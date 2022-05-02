The New Oxford softball team isn’t afraid of an early deficit.
Despite entering Monday’s game against YAIAA Division 1 foe Northeastern with an 8-4 record, the Colonials have trailed in a number of their first 12 contests.
But with one of the top offenses in the in the district, that doesn’t much matter. New Oxford proved that again against the visiting Bobcats, coming back from an early 4-0 deficit to take a resounding 14-5 victory.
“It seems like there’s so many times where it just takes us a while to get going,” Colonials coach Jason Miller said afterward. “Once we get going, we clearly turned it on. But sometimes it does take a while.”
New Oxford (9-4 overall, 7-3 in Y-1) dug itself a sizable hole early on Monday afternoon. Northeastern (8-4, 7-3) scored four runs on five hits off Colonials’ starter Paige Dill in the top of the first inning and looked as if it could run away with the game.
But the hosts responded quickly.
Leadoff hitter Cora Diviney started the bottom half of the inning with a single before advancing to second when Autumn Lehigh reached on an error. Diviney then came around to score on a passed ball before sophomore Hannah Becker knocked in Lehigh with a one-out single to cut the lead to 4-2 heading to the second inning.
“That was big,” Colonials’ senior Mallory Topper said of halving the deficit. “It just made us feel a little more comfortable. We knew we still had to play hard. Northeastern’s a great team. But we knew we would be able to score runs.”
Colleen Finnegan lined a one-out double to push the lead back to 5-2 in the top of the second, but the visitors couldn’t add more than that as Diviney made a nice play on a bunt to end the inning.
New Oxford began the second with a pair of singles but couldn’t capitalize, but Dill worked around a one-out triple in the third to keep her team in touching distance at 5-2.
In the bottom half of the third, the Colonials caught fire.
The inning began with singles from Topper and Becker before each came around to score on back-to-back Bobcats errors that made it 5-4 and put Leah Noel on second base with no outs. Bella Arnold then bunted Noel over to third before Brooklyn Hodges delivered a single to tie it.
But New Oxford wasn’t done scoring, not even close.
Following a Brooke Becker strikeout, Dill helped herself with a single to move Hodges into scoring position and Diviney followed with one of her own to put the Colonials ahead 6-5. Lehigh then broke the lead open with a triple to plate Dill and Diviney before Topper capped the offensive explosion with an inside-the-park home run to right field that made it 10-5.
“It’s something we can always lean on,” Topper said of her team’s top-to-bottom lineup strength. “Like, ‘hey if you only get a single, Cora’s coming up and she’s going to hit you in.’ Or Paige, she turned it on this year. For a pitcher she can really hit. It’s just nice that we know we can rely on each other.”
Dill responded to her team taking the lead with a shutdown frame in the top of the fourth, retiring the side in order.
“I’m sure that has a lot to do with her being a senior,” Miller said of Dill’s ability to compose herself after a tough start. “She’s kind of been here before and she knows that we all can hit, including herself and that we have the weapons to come back and she needs to be ready to go. We can come back from any deficit, so she doesn’t have to give up and just throw in the towel.”
In the bottom half, the Colonials kept the bats going. Noel reached on an error followed by an Arnold single. Hodges then drove in the former with a single of her own before a Becker hit scored both Arnold and Hodges, making it 13-5. After a Dill groundout, Diviney capped the scoring the an RBI groundout and New Oxford went to the fifth inning ahead 14-5.
Dill continued to role with a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, including a pair of strikeouts. The Colonials bats finally cooled off in the bottom half, but their starting pitcher was now rolling, yet again setting down the Bobcats in order in the sixth.
After a scoreless top of the seventh, Dill finally conceded a one-out single in the seventh, but nothing more as she closed out the win and helped New Oxford move one spot closer to District 3 Class 5A playoff berth.
“No matter what games we played in the past, we have the ability, when we’re clicking on all cylinders, to play with anybody,” Miller said of his team going forward. “That’s definitely clear to me and the team should know it too.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Northeastern 410 000 0 — 5 8 3
New Oxford 208 400 x —14 16 2
Frey, Shorts (4) and Mitrovich; Paige Dill and Leah Noel. WP: Dill. LP: Frey. SO-BB: Frey 3-0, Shorts 1-0; Dill 6-0. 2B: NE-Finnegan. 3B: NE-Wrightstone; NO-Autumn Lehigh. HR: NO-Mallory Topper.
