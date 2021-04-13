BASEBALL
Littlestown 11, Susquehannock 1
Michael Henrie fired a one-hitter and the Bolts staged one of the biggest two-out rallies in recent memory to wipe out the Warriors in five innings on Tuesday.
Henrie was in total control, stacking up 11 strikeouts while issuing just one free pass.
Littlestown led 2-1 into the home half of the fifth inning, where the first two batters struck out. From there, the Bolts pushed nine runs across the plate, using a couple of key hits and four Susky errors.
Andrew Olvera knocked a two-run single and Braden Unger delivered an RBI double in the rally. Olvera finished 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Susquehannock 100 00 — 1 1 7
Littlestown 001 19 — 11 5 0
Logan Houser, Garrett Wilson (5). Michael Henrie. WP: Henrie. LP: Houser. SO-BB: Houser 6-4, Wilson 3-0, Henrie 11-1. 2B: L-Braden Unger.
York Suburban 7, Gettysburg 2
The Trojans struck for three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-0 lead and never looked back.
Freshman Tegan Kuhns was impressive on the mound for the Warriors despite picking up the loss. Kuhns went five innings and struck out five against just one walk, allowing three runs, two earned, in the process. Bryce Rudisill also had a solo blast for Gettysburg.
Ian Korn went 6 1/3 and struck out nine in the win for York Suburban.
Gettysburg 000 101 0 — 2 3 1
York Suburban 003 004 x — 7 5 1
Tegan Kuhns, Braden Manning (6); Korn, Peterson (7). WP: Korn. LP: Kuhns. SO-BB: G-Kuhns 5-1, Manning 1-2; YS- Korn 9-4, Peterson 2-0. HR: G-Bryce Rudisill; YS-Butz.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 11, Biglerville 3
The Green Knights offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away from the Canners and take home the victory.
Ellie Snyder pitched five innings to get the win for the hosts, allowing just three earned runs to go along with five punchouts and one walk. Abigail Reckard went all six in the circle for Biglerville in the loss.
Both Cailin Swam and Cameryn Swartz recorded a double knocked in a pair of runs. Alexis Pickett slugged a two-run homer for the Canners as part of a three-run fifth inning.
Biglerville 000 030 0 — 3 3 5
Fairfield 100 316 x — 11 11 4
Abigail Reckard; Ellie Snyder, Kira Weikert (6). WP: Snyder. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: B-Reckard 1-7; F-Snyder 5-1, Weikert 4-1. 2B: FF-Cailin Swam, Cameryn Swartz. HR: B-Alexis Pickett
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 17, Central York 6
Ally Mathis torched the nets for a game-high eight goals as the Colonials raced past host Central York.
Eryn Little added five goals of her own and three assists for the visitors, while Morgan Scott made seven saves in net. Ten different players for the Colonials notched either a goal or an assist in the win.
New Oxford 9 8 — 17
Central York 3 3 — 6
G: NO-Ally Mathis 8, Eryn Little 5, Kylie Wampler, Sindy Delatorre, Hannah Zimmer, Morgan Sauter; CY-Raver 2, Conway, Kasa, Hoch, Stoppard. A: NO-Little 3, Sydney Winpigler, Madison Cohee, Sav Winpigler, Bethany Cohee; CY-Cravens, Graham. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 7; CY-Carlisle 11. Shots: NO-31, CY-13.
BOYS’ TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Dover 0
It was all Colonials on Tuesday when the Ox rolled to a shutout of the Eagles.
Aaron Wampler, Zach Barnhart and Adam Farmer completed straight-set sweeps in singles action.
Doubles tandems Dylan Fissel and Wade Deckman, and Ethan Aiello and Tommy King also cruised, yielding only five total games.
Singles: 1. Aaron Wampler (NO) d. Dylan Shupe 6-3, 6-2; 2. Zach Barnhart (NO) d. Tyler Vaden 6-2, 6-2; 3. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Ian Miller 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Dylan Fissel/Wade Deckman (NO) d. Adam Ross/Carlos Sanchez 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ethan Aiello/Tommy King (NO) d. Noah Taylor/Xander/Eisenhour 6-1, 6-1
Bermudian Springs 5, Littlestown 0
The Eagles recorded their fifth win of the season on Tuesday when they whitewashed the Thunderbolts.
Nathan Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes won by matching 6-0, 6-0 scores at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Brett Laughman worked past Cyrus Marshall at No. 1 by a 7-5, 6-1 nod.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Cyrus Marshall 7-5, 6-1; 2. Nathan Edmondson (BS) d. Nolan Westfall 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Shawn Nelson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Nathan Snyder/Trent Boritz 6-2, 6-3; 2. Lucas Snyder/Logan Shaw (BS) d. Sam Kamara/Leo Guzman 6-2, 6-1
TRACK & FIELD
Fairfield boys 87, Littlestown 61
Fairfield girls 96, Littlestown 54
The Green Knights came home with a sweep from their meet against the Thunderbolts on Tuesday.
In boys’ action, Ethan Collins captured the 800 and 1600 runs with respective times of 2:20 and 5:24. The Knights swept the 1600 as Matthew Turner and Levi Davis finished in 5:25 and 5:27.
Davis added a victory in the 3200.
Fairfield took eight of nine places in the throws, with Jonah Longenecker (javelin), Jonathan Anders (shot put) and Connor McVey (discus) earning wins.
Dillon Herr posted a sweep in the hurdles races for Ltown and Jayden Weishaar was tops in the long jump and high jump.
The Green Knights girls dominated on the track en route to victory, taking the top spot in all 11 running events. Therese Phelene, Emma Dennison, Morgan Dennison, Honey Strosnider and Ava Deming all claimed victories in multiple events for Fairfield.
For the Thunderbolts, Madi Dillon won the high jump and the triple jump, while Chloe Sentz finished as the runner-up in each of the high, triple and long jumps.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield 9:25; 110 hurdles: 1. Dillon Herr (L) 17.5, 2. Ian Redifer (L) 19.5, 3. Peyton Stadler (F) 19.9; 100: 1. William Shoemaker (L) 10.8, 2. Marcus Pruy (F) 11.0, Jacob Nelson (L) 11.6; 1600: 1. Ethan Collins (F) 5:24, 2. Matthew Turner (F) 5:25, 3. Levi Davis (L) 5:27; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown 46.1; 400: 1. Pruy (F) 51.4, 2. Gabe Schubring (F) 57.1, 3. Tony Marfia (L) 1:03.4; 300 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 44.5, 2. Redifer (L) 48.2, 3. Chris Meakin (L) 49.4; 800: 1. Collins (F) 2:20, 2. Michael Justice (L) 2:33, 3. Trevor Morningstar (L) 2:33; 200: 1. Shoemaker (L) 22.9, 2. Stadler (F) 24.2, 3. Zion Herr (L) 24.5; 3200: 1. Davis (F) 11:57, 2. Matt Turner (F) 12:03, 3. Alex Lehigh (L) 12:37; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 3:46; Javelin: 1. Jonah Longenecker (F) 101-9, 2. Bryce Redding (L) 101-2, 3. Zak Kritsberg (F) 94-2; Shot put: 1. Jonathan Anders (F) 39-8, 2. Kyle Davis (F) 35-7, 3. Connor McVey (F) 34-0.25; Discus: 1. McVey (F) 101-11, 2. Gabriel Yeager (F) 99-4, 3. Colby Redding (F) 94-1.5; Triple jump: 1. Dante Elliot (L) 45-5, 2. Jayden Weishaar (L) 41-0.5, 3. Longenecker (F) 36-7; Long jump: 1. Weishaar (L) 21-6, 2. Pruy (F) 18-8, 3. Alex Montgomery (F) 15-3; High jump: 1. Weishaar (L) 5-10, 2. Nate Snyder (F) 5-4; Pole vault: 1. Snyder (F) 10-6, 2. Longenecker (F) 8-6
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Fairfield (Strosnider, Phelan, M. Dennison, E. Dennison); 110 hurdles: 1. Teresa Phelan (F) 17.87, 2. Liv Cliber (F) 19.14, 3. Tyler Blume (L) 20.6; 100: 1. Ava Deming (F) 13.07; 2. Miranda King (l) 13.32, 3. Leah Stephen (L) 13.89 1600: 1. Morgan Dennison (F) 6:10, 2. Alyssa Meyers (L) 6:13, 3. Abigail Redel (L) 6:17, 400 relay: 1. Fairfield (Deming, Chesko, Clyber, E. Dennison) 55.55; 400 run: 1. Fairfield, 2. Fairfield, 3. Littlestown; 300 hurdles: 1. Emma Dennison (F) 50.44, 2. Liv Clyber (F) 56.56, 3. Gianna Grelli (L) 57.5; 800: 1. Honey Strosnider (F) 2:41, 2. Alyssa Meyers (L) irls2:51.38, 3. Madison Hurst (L) 3:00; 200: 1. Ava Deming (F) 27.99, 2. Leah Stevens (L) 28.52, 3. Reagan Repasky (L) 29.4; 3200: 1. Morgan Dennison (F) 13:12, 2. Honey Strosnider (F) 13:30, 3. Abi Riedel (L) 14:48; 1600 relay: 1. Fairfield 4:37; Javelin: 1. Ivy Mohr (F) 74-4, 2. Hannah Cherry (L) 73-5, 3. Laura Johnson (L) 68-2; Shotput: 1. Kylah Green (L) 27-10, 2. Natalie Brown (F) 25-7, 3. Hannah Cherry (L) 25-7; Discus: 1. Natalie Brown (F) 95-3, 2. Kylah Green (L) 63-7.5, 3. Taytum Lombardi (L) 56-8.5; Triple Jump: 1. Madi Dillon (L) 29-8, 2. Chloe Sentz (L) 29-0, 3. Audrie Chesko (F) 28-4; Long Jump: 1. Ava Deming (F) 15-5, 2. Chloe Sentz (L) 14-9, 3. Madi Dillon (L) 13-5; High Jump: 1. Madi Dillon (L) 4-4, 2. Chloe Sentz (L) 4-2, 3. Kaylyn Ott (F) 4-2; Pole Vault: 1. Aliyah Hillman (F) 10-6, 2. Therese Phelan (F) 8-0, 3. Liv Clyber (F) 7-0.
York Tech boys 84.5,
Delone Catholic 61.5
Delone Catholic girls 136,
York Tech 12
The Squres posted a strong showing in the field events, winning six out of the seven events, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the strong showing on the track by Tech in a narrow loss.
Trenton Kopp had a strong day for Delone, winning the 200, triple jump and long jump as well as running the anchor leg of the winning 1600 relay. Ryan Murphy also took home four wins, topping the 100, 300 hurdles and high jump in addition to running the opening leg of the 1600 relay.
On the girls side of things, the Squirettes put on an absolute clinic, winning every single event which was contested.
On the track, Julia O’Brien, Ella Hughes, Madison O’Brien, Samantha Smith, Abby Jacoby, Emily McCann and Emma Raville each won multiple events. Likewise, in the field, Makenna Mummert and Gabby Roberts each claimed multiple event victories.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech; 110 hurdles: 1. Weaver (YT) 17.7; 100: 1. Ryan Murphy (DC) 11.1 1600: 1. Driscoll 5:10; 400 relay: 1. York Tech; 400: 1. Bonner (YT) 57.8, 2. Devin Boyd (DC) 58.9, 3. Fernando Salazar (DC) 1:01.8; 300 hurts: 1. Ryan Murphy (DC) 43.8; 800: 1. Rizzuto (YT) 2:12.5; 200: 1. Trenton Kopp (DC) 23.5; 3200: 1. Driscoll 11:05, 3. Aden Davis (DC) 11:44; 1600 relay; 1. Delone Catholic (Murphy, Staub, Boyd, Kopp) 3:55; Javelin: 1. Gage Wildasin (DC) 109-10, 2. Jacob Fleming (DC) 101-4; Shotput: 1. Gage Wildasin (DC) 33-0; Discus: 1. Alleyne (YT) 100-7; Triple Jump: 1. Trenton Kopp (DC) 39-4; Long Jump: 1. Trenton Kopp (DC) 20-0.5; 2. Wyatt Didio (DC) 18-6; High Jump: 1. Ryan Murphy (DC) 6-0; Pole Vault: 1. Wyatt Didio (DC) 10-6
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Hughes, Hernandez, Smith, O’Brien) 10:55.7, 110 hurdles: 1. Abby Jacoby (DC) 16.7, 2. Emily McCann (DC) 18.9, 3. Emma Bunty (DC) 19.2; 100: 1. Madison O’Brien (DC) 14.0, 2. Emma Raville (DC) 14.1; 1600: 1. Ella Hughes (DC) 6:14.6, 3. Annabelle Biggins (DC) 6:15.2; 400 relay: 1. Delone Catholic; 400: 1. Emma Raville (DC) 1:09.1, 2. Taylor Noel (DC) 1:15.0; 3. Amalia Romero (DC) 1:16.4; 300 hurdes: 1. Abby Jacoby (DC) 51.4, 2. Emma Bunty (DC) 56.1, 3. Lillian Dessecker (DC) 1:00.4; 800: 1. Samantha Smith (DC) 2:43.8, 3. Maggie Hughes (DC) 2:44.9; 200: 1. Emily McCann (DC) 28.4, 2. Madison O’Brien (DC) 28.8, 3. Emma Raville (DC) 29.4; 3200: 1. Julia O’Brien (DC) 13:23, 3. Annabelle Biggins (DC) 14:36; 1600 relay: 1. Delone Catholic (Jacoby, McCann, O’Brien, Raville) 4:37; Javelin: 1. Gabby Roberts (DC) 87-3, 2. Kaitlyn Schwarz (DC) 69-3, 3. Taylor Noel (DC) 62-2; Shotput: 1. Gabby Roberts (DC) 26-10.5, 2. Kaitlyn Schwarz (DC) 25-2.25, 3. Grace Myers (DC) 24-9.25; Discus: 1. Grace Myers (DC) 81-10, 2. Lindsay Myers (DC) 70-10; Triple Jump: 1. Makenna Mumment (DC) 30-5, 2. Marissa Miller (DC) 28-9.5; Long Jump: 1. Makenna Mummert (DC) 14-5.5, 2. Emily Malesky (DC) 14-0, 3. Marissa Miller (DC) 13-6; High Jump: 1. Makenna Mummert (DC) 4-6, 2. Marissa Miller (DC) 4-4; Pole Vault: 1. Emily Malesky (DC) 9-1, 2. Marissa Miller (DC) 7-6
