The fifth-seeded Gettysburg College men’s soccer team came up short in its bid to claim the Centennial Conference Championship as second-seeded Washington College scored a goal in each half to win 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Homewood Field.
Washington (13-4-1, 6-2-1) 1 1 - 2
Gettysburg (13-5-2, 5-3-1 CC) 0 0 - 0
Top Performers – Gettysburg
- Gaoussou Coulibaly ’24: 2 Shots
- Lucas DiGiacomo ’24: 2 Shots
- Aidan Gaynor ’25: 2 Shots
- Aidan Muller ’25: 2 Shots
- Kevin Muhic ’24: 3 Saves
Top Performers – Washington
- James Strine – Goal
- Eric Gwadz – Goal, Assist
How It Happened…
• First Half: The Shoremen took a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when Eric Gwadz sent a cross to James Strine, who rifled a shot from about 12 yards into the back of the net. Muller nearly tied the game up as he shot from the nine-yard line, but it sailed wide right at the 31:43 marker. Washington would outshoot the Bullets 8-4 in the opening half, with Gettysburg goalkeeper Muhic making all three of his saves in the period, including a header by Strine with under seven minutes to go. Muhic made the incredible diving stop to keep it a one-goal game, and the score stayed the same heading into halftime.
• Second Half: Like the first half, Muller nearly tied the game up once again in the 55th minute of the second half as his header went over the Washington goalkeeper, but a Shoremen defender was able to clear it before it crossed the line. The Shoremen added insurance in the 74th minute as Gwadz went through the defense and beat Muhic one-on-one for the 2-0 lead that ended up remaining the final score. Gettysburg controlled a portion of the game, and both the Bullets and Shoremen finished with four shots apiece in the final half.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg advanced to the CC title match for the first time since 2007.
• Washington finished with a 12-8 lead in shots and an 11-2 advantage in corner kicks.
• In the latest NCAA Division III Region V Regional, Gettysburg is ranked sixth and Washington is ranked fourth.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg leads the all-time series record at 25-9-7 against Washington that dates back to 1947. The last time the Bullets lost to the Shoremen was during the 2013 season.
Next Up
Gettysburg will have to wait until Monday to find out if it made the 64-team field as an at-large selection for the NCAA Division III Tournament, which will air at NCAA.org at 1:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL: McDaniel College held possession of the football for over 11 minutes in the fourth quarter and stopped Gettysburg College on its final possession with under a minute remaining to secure a hard-fought 7-3 decision in Centennial Conference football action at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium Saturday afternoon.
McDaniel (2-7, 2-6 CC) 0 7 0 0 — 7
Gettysburg (1-8, 1-7 CC) 0 0 3 0 — 3
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Logan Edmond ’23: 127 Passing Yards
• Chris Vass ’22: 13 Carries, 101 Rushing Yards
• Mike Vigliano ’23: 5 Receptions, 75 Receiving Yards
• Alex Raimondo ’22: 12 Tackles, 3.5 TFL, 0.5 Sack
• Matt Lynch ’22: 12 Tackles, 1.5 TFL
• Mike Galaida ’22: 8 Tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.0 Sack
• Doug Cummings ’22: 45-yard Field Goal
McDaniel’s Top Performers
• John Allan Furgeson: 21-of-33, 200 Passing Yards, TD
• Trent Gaskins: 18 Carries, 33 Rushing Yards
• Hunter Sigler: 7 Receptions, 57 Receiving Yards, TD
• Habeeb Baba: 8 Tackles
• Alex Brown: Interception
Game Summary
• First Quarter: McDaniel forced a turnover on Gettysburg’s first possession of the game as Barry Amos stripped the ball away from Vigliano after a completed pass. The Green Terror failed to convert as Raimondo was in on all three tackles to force a three-and-out. Later in the period, a 31-yard completion from junior Mason Stolarik to Vigliano set the Bullets up in McDaniel territory. The drive came up empty as Cummings’ 39-yard field goal try was wide right with 26 seconds left.
• Second Quarter: Gettysburg produced its longest drive of the game with 16 plays covering 68 yards and taking up 6:25 on the clock. A 27-yard toss from Edmond to senior Matt Lajoie on the edge of the sideline put the Bullets in McDaniel territory. A 40-yard field goal attempt by Cummings was short of the uprights. An interception by the Green Terror set the stage for the game’s only touchdown. A pair of penalties helped McDaniel drive up the field and Furgeson completed the drive with back-to-back passes to Sigler, the second going for 17 yards and a touchdown with 46 seconds left in the first half.
• Third Quarter: The Bullets opened the second half with a strong drive as Edmond found Vigliano for a 35-yard reception. The play helped set up Cummings for a 45-yard field goal to pull the score to 7-3 with 10:42 left in the third quarter. Gettysburg was poised to take the lead later in the frame. Edmond completed a 14-yard pass to senior tight end Andrew Lusardi on third down and Vass followed up with a career-long 45-yard rush straight up the middle before being tackled just short of the goal line. Unfortunately for the hosts, the ball popped out of the senior’s hands on the next play and was recovered by the Green Terror.
• Fourth Quarter: McDaniel racked up possession time in the fourth quarter, including a four-minute drive to start the frame. After gaining possession of the ball on its own 12-yard line, Gettysburg turned the ball over for the fourth time in the game as Edmond was intercepted by Brown around midfield. McDaniel was unable able to pad its lead however, as Peyton Denlinger’s 35-yard field goal missed left. The Bullets managed to convert on fourth-and-long on its final drive, but four-straight incomplete passes resulted in a turnover on downs with 32 seconds left.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg out-gained McDaniel 303-235 in total offense. The Bullets posted 135 rushing yards, while holding the Green Terror to just 35. McDaniel led in time of possession 32:16-27:44.
• Vass set a personal high for rushing yards for the second game in a row. He logged his first career 100-yard rushing effort and topped his previous high by 34 rushing yards.
• Raimondo set a new personal standard with a dozen tackles and continued his climb up Gettysburg’s all-time lists for tackles for a loss and sacks. He moved into eighth in career tackles for a loss with 31.5 and moved into fifth in career sacks with 19. He needs one more sack to become just the third Bullet with 20 or more in a career.
• Prior to the game, Gettysburg recognized 25 members of its senior class. The group marks the largest senior class in the history of the program.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg holds a 51-22-1 lead in the all-time series, but McDaniel has won the last four meetings.
Next Up
Gettysburg closes out the season at Franklin & Marshall College (4-5, 4-4 CC) next Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of the contest will claim The Lincoln Trophy. The teams have met 105 times on the gridiron with the Diplomats holding a slim 50-48-7 advantage.
