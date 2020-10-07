The Gettysburg and West York field hockey teams entered Wednesday’s clash at West York Area High School evenly matched, with both clubs sporting 3-1 records.
They left that contest even more so, having played to 1-1 draw in overtime.
“I think they were a good test to see where we’re at as a team,” Warriors coach Meagen Hartzell said.
Gettysburg (3-1-1 YAIAA-3) fell behind early in the contest when West York’s Maggie Spadafora found herself in space in front of the Warriors’ cage and fired home, making the score 1-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The visitors didn’t trail for long, however, as Katie Wivell carried the ball in on goal and fired toward the net where a waiting Natalie Kloster touched it home to knot the score at 1-1 with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“I’m excited that they were able to do that,” Hartzell said of the quick response. “That’s something that we’re working on, if we lost a game or we’re down a goal that we don’t let that define us and we go ahead and get it back.”
The second goal opened the game up, as both teams had opportunities in transition but the quarter ended with the teams still deadlocked.
In the second quarter, West York (2-1-1 Y-3, 3-1-1 overall) dominated for much of the run of play, but Gettysburg goaltender Maddie Knerr stood tall on a pair of occasions and the score remained tied at 1-1 into the halftime break.
“Sometimes we catch ourselves standing and watching,” Hartzell said. “We are a small team and we try to sub in as much as we can, but the girls just need to cut and we’re working on moving as a unit.”
The Bulldogs continued their pressure after the halftime break and Spadafora almost had a second goal but couldn’t poke the ball home.
The best chance of the period for the Warriors came off a penalty corner that bounced around the circle but couldn’t be poked home.
Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied and looking for a goal to break the deadlock but neither created much in the way of clear-cut chances in the final frame of regulation time.
A tie at the end of regulation meant the division foes headed to a 7-on-7 overtime period for 15 minutes.
In the extra period, the hosts poured on the pressure and almost had a game-winning goal before the referee whistled for an infraction to give the ball back to Gettysburg.
The Warriors’ best chances came through Wivell on the counter attack, as she proved a persistent threat up top. With time running down she was fouled on the edge of the circle, giving a penalty corner to Gettysburg for the last play of the game.
West York defended well, however, clearing the danger and bringing an end to the contest with a 1-1 tie.
“We’ve been playing on turf every game up until now and that was a real struggle adjusting to the speed of the ball,” Hartzell said of her team’s overall performance. “But I think we gave the ball away a little too much and the girls know that a lot of our free hits went to them, so we lost a lot of opportunities.”
Gettysburg will look to get back in the win column on Friday when it plays host to Kennard-Dale. The Warriors defeated the Rams 1-1 on the road on Oct. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.