Senior Carly Rice scored a game-high 20 points and Gettysburg College held Hiram College to just 20 percent shooting from the field in a 59-39 victory on the second day of the Renie Amoss Memorial Tip-Off Classic hosted by Goucher College.
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Gettysburg (1-1) 11 19 14 15 59
Hiram (1-3) 7 11 7 14 39
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carly Rice ’22: 20 Points, 8-17 FGM-A
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 12 Points, 4 Rebounds, 3 Steals
• Christina Richson ’22: 6 Points, 3 Rebounds
• Shinya Lee ’25: 6 Rebounds
Hiram’s Top Performers
• Madison Branch: 12 Points, 2 Steals
• Taylor Valaitis: 6 Points, 4 Rebounds
• Selena Vargas: 6 Rebounds
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Gettysburg dropped in the first four points and took a 9-2 advantage on a steal and lay-up by Szlosek at 4:36. The Bullets’ swarming defense held the Terriers without a field goal until a jumper by Branch with 2:49 to play. A three-pointer by Alex Lichner cut the advantage to 11-7 late in the opening frame.
• Second Quarter: Leading 13-10, Gettysburg started to heat up behind Rice and Szlosek, who combined for each of the team’s next eight points for a 21-12 advantage at 4:41. An old-fashioned three-point play by Rice pushed the lead to 12 (26-12) just over a minute later and a final bucket by Szlosek gave the Bullets a 30-18 lead at the break.
• Third Quarter: After being held to just four field goals in the opening 20 minutes, Hiram’s shooting woes continued against the defensive effort in the third quarter. The Terriers managed to connect on just 2-of-18 (11.1 percent) attempts from the floor and missed on all six of their three-point tries. Gettysburg rattled off a 12-0 run with two free throws by junior Rebecca Blaszczyk making it 42-20 with 2:43 left in the period. Hiram did not hit its two field goals until the final two minutes.
• Fourth Quarter: The Bullets put the game on cruise control in the final quarter and took a 25-point lead (53-28) on a lay-up and free throw by senior Avery Bennett with 6:51 left.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 25-of-58 (43.1 percent) from the floor, while Hiram finished 10-of-50 (20 percent). The Bullets won the rebounding battle 43-32 and forced 24 turnovers.
• Rice recorded her second career 20-point game. The senior guard tallied a career-high 23 points against Franklin & Marshall College in 2019.
Where the Series Stands
This was the first meeting between Gettysburg and Hiram in women’s basketball. Hiram is located in Ohio and competes as a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference.
Next Up
Gettysburg will make its home debut against fifth-ranked Messiah University (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.
