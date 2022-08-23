With a team devoid of any seniors a year ago, New Oxford’s girls’ tennis advanced all the way to the PIAA tournament before being eliminated in the first round by eventual champion Conestoga.
The Colonials had punched their ticket to the state tournament by finishing third in the District 3 Class 3A Championships.
“We set our goals for this year not long after last season ended and our top goal this year is to win districts,” Ox head coach Travis Martin said. “We also want to win a round in states and that means that we have to finish first or second in districts, so that we can avoid the best team from the Philadelphia area.”
The Colonials began the 2022 campaign by coasting past visiting Northern, 5-0, in a non-conference match Tuesday afternoon at New Oxford.
Anya Rosenbach, the team’s No. 1 singles player, breezed past Madeline White in less than 30 minutes, winning 6-0, 6-0.
“Our girls have put in a ton of work in the offseason to prepare themselves for the season,” said Martin.
Rosenbach, a sophomore, burst onto the scene last season and announced herself with authority by taking home the YAIAA singles tournament title and teaming with Allison Horick to win the YAIAA doubles tournament. Rosenbach reached the district semis, but lost and then medically defaulted in the third-place match, just missing out on a state tournament berth.
“I try to play to my strengths and stick to my game, I’m not really worried about what my opponent is doing,” Rosenbach said. “But if I see a glaring weakness, I may try to go after it.”
Horick, a junior, defeated Jocelyn Valdez in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, while sophomore Kaelyn Balko took down Faith Murray, 6-3, 7-5, in the most competitive match of the afternoon.
“We’ve got a very deep team and have very competitive practices. It’s neat to see the girls push themselves and challenge themselves every day in practice,” Martin said. “We have great competition for starting spots in practice and we have 13 or 14 girls who could start for almost every team in the YAIAA.”
In doubles action, Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss took down Lin Bangs and Amelia Allen, 6-2, 6-0 and Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellner blew past Savanah Pentz and Sophia Spalding, 6-0, 6-1.
The Colonials suffered just one loss in YAIAA-1 play in 2021, to Dallastown, but it cost them the division title. New Oxford avenged that loss when it defeated the Wildcats in the third-place match of the district tournament, 3-2.
“Losing to Dallastown in the regular season last year really hurt, but we got them back in districts,” Martin said. “We’re more experienced this year and we expect to beat them when we play them this season.”
New Oxford hosts Dallastown on Sept. 8.
A division title would be the third for Martin in his 18 years at the helm. He also piloted the Ox to the top of the heap in 2018 and 2020.
“We want to win our division and that means that we have to beat Dallastown,” Rosenbach said. “But that’s not at the top of our list of goals. Our main goal is to win districts and to win a state tournament match. Individually, I want to finish in the top three in districts, so that I can qualify for states.”
The Colonials have a quick turnaround as Biglerville comes calling Wednesday afternoon for a 4 p.m. match.
New Oxford 5, Northern 0
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Madeline White 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Jocelyn Valdez 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Faith Murray 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Lin Bangs/Amelia Allen 6-2, 6-0; Kylie Wampler/Emory Millar-Kellner (NO) d. Savanah Pentz/Sophia Spalding 6-0, 6-1.
