BALTIMORE – Freshman Mackenzie Szlosek (Holtsville, N.Y./Sachem East) scored 20 points and senior Christina Richson (Summit, N.J./Summit) turned in all 15 of her points in the second half as Gettysburg College opened its Centennial Conference schedule with a 67-58 victory over Johns Hopkins University inside Goldfarb Gym on Tuesday night.
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 20 Points, 9-20 FG, 7 Rebounds, 4 Assists
• Christina Richson ’22: 15 Points, 3-5 3FG, 4 Rebounds
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22 (Newtown, Pa./Council Rock North): 10 Points, 6 Rebounds
• Carly Rice ’22 (Pennington, N.J./Pennington School): 10 Points, 5 Assists
Johns Hopkins’ Top Performers
• Diarra Oden: 24 Points, 7 Rebounds
• Erin Walsh: 8 Points, 5 Rebounds
• Emily Howie: 3 Points, 10 Rebounds, 5 Assists
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Szlosek shouldered the offensive load in the opening quarter, showing off her full repertoire of offensive skills and netting nine of Gettysburg’s first 11 points. A fast-break jumper by the first-year guard put the Bullets ahead 11-8 at 6:12. After that bucket, the visitors connected on just one more field goal in the frame, while the Blue Jays started to find their range. A last-second three-pointer by Michaela O’Neil gave the hosts a 23-17 lead after 10 minutes.
• Second Quarter: Johns Hopkins maintained the momentum heading into the second quarter and back-to-back field goals by Natalie Mann pushed the advantage to 28-17 just over a minute into the frame. A lay-up by Jadyn Murray extended the lead to 13 (36-23) with 3:18 to play before halftime. Szlosek came right back to convert an old-fashioned three-point play to spark the Bullets. The Gettysburg first-year combined with Rice to produce an 11-0 run and slice the Blue Jay lead to just 36-34 at the break.
• Third Quarter: After being held scoreless in the opening half, Richson nailed her first two shots to give Gettysburg a 39-38 lead. It was the first of five lead changes in the period. Johns Hopkins managed to take a 47-43 lead on a lay-up by Greta Miller with 3:47 left, but once again the Bullets went running into the break. A jumper by Richson and lay-up by Szlosek capped an 8-0 run and Gettysburg went into the final quarter with a two-point (51-49) advantage.
• Fourth Quarter: Richson canned a three-pointer to start the final period, but Johns Hopkins continued to battle back and worked the score to a 56-all tie on a free throw by Oden with 5:33 to play. On the ensuing possession, Richson banged in a three-pointer to regain the upper-hand. Just over a minute later, Rice came up with a steal and found Szlosek for a jumper to push the lead to 61-56 with 3:59 left. Murray pulled Johns Hopkins within three with a lay-up with 3:37 remaining, but the Blue Jays would get no closer as Gettysburg locked up defensively. Freshman Caitlyn Priore (Holland, Pa./Germantown Academy) swatted a lay-up by O’Neil and then banked in a long two-pointer to make it a five-point margin (63-58) at 2:35. The Blue Jays had no answer, missing their final eight shot attempts as Rice and Richson provided the final field goals in the victory.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 41.9 percent (26-of-62) from the floor and hit all 11 of its free throw attempts. Johns Hopkins saw its shooting percentage drop precipitously over the course of the game, settling at 30.8 percent (20-of-65) after 40 minutes. The Bullets committed only nine turnovers and dished out 13 assists.
• Szlosek posted 16 of her 20 points in the first half. The first-year guard has posted double-figure points in all four games this season.
• Richson began the day by being named the CC Player of the Week after posting 20 points in an upset win over No. 5 Messiah University last Tuesday. After going 0-for-4 in the first half, Richson went 6-of-11 in the second half, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. She has hit nine three-pointers over the last two games and is shooting 50 percent (12-of-24) from beyond the arc this season.
• Gettysburg won its conference opener for the fifth consecutive season. During that five-season stretch, the Bullets have gone 69-12 in conference play.
Where the Series Stands
With the victory, Gettysburg evened the all-time series with Johns Hopkins at 40-40. The Bullets have won the last 10 meetings with the Blue Jays.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts McDaniel College on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
