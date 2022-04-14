Gettysburg track and field coach Jeff Bair had it all figured out. He thought his Lady Warriors could win nine of the 18 events against New Oxford, and that with some strong second places his team could somehow come up with a 75-75 tie. He was almost on the money.
Gettysburg actually won 10 events, with the meet coming down to the final race. The Warriors claimed an exciting 4 x 400 to beat New Oxford 80.5-69.5. If not for the winning relay, and tenth win of the competition, Bair would have been almost exactly right.
“We had a lot of kids who did some great thing to give us a chance to win,” Bair said. “We just had a lot of good performances, and their willingness to do other things to help the team is a good thing.”
The boys’ meet was not as close a score, but it was also a nail-biter the whole way, with the Colonials coming out on top, 78-66.
Senior Anne Bair was the top athlete once again for Gettysburg, winning the long jump (16-feet-seven inches), triple jump (34-4), 400 meters (1:03.6), and running on the winning 4 x 400 relay (4:24.67). But she is not the only reason the Warriors won. The stars always shine bright, but on Thursday in Warrior Stadium, some of the athletes that are not used to the spotlight stepped up big time.
Senior Emili Scavitto, who is competing in track and field for the first time and leads the Times-area in the shot put, won her specialty (30-10.25), and also won the discus (79-3). Freshman Lily Arnold had a great day, winning the 1600 (5:59.0) setting a new personal record in winning the 800 (2:35.8 – tops in the area), and placing second behind teammate Winter Oaster in the 3200. And then, distance runner Oaster, entered in the high jump to just try and score a point, jumped a personal best 4-8 to tie Colonial Rylee Haugh for third place. The teams split that point, and it was enough to give Gettysburg the win.
“Arnold was huge with a big PR in the 800,” Bair said. “And Emili is really getting better all the time. We are so glad she decided to come out for her senior year, and she is really starting to come around. The nice weather has changed our spirits and now we can start dropping some time and qualify some people for league and districts.”
For the Colonials, they gave it everything they had. Maya Richwine won both hurdle races, and set a personal best in the 100 hurdles of 15.5 seconds, which is tops in the area. Timberly Linebaugh continued her winning ways in the sprints, winning both the 100 (13.2) and 200 meter (27.6) dashes.
In the boys’ meet, some things did not go as expected. Neil Price had a gutsy finish for New Oxford in the 1600, to overtake Gettysburg’s Colin Arnold right at the line, winning by three tenths of a second (4:59.2). Chris Wagner had the 300 hurdles all wrapped up, until the final barrier, which he hit badly and went down. That was where Carson Heeney passed him for the Colonial win (45.8).
The 4 x 100 relay was a disaster, with New Oxford getting disqualified on its first exchange. The Warriors would have won, if they had just gotten the baton around the track, but their third runner went down with an injury, and couldn’t get to the handoff. No points were scored in that event.
The 200 was perhaps the most exciting race of the day, with Riley Killen coming from way back to nip Gettysburg’s Tanner Newman right at the line. Newman, who had won the 100 meters in a personal best time of 11.3, could not quite hang on. Killen took advantage, winning in 23.6, which was Newman’s time as well.
“We are happy to win,” said New Oxford boys’ coach Jason Warner. “A couple of things didn’t go our way, like the 4 x 100, but we kept fighting. We only have five seniors, and we put a lot on them. They kind of rallied the guys, and I think they just show awesome support for each other. Even though some things didn’t go as we had envisioned, some others really came through. I think we are figuring out who we are and what kind of team we are going to be.”
The Colonials dominated the throws. Although Wyatt Heistand won the shot put (40-2.25), New Oxford went one-two in the javelin and the discus, with Jett Moore winning the javelin (131-8) and Elias Ernst coming out on top in the discus (110-10). That sealed the deal for the meet.
The Warriors’ best event of the day was the 800. Drew Cole, who was expected to win, was in fact victorious in 2:10.4. But behind him, fellow senior Auden Day was gearing up for a fantastic finish. Down by about five meters entering the final straightaway, Day ran down New Oxford’s David Moore, running 2:11.2, and grabbing second by just three tenths of a second.
“Overall were doing really well with a lot of inexperience,” Bair said. “With so many new people, we are trying to find ways to maximize what we have. It’s just the spirit we have, for them to do everything we ask of them.”
Gettysburg next travels to Kennard-Dale on Thursday, while the Colonials host Susquehannock. Both teams will be in action at Gettysburg on Friday at the Adams County Invitational.
New Oxford boys 78, Gettysburg 66
3200 relay- 1.Gettysburg (Clapsaddle, Day, G.Cole, D.Cole) 8:51.7; 110 hurdles- 1.Holden Crabbs NO 16.6, 2.Joe Egloff G 16.9, 3.Weitkamp NO 19.4; 100- 1.Tanner Newman G 11.3, 2.Troy Dubbert NO 11.4, 3.Riley Killen NO 11.4; 1600- 1.Neil Price NO 4:59.2, 2.Colin Arnold G 4:59.5, 3.Gavin Cole G 5:10.6; 400 relay- no contest; 400- 1.Carson Heeney NO 55.9, 2.Chris Wagner G 57.6 ,3.Clapsaddle G 58.0; 300 hurdles- 1.Crabbs NO 45.8, 2.Egloff G 46.5, 3.Lentz NO 46.7; 800- 1.Drew Cole G 2:10.4, 2.Auden Day G 2:11.2, 3.David Moore NO 2:11.5; 200- 1.Killen NO 23.6, 2.Newman G 23.6, 3.Dubbert NO 23.9; 3200- 1.D. Cole G 10:43.5, 2.Price NO 10:47.8, 3.G. Cole G 10:54.0; 1600 relay- 1.New Oxford (no names provided) 3:42.5; High jump- 1.Crabbs NO 5-4, 2.Gabe Pecaitis G 5-2; Long jump- 1.Clayton Nieves NO 19-2.25, 2.Jarelle Forbes G 18-4.75, 3.Chris Wagner G 18-0.75; Triple jump- 1.Wagner G 37-1.25, 2.Josh Lehigh NO 36-3.5, 3.Wyatt Heistand G 35-5; Pole vault- 1.Pecaitis G 13-0, 2.Luke Aiello NO 10-0, 3.Beicher NO 8-6; Shot put- 1.Heistand G 40-2.25, 2.Curtis Smith NO 38-1.25, 3.Jon Rineman NO 37-4.5; Discus- 1.Elias Ernst NO 110-10, 2.Smith NO 106-5, 3.Heistand G 99-1; Javelin- 1.Jett Moore NO 131-8, 2.Rineman NO 127-4, 3.Forbes G 123-2.
Gettysburg girls 75.5, New Oxford 74.5
3200 relay- 1.New Oxford (no names provided) 11 19.8; 100 hurdles- 1.Maya Richwine NO 15.5, 2.Danielle Gebler G 17.4, 3.Rylee Haugh NO 17.9; 100- 1.Timberly Linebaugh NO 13.2, 2.Megan Raville G 13.9, 3.Rebekah Reaver G 13.9; 1600- 1.Lily Arnold G 5:59.0, 2.Emily Kraus NO 6:03.0, 3.Erin Deak NO 6:28.8; 400 relay- 1.New Oxford (Linebaugh, Haugh, Billman, Richwine) 53.3; 400- 1.Anne Bair G 1:03.6, 2.Linebaugh NO 1:04.9, 3.Reaver G 1:05.2; 300 hurdles- 1.Richwine NO 48.6, 2.Caroline Bannak G 54.4, 3.Saki Ano NO 55.1; 800- 1.Arnold G 2:35.8, 2.Kraus NO 2:39.7, 3.Megan Hurst G 2:46.4; 200- 1.Linebaugh NO 27.6, 2.Reaver G 27.8, 3.Lillian Myers NO 30.4; 3200- 1.Winter Oaster G 15:14.4, 2.Arnold G 15:16.4, 3.Kint NO 15:54.0; 1600 relay-1.Gettysburg (no names provided) 4:24.7; High jump- 1.Hope Null NO 5-0, 2.Katie Wivell G 4-10, 3(t).Oaster G, Haugh NO 4-8; Long jump- 1.Bair G 16-7, 2.Ella Billman NO 14-7.25, 3.Garcia NO 13-9; Triple jump- 1.Bair G 34-4, 2.Garcia NO 29-9.75, 3.Haugh NO 29-4; Pole vault- 1.Myers NO 7-0, 2.Caywood G 6-6, 3.Ketterman G 6-0; Shot put- 1.Emili Scavitto G 30-10.25, 2.Chloe Null NO 27-2.25, 3.Alaina Myers NO 27-1.25; Discus- 1.Scavitto G 79-3, 2.Null NO 77-3, 3.A. Myers NO 74-6; Javelin- 1.Rachel McKinney G 86-6, 2.A. Myers NO 82-4, 3.Null NO 77-5.
