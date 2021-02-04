Clinging to a two-point lead with just over a minute to play, Littlestown’s Jayden Weishaar drove into the lane, where Gettysburg’s defense collapsed on him.
Instead of forcing up an ill-advised shot, Weishaar calmly passed the ball out to a wide open Rachard Holder in the right corner. Holder found nothing but net with his 3-point attempt to help the Bolts to a 59-52 victory over the Warriors in boys’ basketball action Thursday night at the Thunderdome in Littlestown.
Holder’s trifecta, his fourth of the night, capped his big evening as he finished with a new career high of 22 points. The senior missed just once from the field all night, shooting a blistering 8-of-9.
“Jayden drove in, kicked it out to me and I shot it,” Holder said. “It felt good out of my hand.”
Holder, who averaged 8.8 ppg and reached double digits eight times in 25 games last season, is posting 11.2 ppg this season and has gotten into double figures three times, so far.
“I’m trying to work hard and help the team to succeed, Holder said. “We’re gonna keep working as a group and push to get as many wins as we can.”
Forster said of Holder, “Rachard works hard, believes in himself and just keeps getting better. He’s really developed as a player over the last few years.”
Weishaar, who came into the game averaging a Times Area best 21.2 ppg, shot just 5-of-17 from the field and finished with 12 points. But did grab seven boards and handed out six assists.
“Jayden is an unselfish player and always has been. He may take a few bad shots, but he’s capable of making those shots, too,” Littlestown head coach Johnathan Forster said. “He trusts his teammates to make shots and usually makes the right pass.”
Littlestown (5-1) began the game by posting the first seven points, but Gettysburg had a good response and held a 16-11 lead after the opening quarter.
The Warriors continued to play well in the second quarter and held a 24-14 with just over two minutes to go until the break.
An 8-0 run by Littlestown to end the half pulled the Bolts to within 24-22 at intermission.
Littlestown kept the momentum it carried into the locker room when it emerged for the third quarter and was on the verge of blowing the visitors out after Holder scored to make it 45-29 with 2:08 left in the quarter.
Gettysburg (0-9) absorbed that 31-5 run and answered by scoring the final 11 points of the third quarter.
A pair of Mike Hankey trifectas and five markers from Trent Ramirez-Keller shaved the deficit to 45-40 going into the final stanza.
The Warriors kept coming in the final frame as hoops from Ethan Wagner and Ian McLean made it 45-44 with just under six minutes to go before the Bolts finally put a stake in the ground and ended the 15-0 run.
“A couple of weeks ago, this would’ve ended in a blowout, after the big run that they had,” Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean said. “Our guys are working hard, battling hard and trying to get wins. We’re definitely getting better as we gain more experience.”
Jake Bosley stopped the Gettysburg run with a hoop at the 4:29 mark and the Bolts held a 54-47 advantage following Weishaar’s bucket with 2:14 remaining.
Gettysburg had one last push left, though.
A bucket by Hankey, then Ramirez-Keller’s old-fashioned three-point play cut the lead to 54-52 with 1:18 left.
“We had a couple mental lapses tonight. Made a couple lazy passes and a couple lazy rotations on defense,” Forster said. “We left (Hankey) open too often. He’s too good of a shooter to be given open shots.”
Ramirez-Keller paced the Warriors with 18 points, while Hankey tossed in 17.
In addition to Holder and Weishaar reaching double figures, Bosley posted 15 points to go along with 13 boards.
“Jake is just a tank out there,” Forster said. “He goes after the ball aggressively and rebounds very well even when the ball isn’t in his area.”
Both teams return to action tonight with home games. Gettysburg welcomes Kennard-Dale (7-3), while the Bolts host Biglerville (2-7).
Gettysburg 16 8 16 12 — 52
Littlestown 11 11 23 14 — 59
Gettysburg (52): Mike Hankey 5 3-5 17, Ethan Wagner 2 0-0 4, Chris Boone 1 0-0 2, Trent Ramirez-Keller 7 4-6 18, Griffin Kibler 0 1-4 1, Ian McLean 3 3-4 9, Logan Moseley 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Andrew Warthen, Brody Wagner. Totals: 18 12-21 52.
Littlestown (59): Rachard Holder 8 2-2 22, Braden Unger 0 3-3 3, Jake Bosley 6 2-2 15, Dante Elliot 2 1-2 5, Jayden Weishaar 5 2-2 12, Nathan King 0 2-4 2. Non-scorers: Michael Gazmen, Lucas Denault. Totals: 21 12-15 59.
3-pointers: G-Hankey 4; L-Holder 4, Bosley. JV: Gettysburg 46, Littlestown 37
