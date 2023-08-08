Leave it to the Angelos family to put a damper on what has otherwise been an awesome season for the Baltimore Orioles.

Family patriarch Peter Angelos was the head of a group that purchased the franchise for $173 million back in 1993, and according to the latest franchise valuations, done by Forbes Magazine in the winter of 2022, the franchise is now worth $1.71 billion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.