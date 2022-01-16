BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 53,
Holy Redeemer 46
The Squires improved to 10-5 and climbed into second place in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings after edging Holy Redeemer on Saturday.
Delone rallied down the stretch, using a 19-8 closing run to secure the victory. Camdyn Keller scored eight of his 10 points in the final period and Coltyn Keller added six. Gage Zimmerman led the Squires with a dozen points, with Coltyn Keller tallying 11 and Asher Rudolph dropping in eight more.
Delone Catholic 14 5 15 19 — 53
Holy Redeemer 12 12 14 8 — 46
Delone Catholic (53): Coltyn Keller 3 4-6 11, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Aidan Wittmer 1 1-2 3, Asher Rudolph 2 3-4 8, Camdyn Keller 4 2-2 10, Gage Zimmerman 4 3-4 12, Bryson Kopp 2 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Bealmear. Totals: 17 13-18 53
Holy Redeemer (46): Perta 1 0-0 2, Shoatz 9 2-3 20, Papciak 1 0-0 2, Prociar 8 6-9 22. Totals: 19 8-12 46
3-pointers: DC-Co. Keller, Hoffman, Rudolph, Zimmerman, Kopp 2
Bermudian Springs 46,
East Pennsboro 23
The Eagles doubled up the Panthers on Saturday by holding their guests to single digits in each of the first three quarters.
Offensively, Ethan Beachy paced Berm (5-7) with a game-high 15 points. Nick Erdman chipped in with nine points and Tyson Carpenter added eight, combining on three 3-pointers.
East Pennsboro 3 3 6 11 — 23
Bermudian 14 7 14 11 — 46
East Pennsboro (23): McCoy 0 2-4 2, Everett 6 0-1 13, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Wotring 1 0-0 3, Al. Alami 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 2-5 23
Bermudian Springs (46): Ethan Beachy 6 1-2 15, Nick Erdman 4 0-0 9, Gabe Kline 1 0-0 2, Ethan Young 1 1-2 3, Dylan Hubbard 2 0-0 5, Connor Mummert 0 0-2 0, Tyson Carpenter 3 0-0 8, Mauricio Alvarez 1 0-0 2, Austin Reinert 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: J. Mummert, Watkins. Totals: 19 2-6 46
3-pointers: EP-Everett, Lewis, Wotring; BS-Beachy 2, Erdman, Hubbard, Carpenter 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
South Western 38,
Donegal 33
The Mustangs evened their season record at 7-7 with a close win over the Indians on Saturday.
Maddy Lehker powered the South Western attack with 15 points and Grace Thomas tossed in 10 more.
South Western 8 8 16 6 — 38
Donegal 10 9 8 6 — 33
South Western (38): Olivia Sell 0 1-2 1, Kayla Leppo 2 0-3 4, Alexis Plesic 1 2-2 5, Maci Shaffer 1 1-2 3, Maddy Lehker 6 3-6 15, Grace Thomas 3 3-5 10. Non-scorers: Roberts, Brooks, Olson. Totals: 13 10-20 38
Donegal (33): White 1 0-0 2, Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Floyd 5 0-1 10, Burton 7 2-4 16, Heidlauf 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 3-7 33
3-pointers: SW-Plesic, Thomas
Hanover 50, Littlestown 36
The Hawkettes used a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Bolts last Friday.
Jaycie Miller had the hot hand for Hanover (9-3) with a game-best 21 points. Riley Stigler nailed a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 15 points as well.
Kylah Green’s 14 points paced Littlestown (3-11), which picked up nine points by Celi Portillo and eight from Emma Peart.
Hanover 15 13 9 13 — 50
Littlestown 10 10 12 4 — 36
Hanover (50): Smith 2 0-0 6, Conover 0 0-2 0, Perez-Beltran 2 1-3 5, Miller 7 4-4 21, Stigler 5 3-3 15, Wildasin 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Garman, Noel. Totals: 17 9-14 50
Littlestown (36): Young 0 1-2 1, Portillo 4 1-3 9, Peart 3 0-0 8, Cherry 1 2-2 4, Green 5 4-4 14. Non-scorers: Lanahan, Shelley. Totals: 13 8-12 36
3-pointers: H-Smith 2, Miller 3, Stigler 2; L-Peart 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.