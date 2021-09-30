Survive and advance. That was the name of the game on Thursday at Briarwood Golf Course, home of the YAIAA Individual Golf Championships.
And for a magnificent group of seven, it was mission accomplished.
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart showed his experience by working around the course in 83 strokes to place second in the 2A field. Bryson Kopp matched Peart’s score and will lead a pack of five Delone Catholic golfers into the District 3 Championships, including Evan Glass, Gino Giraffa, Kat Keller and Amelia Romero. Fairfield will be represented by Braiden Wastler, who joins Keller and Romero in the girls’ tournament.
Playing on a sun-splashed course that was windy at times, Peart drew upon his seasoning to coolly navigate the day without major incident. He birdied a pair of holes on the front and another on the backside – all par 5’s – to offset a handful of bogeys. The smooth-swinging senior, who has ample postseason rounds in his pocket, admitted that even he wasn’t immune to jitters early on Thursday.
“I was excited to come and play but I began to get too amped up and that got to me, especially with my swing,” he said. “The wind also played a lot into higher scores today because this golf course isn’t that hard, but we made it look harder than it was.”
On the 505-yard No. 2, Peart belted a drive off the tee to put himself in good position for his approach, which was spectacular. Sitting just 20 yards off the front of the sloping green, he pitched onto the putting surface and his ball checked up nicely, giving him a good look at a birdie. He dropped the short putt with ease.
On the ensuing hole Peart hit an iron toward the flag, which was sitting 169 yards away. The ball was online but landed on the fringe of the green. The Bolt chipped on and made his putt, part of a solid day.
“I take it as a positive that I birdied the holes that you were supposed to birdie,” he said, referring to the par 5’s. “That was due more to my second or third shot, either a pitch or a long iron to a pitch spot.”
Peart fully understand what was needed on Thursday, and it wasn’t putting a crazy number on the board, rather making it through to next week.
“The experience is knowing generally what the cut is going to look like and how you need to play,” he said. “Just keeping your head. You don’t have to play your best to move on, just know what type of number you need to shoot.”
Peart’s combination of skill and experience makes him a contender to advance past the district championships next week at Briarwood. He believes his game is where it needs to be with another elimination-style round on the horizon.
“Since the beginning of the year we’ve been trying to fix my swing to where my ball flight is straighter, or more of my preferred flight which is a little cut,” he said. “I felt great coming into today. I was putting great and my chipping is improving a lot. Today it fell apart a little bit but I stuck with it.”
Kopp never blinked during trying times that inevitably came up on the course. On No. 2 his approach went over the green but he pitched on to within a few feet and dropped a putt to take a bogey. The lefty then laced a line drive off the tee at No. 3 and eventually took a second bogey, finishing out that side with a 44. But a strong 39 on the back nine punched his ticket for next week.
“It’s a relief, really, knowing that I beat some of my friends and people I competed against,” said Kopp. “It’s joy as well because I’ve wanted to get into districts for a while now. I hit the ball off the tee pretty well and putted well, but my irons were pretty atrocious. I’ll take it.”
Kopp will have plenty of familiar faces playing with him next week as Delone not only sent five individual players through but will also be competing in the D3 Class 2A tourney which runs concurrently with the individual event. The Squires locked up a spot in the team field by edging York Catholic on Tuesday at Briarwood.
“Getting a feel of the course on Tuesday really helped,” said Kopp. “Just getting that extra practice in was good.”
Glass, a sophomore, makes a return trip to districts after posting a round of 87.
“Evan is really smooth,” said Delone head coach Chuck Minchik. “He’ll have a bad hole and he doesn’t left it affect him.”
Freshman Gino Giraffa, who was inserted into the varsity lineup in the third match of the season, made a splash with a 87 to earn his spot. Giraffa considered running cross country this fall but instead picked up the clubs and hasn’t looked back.
“I’ve been playing a lot recently and trusting my swing,” said Giraffa. “I’m not trying to kill the ball, just taking my time.”
GIRL POWER: Sophomore Keller is 2-for-2 in terms of reaching the district tournament after Thursday’s round of 90, which was only three shots off the winning score posted by York Catholic’s Olivia Kury. Keller, who had the sixth-best girls’ score of the day, will be joined by freshman teammate Amelia Romero who made the cut with four shots to spare.
The Squirette tandem and Knight standout Wastler will return to Briarwood next Friday.
In Class 3A, Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub scorched the course to a 76 for her third straight YAIAA title. Fellow Wildcat Taylor Hicks was second, six strokes behind Knaub.
South Western’s Liesel Stine was fourth in 3A with a 88, while Gettysburg’s Kate Heflin missed the cut by six shots.
BACK TO WORK: Jarelle Forbes of Gettysburg didn’t get the result he was hoping for on Thursday, shooting an 85 that left him four shots in arrears. The junior didn’t waste time, heading directly to the driving range after concluding his round where he received pointers from his father as he hit iron shots.
“I’m doing some summer tournaments and I’ll keep practicing so hopefully I can get into districts next year, and maybe even make states,” he said.
Forbes showed the ability to scramble at 18, where he topped his drive on the 378-yard hole. Undeterred, he played a solid wood from the fairway. He bladed his approach, however, shooting it across the green. Again, Forbes composed himself and managed to save par.
Following a bogey on No. 1, Forbes went to a fairway wood and mashed the ball off the tee, hitting it well over a hill that hid the green. His ensuing iron shot kicked off the lip of the bunker and settled into the turf above the hole. He then chipped to within 10 feet but had his par putt lip out, something that was a regular occurrence of sorts on Thursday.
Gettysburg coach Max Laing said Forbes had four shots rattle off the flagstick during his round, with none dropping into the cup.
“They were tracking too fast, they hit the flagpole and bounced right out,” said Forbes.
The junior credited his playing partners with staying positive during the round, even when struggles arose for all three.
“I got frustrated during the last six or seven holes,” admitted Forbes. “I was trying to hold it in but then I got on the bogey train and it started to get to me. I tried to hang in there.”
TWYMAN WAS THE MAN: South Western’s Evan Twyman picked a terrific time to have a terrific round, carding a 3-under 69 that gave him the 3A title. Twyman lit it up on the backside where he put four birdies on the board to close in 32.
YAIAA Individual Golf Championships
Thursday – Briarwood Golf Course
BOYS
Class 3A
Top 17 qualify for District 3 Championships
1. Evan Twyman (SW) 69, 2. Caden Blanchette (NE) 71, 3. Ryan Thomas (Sus) 74, 4. Mason Tucker (Dal) 74, 5. Lane Krosse (Dal) 75, 6. Sam Elsen (Sus) 76, 7. Reed Krosse (Dal) 76, 8. Bobby Nicholson (Dal) 76, 9. Noah Shultz (CY) 78, 10. Alex Glatfelter (Dov) 78, 11. Trevor Snyder (Dov) 79, 12. Max Pflieger (Sus) 79, 13. Seth Erdley (NE) 79, 14. Jimmy Hook (KD) 80, 15. Nick Rizzuto (NE) 81, 16. Tyler Anderson (CY) 81, 17. Josh Preston (Sus) 81.
Missed cut: 21. Dylan Poalucci (SW) 83, 22. Ryan Small (SW) 84, 23. Jarelle Forbes (Get) 85, 26. Ryan Hilyard (SW) 87, 28. Trent Uhler (NO) 87
Class 2A
Top 7 qualify for District 3 Championships
1. Patrick Doran (YC) 76, 2. Bradin Peart (Lit) 83, 3. Bryson Kopp (DC) 83, 4. Josh Sutton (YC) 83, 5. Evan Glass (DC) 87, 6. Gino Giraffa (DC) 87, 7. Brady Walker (YC) 88
Missed cut: 8. Camdyn Keller (DC) 89, 9. Derek Freeman (Berm) 92, 10. Tim Burke (DC) 93, 11. Mason Diaz (Berm) 93, 12. Trevor Sullivan (DC) 93, 13. Jack Huston (Han) 96, 14. Eli Swope (Han) 97, 15. Matt Nawn (Han) 102
GIRLS
Scores of 104 (+32) or better qualify for
District 3 Championships
Class 3A
1. Makensy Knaub (Dal) 76, 2. Taylor Hicks (Dal) 82, 3. Lilly McNally (WY) 83, 4. Liesel Stine (SW) 88, 5. Hailey Hebell (Sus) 95, 6. Gigi Merino (YS) 97, 7. Hannah Carl (KD) 98.
Missed cut: 8. Kate Heflin (Get) 110, 10. Rylee Haugh (NO) 122
Class 2A
1. Olivia Kury (YC) 87, 2. Kat Keller (DC) 90, 3. Braiden Wastler (FF) 100, 4. Amelia Romero (DC) 100
Missed cut: 5. Elysabeth Haugh (FF) 112
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.