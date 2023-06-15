BUNT
New Oxford’s AJ Bachota drops down a bunt as a teammate breaks for home during Thursday’s American Legion baseball game against Hanover, at Diller Field. Hanover catcher Lucas Bacher picked up the ball, stepped on home plate for a force out before throwing to first to complete a game-ending double play in Hanover’s 8-6 win. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The ending had a little controversy to it, but Hanover managed to come away with an 8-6 victory over New Oxford in York-Adams American Legion baseball action at the newly dedicated Donald W. Bair Park at Diller Field on Thursday evening.

New Oxford (3-3) had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the seventh when A.J. Bachota tried to lay down a bunt. The ball died right in front of home plate, where it was picked up by Post 14 catcher Lucas Bacher, was ruled to have touched the plate for an out before firing to first to get Bachota to end the game.

