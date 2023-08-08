Leave it to the Angelos family to put a damper on what has otherwise been an awesome season for the Baltimore Orioles.
Family patriarch Peter Angelos was the head of a group that purchased the franchise for $173 million back in 1993, and according to the latest franchise valuations, done by Forbes Magazine in the winter of 2022, the franchise is now worth $1.71 billion.
Peter has been in failing health for multiple years now and has little, if anything, to do with running the organization at this point. His son, John, is now in charge.
The 2023 team is having the best season the franchise has seen in years; they’re the best team in the American League right now. Winners of 21 of their last 28 games and have a 70-42 mark on the year.
Everything around the team should be rosy: It’s on its way to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and plays an extremely fun and entertaining brand of baseball.
Except John got upset with MASN broadcaster Kevin Brown for saying over the air during a series at Tampa Bay two weeks ago that the Orioles have played much better in Tampa than they had in recent years. In fact, they won their first road series against the Rays that very weekend since winning one in 2017.
Let me repeat that: Brown made a factual statement and John got mad about it. There was no opinion given, just fact and it made the Orioles look good.
Brown hasn’t been seen on television since and he was reportedly suspended indefinitely for the comment, which accompanied an on-screen graphic depicting what he said.
It’s now being reported by multiple outlets that Brown will be back in the booth on Friday, but that’s immaterial. He never should’ve been suspended to begin with.
Throughout the Angelos’ 30-year reign, there have been numerous embarrassing moments that come to mind.
The first was the firing of legendary play-by-play announcer Jon Miller after the 1997 season when Miller dared to lightly criticize the team. The reason given by Peter was that Miller was not enough of an Orioles’ homer behind the mic, so he had to go.
That same offseason, Davey Johnson wasn’t retained as manager despite leading the team to the American League Championship Series in his only two years at the helm. Disagreements between Johnson and Peter led to the former’s dismissal and the following year, the team started a run of 14 consecutive losing seasons.
The 1996 and 1997 seasons were the team’s only playoff appearances between 1983 and 2012.
A couple years later, they tried to lowball ace pitcher Mike Mussina, which upset Mussina to the point that he took a much bigger offer from the New York Yankees and the O’s haven’t had a pitcher in the same stratosphere as Mussina since he left prior to the 2001 season.
Many fans directed their anger at Mussina for leaving for the hated Yankees, but I always thought that was misplaced rage. The team had insulted him and he took it personal. Be mad at the organization for being cheap, not the player for taking the much better contract.
Just over a decade later, Manny Machado came to the majors with a whirlwind of expectations and met or exceeded all of them.
The Orioles had their best player since Cal Ripken Jr was in his prime and a real face of the franchise, a generational talent who should’ve spent his entire career in Orange & Black and been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame with an Oriole bird on his cap.
Alas, when ownership approached Machado with a long-term extension offer during the offseason before the 2015 season, they offered about $8 million in total money less than Machado’s agent requested and wouldn’t budge.
There was never another serious discussion about a long-term deal and Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the deadline in 2018. He’s now in his fifth season with the San Diego Padres and just inked a 10-year extension a few months back to keep him in San Diego for another decade.
General Manager Mike Elias has done a fabulous job of building up the farm system since being hired after the 2018 season, stockpiling enough talent for the system to be ranked at the top of organizational prospect rankings for most of the past two years.
Elias previously worked in Houston, where the Astros tore their team down to the studs and rebuilt it into a perennial contender. The team has won a pair of World Series since 2017 and made two additional trips to the Fall Classic in that timeframe.
It’s not hard to tell that Elias is trying to follow the same blueprint in Baltimore, and to this point, it’s worked out similarly.
Catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson are prime candidates to be locked in to long-term deals for at least the rest of the 2020’s and in Henderson’s case, probably until the mid 2030’s, given that he’s only 22 years old.
However, understanding how tight the Angelos’ grip the purse strings, it’s not a given that they will be willing to spend like the Astros have to keep that talent around. Which is why I’m not as excited about the Orioles’ chances of being a yearly contender.
I’m worried that they won’t spend what it takes.
The Angelos family could cash out right now, make at least 10 times what it paid for the franchise 30 years ago and make a whole lot of people happy. Let someone buy the team that isn’t loathed by the fanbase and is willing to put money on the table to build a champion.
Time has long since passed for new ownership in Charm City.
