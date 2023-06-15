The ending had a little controversy to it, but Hanover managed to come away with an 8-6 victory over New Oxford in York-Adams American Legion baseball action at the newly dedicated Donald W. Bair Park at Diller Field on Thursday evening.
New Oxford (3-3) had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh when A.J. Bachota tried to lay down a bunt. The ball died right in front of home plate, where it was picked up by Post 14 catcher Lucas Bacher, was ruled to have touched the plate for an out before firing to first to get Bachota to end the game.
New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson disagreed and pleaded his case to the two umpires to no avail.
“I thought it was a foul ball,” Anderson said. “I thought it hit him or hit the bat a second time, but the umpires didn’t see it that way. So we move on.”
Hanover head coach Tim Wagaman said of the play, “I couldn’t really see if he touched the plate or not. He told me that he did and I tried to sell it to the umps.”
Hanover (1-2) carried an 8-4 advantage into the top of the seventh, but after striking out the first batter of the inning, Post 14 starter Justus Feeser allowed hits to Jake Sharrer and Alex Brown to end his night on the hill.
Tyler Hansford replaced Feeser and after walking the next two hitters, he was removed in favor of Gavin Trish with the score 8-6.
“We try to ride things out with our more experienced arms, but sometimes we have to go to the bullpen,” Wagaman said. “I brought Tyler in, but after he walked the second guy, he told me that he wasn’t feeling right, so I went to Gavin.”
With the contest level at 1-1 going into the fourth, New Oxford rallied for a three-spot with Tyson Carpenter supplying a run-scoring triple, Cade Baker following with an RBI single and Aaron Smith then plating Baker with a two-bagger.
Feeser retired the next two hitters on flyouts to keep the game from getting out of hand.
Post 14 responded by erupting for six tallies in its half of the fourth with Bacher striking the biggest blow of the rally when he roped a two-run triple to right. Cayden Jones also had an RBI single, Connor Dillon brought home a run with a ground ball out and two other runs scored on errors.
“Earlier in the game, I had a chance to send a runner and didn’t. It probably cost us a run,” Wagaman said. “I got a little bit more aggressive with sending guys and it worked out well for us.”
Anderson said of the fateful frame, “We scored three and then gave up six. When you score, you want to go out, get three outs and get back in the dugout as quickly as you can and we didn’t do that.”
Hanover added another run in the fifth when Hansford singled home Feeser, who had singled with one down and then swiped second.
The first run of the night came in the top of the second on Smith’s ground out that scored Adam Pascoe.
The hosts had an answer in the third when Chase Roberts doubled home Jaxson Dell, who had just doubled himself.
Roberts led the winners with three hits and a walk, while Dell, Jones and Dan Corbin each had two knocks.
Carpenter had two hits for the Ox.
Prior to the game, there was a ceremony to rename the field in honor of Don Bair, who passed away in April at age 96. Bair served in the Navy during World War II and was a member of Post 14 since 1946. Bair was very passionate about legion baseball and also worked in the concession stand at Diller Field for many years.
When he passed away, he left a significant financial contribution to the Post 14 legion baseball program.
The ceremony featured the post’s color guard and was attended by Bair’s son, Buster.
Both teams are back in action on Monday with road contests. New Oxford is at Red Lion and Hanover makes the trek to Shiloh.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
New Oxford 010 300 2 — 6 9 2
Hanover 001 610 x — 8 12 1
Tyson Carpenter, A.J. Bachota (5) and Coy Baker; Justus Feeser, Tyler Hansford (7), Gavin Trish (7) and Lucas Bacher. WP: Feeser. LP — Carpenter. SO-BB: Carpenter 1-3, Bachota 1-0; Feeser 9-0, Hansford 0-2, Trish 0-1. 2B: NO- Aaron Smith, Baker; H-Jaxon Dell, Chase Roberts. 3B: NO-Carpenter; H-Bacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.