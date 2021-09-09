BOYS’ GOLF
YAIAA Match at Flatbush Golf Course
The Squires edged the rival Irish by three strokes in Thursday’s match at Flatbush.
Bryson Kopp and Tim Burke led the way with matching rounds of 80. Kopp and Burke equalled the low round of 80 posted by York Catholic’s Brady Walker.
Delone’s Brodie Collins and Evan Glass also played well, scoring 87 and 88, respectively.
Mason Diaz paced the Bermudian Springs effort wtih an 84.
Team: 1. Delone 335, 2. York Catholic 338, 3. York Tech 386, 4. Bermudian Springs 391, 5. Hanover 408
Delone: Bryson Kopp 80, Tim Burke 80, Brodie Collins 87, Evan Glass 88, Camdyn Keller 91, Kat Keller 95
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 84, Derek Freeman 99, Dylan Hubbard 100, Mitchell McClintic 108, Aaron Weigle 108, Sam Leppo 108
Fairfield: Braidan Wastler 103, Elysabeth Haugh 113
YAIAA Match
at Pleasant Valley
Gettysburg took sixth in a YAIAA-2 match at Pleasant Valley on Thursday. Jarelle Forbes led the way for the Warriors with an 84, while Zachary Green shot a 93, Kaleb Repp a 97 and Zachary Sentz a 104 to round out the scoring.
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart, competing independently, took eighth overall at the meet with an 8-over 80.
Trevor Snyder of Dover and Jimmy Hook of Kennard-Dale were the medalists, with each shooting a 1-over 73.
Team: 1. Susquehannock 306, 2. York Suburban 330, 3. Dover 340, 4. West York 364, 5. Eastern York 373, 6. Gettysburg 378, 7. Kennard-Dale
Gettysburg 378: Jarelle Forbes 84, Zachary Green 93, Kaleb Repp 97, Zachary Sentz 104.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 5,
James Buchanan 0
The Eagles routed the visiting Rockets, leading 3-0 at the break and never looking back. Bermudian took an early lead thanks to an own goal before Bailey Oehmig doubled the lead. Oehmig then turned provider to Amelia Peters for the third. In the second half, Hannah Chennault netted twice to round out the victory.
James Buchanan 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 3 2 — 5
Goals: BS-Hannah Chennault 2, Amelia Peters, Bailey Oehmig, Own Goal. Assists: BS-Oehmig 2, Carly Himes.
FIELD HOCKEY
Central York 5, New Oxford 1
Sydney Christner and Zeddie Brown combined for eight saves and Kelbie Linebaugh notched a goal as the Colonials fell to the Panthers on the road.
New Oxford 1 0 — 1
Central York 5 0 — 5
Goals: NO-Kelbie Linebaugh; CY-Harrold 2, Whitehead, Vega, Engleman. Assists: CY-Harrold, Myers. Shots: NO-1; CY-21. Saves: NO-Sydney Christner, Zeddie Brown 8; CY- Valdes 1. Corners: NO-8; CY-1. JV: New Oxford 0, Central York 0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4,
York Country Day 1
Amelia Gerringer and Carly Lau picked up straight-set victories in singles, while Bermudian Springs swept the doubles matches as the Eagles downed York Country Day.
Singles: 1. Gardini (YCD) d. Beka Gerringer 6-0, 6-3; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Boyce 6-2, 6-2; 3. Carly Lau (BS) d. Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles 1. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham (BS) d. Trayer/DiBastiani 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heineman (BS) d. Meagher/Shaffer 6-2, 6-2.
