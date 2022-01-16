Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Periods of snow. High 27F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.