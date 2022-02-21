The Gettysburg College women’s swimming team picked up five medals on the final day of the Centennial Conference Swimming Championship on Sunday, including a gold medal by senior Megan Wojnar in the 200 backstroke.
2022 Centennial Conference Championship
1. Swarthmore 950.5, 2. Gettysburg 597, 3. Franklin & Marshall 509.5, 4. Ursinus 493, 5. Washington 339, 6. Dickinson 282, 7. Bryn Mawr 189, 8. McDaniel 97
1650 Freestyle: 1. Missy Leonard, UC (17:37.33), 3. Lauren Manning (17:57.57)
200 Back: 1. Megan Wojnar, GC (1:06.85)
100 Free: 1. Sophie Lear, UC (51.10), 2. Ava Collin (52.14)
200 Breast: 1. Sophie Rotival, SC (2:21.83), 4. Olivia Pyott (2:23.86)
200 Butterfly: 1. Annaliese Chen, SC (2:05.54), 3. Annabel Gorman (2:09.91)
400 Free Relay: 1. Ursinus (3:29.48), 10. Gettysburg (3:38.75)
Meet Highlights
• Wojnar became Gettysburg’s first-ever back-to-back champion in the 200 backstroke and first repeat winner in the conference since Malena Lair Ferrari from Ursinus won four-straight titles from 2011-14. She accomplished the feat with a consistent race, building her way from the bottom third of the field up through the competition. She sat fourth at the halfway point and was third after 150 yards. Over the final 50 yards, Wojnar split 32.36 to pass by 100 back champ Erin Szuromi and Lexi Duffy from Swarthmore for the title. She finished one second ahead of the field at 2:06.85.
• Freshmen Ava Collin and Mia Yancey each secured their second individual medals of the meet in the 100 free. Collin, the bronze medalist in the 50 free, grabbed silver with the second-fastest time in program history at 52.14. Yancey, who finished third in the 200 free, finished right behind for the bronze with the third-fastest time at Gettysburg at 52.38.
• Juniors Lauren Manning and Annabel Gorman secured their second career medals in the 1650 and 200 fly, respectively. The silver medalist in 2020, Manning grabbed the bronze this time around with a steady split pace in the high 32s that led to a finishing time of 17:57.57 in the 1650. Gorman earned her second-straight bronze in the 200 fly with a time of 2:09.91.
• Freshman Lindsay Blake pulled off an impressive feat by swimming the 1650 and 200 back in back-to-back races. Swimming the 1650 for the first time in her collegiate career, Blake picked up the pace during the back half of the race and swept into the No. 4 position with a time of 18:06.16. Less than 30 minutes later, Blake was back in the pool for the finals of the 200 back. After posting a PR of 2:09.37 in the prelims, the first-year swimmer finished seventh at 2:12.85 in the finals.
• Senior Cate Kosko and freshman Olivia Pyott each made championship finals. Kosko closed out her individual career with a seventh-place finish (53.52) in the 100 free. Pyott narrowly missed a spot on the podium by 0.11 in the 200 breaststroke, finishing fourth overall with the fourth-fastest time in program history at 2:23.86. Sophomore Morgan Krepp (Dallas, Texas/Ursuline Academy) won the consolation heat of the 200 breast in 2:26.98.
• Gettysburg finished second overall in the team standings with 597 points. The Bullets posted a total of 11 medal-winning performances. Swarthmore won the team championship for the first time 2002. The Garnet set conference records for most points scored (950.5) and largest margin of victory (353.5).
