GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Singles Championships
New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach continued her run of not dropping a set all season as she defeated Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round and Central York’s Rachel Haupt 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of Friday’s District 3 Class 3A tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Rosenbach, who reached the semis as a freshman a year ago before losing and then injury-defaulting in the third-place match, has guaranteed herself a spot in the PIAA tournament by reaching the district semis.
She’ll face third-seeded Kayla Kurtz in the semis. Kurtz knocked off New Oxford’s Allison Horick in the opening round 6-1, 6-0.
Today’s semifinal action begins at 1 p.m. and the other semi is slated to be top-seeded Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor against fourth-seeded Riya Srinivas of Cumberland Valley.
Immediately following the semis, the winners will meet for gold, while the losers will face off for bronze.
In 2A, the Times Area’s only qualifier, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth, was bounced in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 by fourth-seeded Monica Lopez of Lancaster Country Day.
District 3 Girls’ Tennis Singles Tournament
Class 3A
At Hershey Racquet Club
First Round
1. Rabatin (Penn Manor) d. Sanchez (Reading) 6-0, 6-0; Berg (Hershey) d. Joines (Susquehannock) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); 4.Srinivas (Cumberland Valley) d. Flores (Conestoga Valley) 6-2, 6-3; Lakatosh (Red Lion) d.Patel (Palmyra) 6-3, 6-1; 3. Kurtz (Manheim Township) d. Allison Horick (New Oxford) 6-1, 6-0; Retana (Reading) d. Miller (Manheim Twp) 6-4, 6-1; Haupt (Central York) d. Kunduru (Exeter) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; 2. Anya Rosenbach (New Oxford) d. Saha (Mechanicsburg) 6-1, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Rabatin (PM) d. Berg (H) 6-2, 6-0; Srinivas (CV) d. Lakatosh (RL) 6-1, 6-3; Kurtz (MT) d. Retana (R) 6-4, 6-2; Rosenbach (NO) d. Haupt (CY) 6-1, 6-1.
Class 2A
First Round
1. Gassert (Hamburg) d. Emigh (Middletown) 6-0, 6-0; Schreader (Camp Hill) d. Davidheiser (Brandywine Heights) 6-3, 6-4; 4. Lopez (Lancaster Country Day) d. Olivia Roth (Delone Catholic) 6-4, 6-2; Rabada (Lancaster Catholic) d. Smart (Kutztown) 6-2, 6-4; 3. Roberts (York Catholic) d. Aumen (Lancaster Country Day 7-6 (7-5) 6-0; Bender (ELCO) d. Abby Miller (York Suburban) 6-2, 6-4; Smith (Fleetwood) d. Khan (Harrisburg Academy) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; 2. Castelli (Lancaster Country Day) d. Nguyen (East Pennsboro) 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals
Gassert (H) d. Schreader (CH) 6-3, 6-4; Rabada (LC) d. Lopez (LCD) 6-0, 6-3; Roberts (YC) d. Bender (ELCO) 6-2, 6-2; Castelli (LCD) d. Smith (F) 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Delone Catholic 5, Biglerville 0
Maddie O’Brien tossed in four goals to lead the Squirettes to a shutout of the visiting Canners on Friday afternoon at the Utz Soccer Fields in Hanover.
Delone’s victory, along with Fairfield’s draw with York Catholic, means the Squirettes and Knights will share the division title, like they did in 2017.
Fina Mochi scored the winners’ other goal and also assisted on one of O’Brien’s markers.
Molly Fleming had six saves to earn the clean sheet for the hosts, her ninth of the campaign.
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Delone 4 1 — 5
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 4, Fina Mochi; Assists: DC-Mochi, Mary Crider. Shots: B-6; DC-11; Corners: B-3; DC-3; Saves: B-Eva Hollabaugh (6); DC-Molly Fleming (6). JV: Biglerville 1, Delone 0
YAIAA Soccer Tournaments
The YAIAA boys’ and girls’ soccer tournaments get under way on Tuesday at four locations.
On the girls’ side, YAIAA-3 co-champions Delone Catholic and Fairfield will be in action. The Squirettes grabbed a share of the division on Friday with a home win over Biglerville. Delone (12-2-1) faces Y-1 runner-up South Western (13-2-1) at 7:30 at Hanover.
Fairfield (11-1-1), which tied York Catholic on Thursday to open the door for a shared title with Delone, faces West York (11-5-1), which finished second in the Y-2 at York Catholic.
Prior to Delone’s game, the Biglerville boys will take the field at Hanover for a 5:30 tilt against York Suburban. The Canners (17-1-0) won 17 consecutive games to close the regular season, and their second straight Y-3 crown.
The Trojans (12-3-1) placed second in the Y-2.
New Oxford earned a spot in the field by placing third in division 2. The Colonials (9-9-0) face Y-1 champ Northeastern (18-3-0) at 5:30 at Dallastown.
YAIAA Soccer Tournaments
Tuesday
BOYS
Games begin at 5:30 p.m.
Northeastern (18-3-0) vs. New Oxford (9-9-0) at Dallastown
Biglerville (17-1) vs. York Suburban (12-3-1) at Hanover
Dallastown (10-5-1) vs. York Catholic (13-2-2) at Northeastern, 5:30
Kennard-Dale (14-1-1) vs. Central York (10-6-1) at York Catholic
GIRLS
Games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Dalastown (14-3-1) vs. Eastern York (7-9-0) at Northeastern
Fairfield (11-1-1) vs. West York (11-5-1) at York Catholic
South Western (13-2-1) vs. Delone Catholic (12-2-1) at Hanover
Northeastern (13-4-1) vs. Central York (11-7-0) at Dallastown
FOOTBALL
New Oxford 35, West York 8
Biglerville 23, Hanover 22
The Colonials and Canners scored YAIAA victories on Friday night.
The Ox blasted the visiting Bulldogs to improve to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the YAIAA-2. The Colonials secured at least a share of the division title with two games remaining in the regular season. The title is the second for the Colonials in the last three seasons.
The Canners evened their overall record at 4-4 with their win over the homestanding Nighthawks (2-6). Biglerville, which moved to 2-3 in YAIAA-3 play, closes the regular season against Littlestown and York Catholic.
More information from these games will appear in the Gettysburg Times.
