The Bermudian Springs varsity wrestling program is shutting down for 10 days due to a COVID issue, head coach Dave McCollum confirmed on Friday.
McCollum said he was informed of a wrestler testing positive earlier in the week, prompting the required shutdown.
“We’re on pause until Monday the 18th,” said McCollum, when reached by telephone on Friday evening. “When we got the call I was just getting ready to start practice. It’s a crazy thing. I met with our AD, and we’ll see if we can reschedule matches and how many practices we have to get in before we can compete.”
Bermudian was slated to host Dover this afternoon in a YAIAA crossover match, then travel to face division foes Fairfield and York Tech next Tuesday and Thursday. McCollum is hopeful those duals can be salvaged but Berm will lose the five matches it was scheduled to wrestle at next Saturday’s Gettysburg Tournament against Big Spring, Chambersburg, Palmyra, Red Lion and the host Warriors.
McCollum, who has guided the Bermudian program for more than 40 years, said he’s never dealt with an issue of this nature.
“You really struggle as a coach to watch the guys go through this. My heart breaks for them,” he said. “I met with the guys and encouraged them to stay strong and keep their heads up. Hopefully we find a way to get back on the mat; we’re not going to give up. These kids are fighters, they want to be on the mat.”
The veteran coach said he was thrilled to see the way his team responded to three-week pause created by Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID mitigation efforts, which ended on Jan. 4. He believes his Eagles will respond to this setback in similar fashion.
“The guys came back in great shape, their weight was down and physically they were ready to go,” said McCollum. “We were right where we wanted to be and ready to roll. We’ll be back.”
