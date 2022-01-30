Jalen Benjamin scored a game-high 22 points on Saturday to lead Mount St. Mary’s past visiting Saint Francis U, 71-54, to stretch its win streak to a season-best five games. It was also another strong defensive effort as the Mountaineers held their opponent under 60 points for the fifth consecutive game.
Benjamin was the catalyst on offense for the Mount (10-10, 6-4 NEC), connecting on 9-of-17 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range en route to his fourth 20-point effort this season. Benjamin, who leads the NEC in assists this season, added four helpers in the Mount victory. Nana Opoku chipped in 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting while also collecting six rebounds in the victory.
The Mount’s five-game win streak is the team’s longest since winning five in a row during the 2017-18 season. It has been 12 years since the Mount has held five consecutive opponents under 60 points, the last time that happened coming during the 2009-10 campaign.
After not trailing in each of the previous three games, the Mount saw Saint Francis (7-14, 3-7 NEC) take an early 6-3 advantage in the game. The Mount responded with a 7-0 run on an Opoku putback, a Benjamin 3-pointer and a Mezie Offurum bucket. The half remained tight with the Red Flash pulling within one point, 25-24, on a Marlon Hargis free throw with 4:02 left in the half. The Mount countered by closing the half on a 10-to-4 run to grab a 35-28 lead at the break.
Benjamin opened the second half with a three-pointer to put the Mount in front by double figures at 38-28. From there, the margin remained between five and 10 points for the next 10 minutes. Holding a 50-43 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining, Opoku scored four consecutive points on a putback dunk and a hook shot and Benjamin connected on a step-back jumper to make it 56-43 with 6:41 left. The Mount maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.
The Mount shot 45.2 percent (28-of-62) in the game and was 8-of-15 (.533) from three-point range. The Mount, the top defensive team in the Northeast Conference, held Saint Francis to 39.6 percent shooting overall and 3-of-15 (.200) from beyond the arc.
The Mountaineers are have held the opposition to 53.8 points per game, 0.86 points per possession, 36.9 percent shooting from the field and 25.0 percent from three-point range during the five-game win streak.
Mount St. Mary’s is back in action on Thursday when Merrimack visits Knott Arena for a 7 p.m. matchup.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The 10th ranked offense in the Northeast conference did not play like it Saturday when it battled Mount St. Mary’s at Knott Arena. Saint Francis U shot 53.7 percent from the floor – and 75 percent from three – taking care of the Mountaineers, 70-58.
Kendall Bresee led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 8-for-16 from the field. Michaela Harrison continued her pace with 17 points. The Mount shot their third-best performance in program history for free throws, shooting a perfect 15-for-15. Only a pair of perfect outings – 19 against St. Francis Brooklyn and 22 versus Towson – top that mark.
Saint Francis U received 19 points from Jordan McLemore and a 20-rebound, eight point, seven assist effort from Jada Dapaa. The senior matched the entire Mount St. Mary’s team in cleaning up the glass.
The Mount dropped its second straight with their record now at 7-10 (5-5 NEC). SFU improved to 6-15 (6-4 NEC).
Bresee for the Mount and Jordan McLemore for SFU led the charge as both sides blazed from the floor in the first quarter. Kendall reached double figures by quarter’s end while McLemore added nine for the Red Flash. SFU went a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range to hold a 21-18 edge after one.
In the second, Saint Francis U continued their scoring surge while the Mount tapered off. The lead rose as high for 13 for the visitors by the 4:17 mark, but the home team rallied on defense and drew trips to the charity stripe. Mount went 11-for-11 at the foul line, led by Harrison and Jessica Tomasetti with four each.
With the deficit cut to six, the Mount made a brief comeback as Kayla Agentowicz delivered a triple to bring the game to 40-37. But SFU kept up the barrage, shooting 51.9 percent for the second half. The Red Flash lead hit double digits on a Kaitlyn Maxwell three with 4:08 remaining and stayed there for most of the game. Saint Francis hit their largest lead at 15 in the closing moments.
The Mount heads to snow covered New England next weekend for games at Merrimack (Feb. 3) and Bryant (Feb. 5).
