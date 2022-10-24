Kenny Pickett threw a couple of very costly interceptions on Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins.
Very. Costly. Interceptions.
And with that said, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a horrible decision in drafting him because he is clearly a bust incapable of improving, they need to start Mitch Trubisky the rest of the season and then take a quarterback with what is sure to be a high pick in next year’s NFL draft.
Did I cover all of my bases, delusional Steeler fans?
As a lifelong die-hard fan of both the Pitt Panthers and Steelers, I recognize my loyalties could blur perception when it comes to Pickett. After all, he delivered an ACC championship, broke school records set by legendary Pitt QB Dan Marino and was third in the Heisman Trophy voting. Because of that, I am pulling twice as hard for him to succeed with the Steelers.
But I am also quite rationale when it comes to his evaluation and that of the team. The same can’t be said for a sizeable portion of the Pittsburgh fanbase, which flooded Twitter and other social media platforms with a rising tide of vitriol following Sunday night’s 16-10 loss.
Believing in my ability to see things through an impartial lens, here is my take on the Steelers and their rookie quarterback:
Interceptions are a concern, but also a part of the process.
The lasting images from Sunday’s loss were a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions coming from Pickett’s right arm. The first of those was an ill-advised decision to try and squeeze one into a lane with safety Jevon Holland baiting the young passer. The wobbly pass was picked off, ending what was once a promising drive.
To be fair, a drive that was squashed by consecutive penalties when the Steelers faced third-and-1 from inside the red zone. The infractions – an illegal shift and a holding call – put the Steelers behind the chains at the most crucial time of the game.
The second INT ended things when Pickett and Diontae Johnson appeared to be on different pages in the closing seconds. Pickett tried to find Johnson near the pylon but cornerback Noah Igbinoghene made a terrific toe-tapping catch for the interception that sealed the game.
Replays showed Pickett could have run for a first down and possibly gotten out of bounds to give the Steelers a couple of cracks at the end zone. Live and learn.
Pickett end up with three interceptions, giving him seven in three games against only two touchdown passes. That’s not good.
But also not entirely unexpected for a rookie QB. And of those picks, not all fall on Pickett’s shoulders. Chase Claypool got tangled up with a defensive back in the first half and fell down, making for an easy pick on Sunday.
Claypool also failed to contest a pass against the Jets, leaving the ball to be easily intercepted. In that same game, Pickett’s Hail Mary pass on the final play was swiped, as are a ton of such desperate heaves.
Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Terry Bradshaw threw 28 and 24 interceptions in their respective rookie seasons. No one is saying Pickett will mirror either of their careers, but it shows how rocky a debut can be for rookies.
I understand we are becoming more and more of a drive-thru society in need of instant gratification, but pump the brakes on this one. Unless you want to become the Cleveland Browns when it comes to quarterbacks.
Trubisky is not
a long-term solution.
Those calling for Trubisky to start need to look past tomorrow. A six-year veteran who has been the very definition of average, Trubisky doesn’t factor into Pittsburgh’s plans for the future. Nor should he for the short-term.
In what amounted to four games under center this season, Trubisky completed 61 percent of his passes for 797 yards with three touchdowns and two picks. By comparison, in essentially three full games Pickett completed 68 percent of his attempts for 771 yards, with two scores and those seven interceptions.
Some appear blinded by the image of Trubisky playing very well in the fourth quarter of an improbable win over Tampa Bay two weeks ago. That was a mirage, not an oasis.
Oh Canada, please go away.
Evaluating the Steelers offense is incredibly difficult given it is operating under Matt Canada, who is in the running for most inept offensive coordinator in the league. The Steelers ranked 23rd in total offense and 21st in scoring last season, and are chugging along at 26th and 31st, respectively, in those categories this season.
While Pittsburgh’s offensive line is just that – offensive – there are playmakers littered throughout the starting lineup. Rookie WR George Pickens is freakishly talented yet seems to get few looks each week. Pickens had an acrobatic TD grab in the first half Sunday but then became a non-factor for much of the contest.
Wideouts Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, twin enigmas, have combined for exactly one touchdown catch, which is unfathomable seven weeks into the season. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris showed glimpses of their promise last season but have seen limited success in 2022.
The Steelers haven’t been able to overcome deficiencies through scheme, which falls squarely on Canada’s shoulders. And those of head coach Mike Tomlin, who inexplicably hired him. While other teams are scrambling to latch onto young, creative offensive coaches on the cutting edge, the Steelers went with Canada, who has guided them to the bottom of nearly every passing category.
On Sunday, seven second-half possessions saw five punts and two interceptions as Pittsburgh averaged less than six yards per pass. There’s innovation for ya.
Granted, kicking Canada to the curb now might not change much considering a new playbook can’t be installed midseason. It would shake things up, however, and perhaps give the young playmakers a chance to display their wares.
No more Band-Aids
and bubble gum.
The time has come to embrace the rebuild. That’s the last thing a proud Pittsburgh fanbase wants to hear, but it’s the truth. And it’s best for the franchise.
I want the Black & Gold to win as much as anyone, but relying on smoke and mirrors to somehow squeeze out nine wins and worm into the playoffs would accomplish exactly what? A first-round beatdown, another middle-of-the road spot in the draft order and keeping Tomlin’s record of never having a losing season intact? Yippee.
Let Pickett go absorb the ups and downs of being a rookie quarterback. Elite-level passes, like the dart to Freiermuth in the fourth quarter on Sunday, might be followed up by indefensible interceptions. So be it.
Allow all of that to play out and Pickett gain the necessary experience to be successful for the long haul. Let him work with his receivers in a way that isn’t hyper-conservative in hopes of somehow squeaking out ugly 17-14 wins. Think big picture.
And then act accordingly in the offseason, starting with the draft and the glaring needs on that line. Change course and invest up front. In the last 20 years, the Steelers have selected an offensive lineman with their first pick only three times, compared to taking six linebackers during that span. And two of those linemen, David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey, were stalwarts on stout unit in the trenches.
Start drafting maulers up front and don’t stop until you’re out of picks.
If you want Harris to run for more than 3.3 yard per carry, put some powerhouses in front of him, not projects.
If you want Pickett to protect the ball while still putting pressure on opposing secondaries, hire an OC with a vision that suits today’s NFL.
If you want to have foundational players, stop ignoring the o-line and misfiring in the first round of the draft.
And lastly, if you want to build upon the Steelers’ rich and storied tradition, don’t be afraid to take just one step back before marching forward yet again.
