 6-3; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Charlie Zitto 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6); 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Brian Corona 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Nick Shaw/John Ramirez 6-3, 6-4; 2. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen (H) d. Colby David/Myles Avery 6-4, 3-6, 6-1
South Western 3, Red Lion 2
A sweep in doubles play lifted the Mustangs past the Lions on Thursday.
Chase Anderson and Derek Cracium took a 6-2, 6-1 nod at No. 1 doubles while teammates Brody Rebert and Arsh Kumaran were 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Cooper Wheeler (RL) d. Alex Guy 6-4, 6-2; 2. Andrew Wadaeu (RL) d. Ryan Hanson 6-3, 6-3; 3. Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Mason Bowersox 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Chase Anderson/Derek Cracium (SW) d. George Keene/Amila Jayamana 6-2, 6-1; 2. Brody Rebert/Arsh Kumaran (SW) d. Ryan Erhart/Zane Stambaugh 6-4, 6-4
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 25, Dover 1
The Colonial juggernaut steamed on Thursday, filling up the Dover net to the tune of 25 goals. In its last four contests, New Oxford has outscored its opponents 93-5.
Hannah Zimmer piloted the machine on Thursday with five goals, followed by Ally Mathis and Hailey Linebaugh who buried four shots apiece. Bethany Cohee and Eryn Little tacked on respective hat tricks, with Little getting credit for five assists.
